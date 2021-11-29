Microsoft Cyber Monday deals

BestReviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sharing Microsoft Store’s Cyber Monday deals to help shoppers find everything on their tech list this holiday season. Deals are available online at microsoft.com

New Cyber Monday deals include: 

  • Save up to $226 on the Surface Pro 7 + type cover (Offer lasts until Dec. 26) 
  • Save up to $60 on select HyperX accessories for PC and Xbox (Offer lasts until Dec. 4) 
  • Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp (Offer lasts until Nov. 30) 

There are also still existing holiday offers on: 

  • Save up to $150 on select Surface Laptop 4 (Offer lasts until Dec. 16) 
  • Save up to $200 on select Surface Laptop Go (Offer lasts until Dec. 24) 
  • Save up to $150 on select Surface Go 2 (Offer lasts until Dec. 5) 

Offers are subject to change, while supplies last. Additionally, if you’re looking to avoid shipping delays, Microsoft Store has gift cards up to $100. 

Purchasing from the Microsoft Store comes with the Microsoft Store Promise, with free 2-3-day shipping, extended free holiday returns, an extended low-price promise and flexible payment options. Microsoft Store also offers personal set-up and training sessions with a Microsoft expert to help customers make the most of their gifts.

Customers can learn more and sign up for 1:1 sessions here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories