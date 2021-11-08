The best calligraphy set for aspiring calligraphers

When practicing calligraphy, be sure to use your whole arm and not just your wrist. Otherwise, you will wear out your hand and won’t have as much control of your lettering.

Which calligraphy sets for aspiring calligraphers are best?

Calligraphy is a beautiful and useful hobby. It can improve your letters, your journaling and even your memos. Getting started doesn’t have to be difficult. There are a lot of different sets for beginners that include everything you need. Whether you’re looking for fine detail pens or ones with a balanced feel, there’s a set for your writing style.

Calligraphy sets usually come with pens and replaceable nibs and ink bottles in a nice box or case for easy storage. The best set for aspiring calligraphers is the Mont Marte Calligraphy Set.

What to know before you buy a calligraphy set

Preferred pen type

There are several types of calligraphy pens available. There are cartridge ones, dip ones and brush pens. Cartridges are easiest for beginners to use because they give you a constant stream of ink without having to stop to dip your pen. They’re also less messy; however, you can’t easily change the nibs, which can be an issue if you want to change up your font styles. Dip pens are a little more advanced but much more versatile. Brush pens are usually pre-loaded with ink for smooth and simple writing.

Paper type

If you’re practicing on training paper, make sure you aren’t using too much ink. Some sets come with practice sheets. When using a dip pen, make sure to drop off the excess ink before touching it to thinner paper. This will also make your writing smoother. It may be best to use thicker paper, such as canvas paper, so it doesn’t run or bleed through.

Types of calligraphy sets

There are several types of calligraphy sets. They’re usually based on the type of pen that’s included. There are marker sets with felt brushes that can come with one or more tips. Cartridge pens are the easiest for beginners to use because the cartridges are easy to refill. Cartridge sets will come with multiple changeable nibs and ink cartridges, while dip pens will likely come with a couple of ink bottles but won’t offer as much color variation.

What to look for in a quality calligraphy set

Color variety

Calligraphy sets usually offer a decent variety of ink colors, such as black, blue, purple and even red. Cartridge sets will usually have more because they’re easy to swap, and dip pen sets will often have large bottles of specific colors. What’s best for you will depend on what you think you’d get the most use out of. You can get a larger bottle of one or two colors or a wider variety with smaller samples. You can easily switch between colors when using a dip pen; just be sure to wipe off the tip in between uses.

Nibs

While there is a huge range of sizes in nibs, there are two types: flex and italic. Flex nibs are traditional, rounded and allow you to change the thickness with just a bit of pressure. Italic nibs are rigid and best for maintaining traditional fonts. It may take a while to find the best nib size for your style, which is why most sets come with several.

What’s included

The benefit of calligraphy sets is how many cool things are often included in the box. Aside from the variety of nibs and ink colors, some have grips you can slip on your pen to make it more comfortable. Many come with instructions and even practice worksheets to help you learn the basics on your own.

How much you can expect to spend on a calligraphy set

Most calligraphy sets for beginners cost between $15-$30, depending on the quality of the materials and the number of extras included.

Calligraphy sets for aspiring calligraphers FAQ

What are standard nib sizes?

A. Extra fine nibs start at 0.6 mm and can go up to 3.2 mm.

Can you buy additional ink cartridges?

A. Additional ink cartridges for pens are affordable and easily available at office supply and craft stores.

What are the best calligraphy sets for aspiring calligraphers to buy?

Top calligraphy set for aspiring calligraphers

Mont Marte Calligraphy Set

What you need to know: This set is a great selection of four calligraphy pens with ink cartridges and instructive materials.

What you’ll love: You get 20 ink cartridges in seven different colors, five classic nibs and four refillable pens. The instruction and exercise booklets will help you refine your skills. The materials are high quality and the ink flows smoothly.

What you should consider: Some of the cartridges are hard to get started. The pens are lighter than some customers hoped for.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top calligraphy set for aspiring calligraphers for the money

AIVN Calligraphy Set

What you need to know: As a beautiful beginner set, it has lovely details and a wide variety of nibs.

What you’ll love: Eleven different nibs are included, such as italic and flex nibs, and it is a well-balanced pen. It comes in a pretty black box that makes it an excellent gift. There are two ink bottles, a pen holder and beginner instructions for a fancy and competent start.

What you should consider: Not all of the nibs fit perfectly on the pens. The ink doesn’t pick up very well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

STAEDTLER Calligraphy Pen Set

What you need to know: This is a beginner calligraphy set packaged in a metal storage bin for easy transport.

What you’ll love: This set comes with four nibs, 20 different cartridges in six different colors, four pens and practice paper. It’s a great set for all skill levels. It’s a full set with instructional pages and ink bottles.

What you should consider: The ink doesn’t flow very well and the pens have been known to crack and break.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.