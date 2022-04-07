Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
67°
Mobile
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Alabama
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Press Releases
Top Stories
From ‘sister’ to rival: Dem rising stars fight for …
Top Stories
How to stay safe during tick season
Video
Escambia Co. struggles to fill more than 400 positions
Video
Jan. 6 rioter who sought Trump’s ‘approval’ convicted
2-year-old girl found in water hospitalized
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves
Top Stories
Kim has 3-shot lead halfway through 2nd round in …
LEADING OFF: MLB celebrates Robinson 75 years after …
Jack Newton, who lost a British Open playoff, dies …
DeChambeau has surgery on left wrist, like to miss …
Special Reports
Coronavirus
SAWS Fugitives
Driven
News 5 Investigates
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
BestReviews
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Community Calendar
Contests
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Honoring Nurses
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
Serving Those Who Serve
Smiles Behind the Shield
Stock the Pantry
Take 5
The Doctor Is In
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Things To Do: with Theo
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
The Gulf Coast Culture Fest is Here on Things To …
Video
Top Stories
Here Are Your Easter Egg Hunts And Celebrations Happening …
Top Stories
Disney on Ice Headlines This Weeks 5 Things To Do …
Video
Things To Do With Theo: City of Mobile Presents Girls …
Video
Things To Do With Theo: Here Comes Peter Cottontail, …
Video
The Mobile Chocolate Festival and the Baldwin County …
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Email Alerts
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Trending Stories
State tries to seize items found at Nia Bradley’s …
Outrage grows over donkey shot, killed by Santa Rosa …
Mobile Police looking for burglar who shot a dog
Child sex trafficking at Tillman’s Corner motel: …
Popular body lotion recalled over potential bacteria