Extension cords are a convenient item to have in any home. When choosing one, ensure that you do your research and select a device that accommodates your functional and safety needs.

Which extension cord at Home Depot is best?

Whether you don’t have enough outlets in your home or your chargers and other electrical cords don’t extend far enough, extension cords can provide the convenience you need to power your devices. When you’re looking for an extension cord, you may want to grab the first one you see. But keep in mind that there are several options with different features. Knowing the best type of extension cord for your needs will save you a lot of time and money and give you peace of mind knowing your devices are protected.

What to Look for Before Buying an Extension Cord

Just grabbing any old extension cord off the shelf won’t suffice when looking for a convenient powering option for your home. Which extension cord you should use depends on the situation.

Instead, you should consider the following:

Where and how you will use the cord

The type of power you need

The number of connections needed

Critical safety features

Extension cords are categorized by indoor and outdoor use. These devices can come with varying degrees of power, one or multiple connections and surge protection options.

Below are the best options for extension cords at Home Depot, broken up into categories.

What Are the Best Extension Cords at Home Depot?

Top Extension Cord Overall

BLACK+DECKER 75 ft. 4 Outlets Retractable Extension Cord

What you need to know: The Black+Decker Retractable Extension Cord has four grounded outlets, an on and off switch and a built-in circuit breaker. These features give you the power and protection to support your electrical needs safely and conveniently.

What you’ll love: This extension cord is built on a cord reel, so you can safely retract and store it when it’s no longer in use. This CSA-certified option gives you 75 feet of length to easily power any outdoor job and has a carrying handle for convenience.

What you should consider: This extension cord is pretty expensive compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Extension Cord for Indoors

HDX 15 ft. 16/3 Braided Extension Cord, 3 Outlets 2 USB in White/Grey

What you need to know: This HDX extension cord features three outlets, including two USB plugins.

What you’ll love: Whether you’re trying to power your phone, a small appliance or a TV, this indoor extension cord is the perfect solution to your needs. It stretches 15 feet and can easily fit into tight spaces for your power needs.

What you should consider: This extension cord does not have surge protection, meaning you won’t be protected from voltage spikes.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Extension Cord for Outdoors

RIDGID 100 ft. 12/3 Outdoor Extension Cord

What you need to know: This RIDGID extension cord extends 100 feet and is ideal for corded lawn mowers, power tools and other outdoor appliances.

What you’ll love: This is a heavy-duty outdoor extension cord that gives you the length and visibility needed to work outdoors. You’ll benefit from an illuminated plug, a lighted power indicator and functionality in hot or cold weather.

What you should consider: This cord is thick, so it may produce less power than you’d like compared to thicker extension cords.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Extension Cord for Appliances

HDX 9-foot 14/3 15 Amp Grey Air Conditioner/Appliance Extension Cord

What you need to know: This extension cord is built for indoor appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators and more.

What you’ll love: You’ll get the connectivity you need at a price that you can afford with Home Depot’s brand of appliance extension cords. It stretches 9 feet and fits into tight spaces for close-to-wall applications.

What you should consider: This extension cord has one outlet, so you can only connect one appliance at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Extension Cord for Price

HDX 6-foot 16/2 Indoor Cube Tap Extension Cord, White

What you need to know: This indoor HDX extension cord is best for light-duty power needs and will get you the best bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This extension cord gives you 6 feet of length and provides three outlets for powering your indoor devices. You’ll receive outlet covers for your protection with your purchase, and the cord is constructed with safe, vinyl material.

What you should consider: The extension cord should only be used indoors to power small devices like cellphones, computers or TVs.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Extension Cord for Length

HDX 100-foot 16/3 Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord

What you need to know: This extension cord covers 100 feet of indoor or outdoor space.

What you’ll love: Whether you’re trying to power an outdoor appliance or you need the extra length indoors, this extension cord covers the ground necessary. It comes in orange, white and black for low or high visibility.

What you should consider: This extension cord comes with a single outlet, so you can only power one device at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Extension Cord for Versatility

HDX 50-foot 16/3 Indoor/Outdoor Landscape Extension Cord, Green

What you need to know: This extension cord is ideal for light-duty indoor and outdoor use, and the green color makes it perfect for landscape and decor use.

What you’ll love: The cord stretches to 50 feet, making it perfect for jobs that require extra length. You’ll also enjoy the green color that blends into your landscaping or decor. It can withstand all kinds of weather conditions, so you can safely use it any day or season.

What you should consider: The cord itself only features one outlet, but you can safely pair it with an adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

