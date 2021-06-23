Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
‘Bike Pensacola’ relieved to see changes coming to Pace Boulevard
Video
Top Stories
FWC officer, friends save turtle off Florida Keys
Video
Child tax credits: IRS unveils tool to check eligibility, manage monthly payments
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’
A police pursuit near you? Local PD’s now using app letting you know if you’re in range
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Chris Paul listed as probable for Suns in Game 3
Top Stories
NFL players who voluntarily opt out get no stipend this year
Clippers traveling a rutted playoff road, again
Spoelstra to help coach USA Basketball select team in Vegas
Coming to grips: Sticky stuff ban provokes managers, players
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Top Stories
Reese’s Senior Bowl announces official Practice Partner, sponsorship agreement
Video
Top Stories
Elderly penguin gets custom shoes to help with arthritis at St. Louis Zoo
The Harlem Globetrotters want to join the NBA
Ex-employee ordered to pay Steak n’ Shake $80K over wormy burger post
Here’s what you need to know about the app that’s turning everyone into a cartoon character
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Drills
The best Makita drill
Trending Stories
A police pursuit near you? Local PD’s now using app letting you know if you’re in range
Video
Woman survives I-65 wreck, life’s work shattered as Girls Ranch worker
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship: ‘I deserve to have a life’
Video
New Air Force tanker competition welcomed by Mobile city leaders
Video
Child porn found on cell phone leads to sexual assault arrest
Video