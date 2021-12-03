What is the best glue for metal?

Even glue that is safe for indoor use can be bad for your health after long-term exposure. Check the instructions to see if you can use your glue inside or if you should stay outside to limit exposure to fumes.

Best glues for metal

When you’re working with metal, and need to meld two pieces of metal together, you need a strong bond. If soldering or welding isn’t an option, there are several adhesives that can get the job done. There are several types of glues for metals, each has their own unique pros and cons.

Types of glue

There are three primary types of glues you can use when you’re working with metals. The differences between them can be subtle, but it’s important to keep them in mind.

Crafters commonly use epoxy glue widely for metals and woods. It’s popular in the sphere of jewelry making and home repairs as well, especially when you need to secure bolts or screws on an appliance.

Polyurethane glue is good for projects that require a strong, fast-drying bond. It’s water-resistant and UV-resistant, making it ideal for things like home repair or outdoor furnishings.

Super glue is the most versatile option, especially since it works well with metal, woods, fabrics and plastics. It’s handy for small jobs that require a quick fix.

Tips for gluing metal to metal

Before you get started with your project, take into account what you need to glue together. For example, if you want to fix a piece of jewelry you’ll want a different type of glue than you would for fixing a lawn chair.

Next, clean everything off before you begin working. You should have clean, smooth surfaces to ensure a strong bond, so make sure they are free of any dust or rough edges. If you notice rust, remove it before you begin. Gluing rusty parts often results in a weak bond that breaks easily.

As you work, your workspace is well-ventilated. Even glue that is safe for indoor use can be bad for your health after long-term exposure. Check the instructions to see if you can use your glue inside or if you should stay outside to limit exposure to fumes.

Be careful of skin contact while you’re using the glue. Strong glues and epoxy often utilize hard chemicals to create a strong bond, which could irritate your skin or accidentally stick your skin together.

After you’ve applied the glue to the metal pieces, you need to make sure they stay together as the glue hardens. Have a clamp on hand so you can continually apply some pressure and hold everything in one place. Investing in a sturdy clamp is a great idea for crafters that use glue regularly.

After you’ve finished applying the glue, wipe away excess for a clean, professional-looking finish. Remember a quick-dry glue will be harder to clean up than glue that takes several minutes to set.

Once your project is finished, take time to store your glue properly. Most glues have instructions to tell you exactly how to store them. As a general rule of thumb, it’s best to keep glue in a safe, dry place away from children, pets and extreme temperatures.

Best glue for metals

Best epoxy glue for metal

Gorilla 2 Part Epoxy 5 Minute Set

What you need to know: If you need an extra-strong bond with precision, this two-part clear epoxy glue comes in a 0.85-ounce syringe applicator.

What you’ll love: It’s sure to bond metal to metal, but it also glues metal to other materials like rubber. The precise applicator makes it easy to use and the glue dries clear.

What you should consider: Be sure to clamp your project together overnight to get a tight bond.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

J-B Weld Professional Size Steel Reinforced Epoxy

What you need to know: This cold-weld formula comes in two tubes, which makes it easy to use just enough for your project.

What you’ll love: Mix the two pastes together to get an incredibly strong waterproof and heat-resistant bond. It works very well for attaching metal to metal and other materials such as plastic.

What you should consider: Since there are two parts in separate tubes, you’ll want to have a clear space for mixing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best polyurethane glue for metal

Dap Gray Polyurethane Construction Sealant

What you need to know: If you only need a small amount of glue at a time, this polyurethane sealant comes in a 10.1-ounce tube with a precise fine tip.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and strong but is still somewhat flexible after it dries. It’s also 100% waterproof, so you can submerge it in water without weakening the bond. It’s great for gluing metals together as well as for other rugged projects.

What you should consider: The fumes are strong, so you should not use this glue indoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gorilla Store Gorilla Glue

What you need to know: Plenty of people love the effective and sturdy bond you get from the original Gorilla Glue. This comes in an 8-ounce bottle.

What you’ll love: This glue is incredibly versatile and strong. It can bond metal to metal, metal to cement and plastic to plastic. It’s also waterproof.

What you should consider: It’s intended mostly for indoor use and does not dry clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best super glue for metal

J-B Weld SuperWeld Glue

What you need to know: This clear super glue comes in a 0.7-ounce bottle with a screw-on cap.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to apply, goes on fast and dries quickly. And it’s great at bonding steel as well as other materials like china or glass.

What you should consider: If you apply too much glue, you may see some leftover white residue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Gorilla Store Gorilla Super Glue Gel

What you need to know: If you’re concerned about glue running along the sides of your project, this glue gel will stay in place. It comes in a 0.52-ounce bottle with a screw-on cap.

What you’ll love: This glue bonds metal to metal effectively, as well as other materials. The gel doesn’t run, and it dries clear and quickly without requiring any clamping.

What you should consider: Some users reported the glue dried out the bottle, even after placing the cap on correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

