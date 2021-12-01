Around since the 1960s, fuse beads have been used for countless creative projects, including ornaments, earrings, necklaces, pins, keychains and portraits.

Which fuse beads are best?

Fuse beads are a simple, fun and inexpensive craft loved by both children and adults. Plastic beads arranged onto a pegboard are fused together by heat from a clothes iron. You can make up your own designs or follow the instructions for specific design patterns. With endless color and design options, fuse beads allow your imagination to run wild.

Whether you are experienced or a beginner, there are fuse bead sets available to showcase your creative abilities. With kits like the Meland Fuse Bead Kit, your options for creative projects are endless.

What to know before you buy fuse beads

Quantity

Because they’re so small and can be used up quickly, fuse beads are often sold in high numbers. If you’re a beginner to arts and crafts who’s looking to start up an inventory, it may be best to buy in bulk. If you have plenty already and are looking for just a color or two, it is also possible to buy more of a single color.

Material

Most fuse beads are made from a food-grade plastic called low-density polyethylene. However each brand of fuse beads tends to melt under an iron at different rates, giving the overall project a different look. Some are shinier than others and can vary in thickness once melted.

Colors

Across different brands, fuse beads can be found in dozens of color variations. Some of the most popular color sets are solid, translucent, neon and beads that glow in the dark.

What to look for in quality fuse beads

Variety

Some fuse bead sets come in variations that focus on specific colors or patterns. For example, some sets that include animal designs will come with pegboards shaped like different animals. If there is a specific theme you are looking for, chances are, it’s out there.

Fusibility

Different brands of beads melt and fuse in different ways. Some melt from the inside out while others melt from the outside in. Experiment with different brands to find the beads that you prefer.

Accessories

Some required accessories for using fuse beads include peg boards, ironing paper, bead tweezers, keychains and hang ropes. You can use tweezers to help place beads onto the pegboards. Before ironing the design to fuse it, apply ironing paper. Keychains and hang ropes offer fun ways to display your completed designs. Many kits include most of these accessories, but some do not, so be sure to check what each set includes.

Tips for using fuse beads

Buying your beads already sorted by color can save you hours of time dedicated to sorting. Unless sorting is part of the fun for you, look for kits that come sorted already.

is important, especially if you have thousands of beads that need to be accessible. Don’t be discouraged by ironing mistakes. Different beads will fuse differently, so experimenting with ironing methods is all part of the process. Rather, try and learn from your mistakes to help improve future projects.

How much you can expect to spend on fuse beads

Fuse bead prices depend on the quantity of beads and any extra accessories.

Inexpensive fuse beads tend to be packs of single colors, which cost from $2–$10. Sets that contain thousands of colors, accessories and pattern booklets can cost $10–$40.

Fuse beads FAQ

Who uses fuse beads?

A: Most fuse beads have an age recommendation of six and up, but they are used by all ages. For young children, they offer creative expression and help develop fine motor skills and concentration. Many adults enjoy using fuse beads as a way to relax and work on creative projects.

Are fuse beads recyclable?

A: Most fuse beads are made from a low-density polyethylene, which is a food-grade plastic. This makes them possible to recycle along with other plastic waste.

What are the best fuse beads to buy?

Top fuse beads

Meland Fuse Bead Kit

What you need to know: This set includes plenty of fuse beads in many colors and comes with a wide array of accessories.

What you’ll love: This kit features 11,000 beads in 36 different colors pre-sorted inside a plastic container. It also comes with pegboards, tweezers, ironing paper, a pattern design booklet, plastic keyrings, hooks and ropes, making this kit perfect for beginners.

What you should consider: Some reviewers say their kits came with broken or missing pieces and without all the fuse beads being sorted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fuse beads for the money

Perler 22,000 Multicolor Fuse Beads

What you need to know: From the top brand in fuse beads, this extensive collection of colorful beads is perfect for a new crafter.

What you’ll love: Included are 22,000 assorted beads in 30 unique colors inside of a sturdy plastic jar that doubles as a great storage container. The array of colors includes solids, translucents and neons.

What you should consider: Sorting the beads out by color is time-consuming. All accessories must be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Perler Harry Potter Beads Bucket Kit

What you need to know: This kit allows you to create all your favorite witches, wizards and creatures from “Harry Potter.”

What you’ll love: This set offers 8,500 “Harry Potter”-themed beads, two pegboards, ironing paper and 27 different patterns. Patterns come with instructions that make designing easy, even for a beginner.

What you should consider: The solid-white pegboards don’t allow you to put a pattern underneath to copy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

