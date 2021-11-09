Best crochet supply

Crochet supply kits allow you to quickly dive into a crochet project, whether you are a beginner or returning to a favorite hobby.

Which crochet supply is best?

Crocheting is a fun pastime that allows you to create ponchos, hats, scarves, blankets and more for you and your loved ones. Whether you are a beginner or are coming back to a favorite hobby, having good crochet supplies will help you dive into your next project.

If you are searching for top-notch crochet supplies, the Be Craftee Best Crochet Hook Set is a top choice.

What to know before you buy crochet supplies

Skill level

You should think about your skill level when selecting your crochet supplies. There are crochet supply kits out there for every level. Beginner crochet supply kits have the most simple patterns and projects. They typically come with easy instructions and all the supplies you need for the included project.

Intermediate and advanced crochet supply kits are perfect for people who know how to crochet, but either want to improve their skills or add additional supplies to their collection of tools. These supply kits tend to come with more complex and challenging crochet projects.

Time investment

Consider how much time you want to invest in your crocheting hobby. Some crocheters are so passionate about the hobby that they go online to uncover new crochet projects. They may watch videos online to learn how to create their own crochet patterns. Some people who crochet may only do it occasionally, such as in the winter months.

Types of crochet kits

There are a few different kinds of crochet supply kits out there, including project kits, kids’ kits and hook-only kits. Crochet project kits are typically marked by skill level and come with almost everything you’ll need to complete a crochet project. Kids’ crochet supply kits are geared towards younger and beginner crocheters. Hook-only crochet supply kits usually come with a set of crochet hooks in different sizes.

What to look for in quality crochet supplies

Hooks

Crochet hooks come in many sizes that are classified by using letters. Common sizes for crochet hooks run from B-N, which are 2.25-10 millimeters. Specialty crochet hooks come in even larger sizes.

Most crochet projects will list which size crochet hook you’ll need. Some crochet projects may require the use of more than one size of crochet hook to finish off the details.

Yarn

Yarn comes in varying weights and categories, using numbers as indicators. Craft yarns generally run from 0-7, with zero being the weight of yarn for lace and seven being a jumbo weight for blankets and bulkier work. A crochet project will usually indicate which types of yarn are required for the project.

Accessories

Some crochet supply kits come with accessories, like crochet hook organizers and yarn holders. Crochet hook organizers keep all of your crochet hooks organized and easily accessible. Yarn holders keep your yarn from rolling away while working and are great for crocheters who take their projects on-the-go.

How much you can expect to spend on crochet supplies

A single crochet hook can cost from $3-$30, depending on its size and materials. Other accessories sold individually, like stitch markers, scissors and tote bags can run anywhere from $2-$60.

Crochet supplies range in price from about $8-$60 per kit, depending on the supplies included and how complex the projects are. The most basic kids’ crochet kits cost less than $15, while midrange kits go for $15-$30. High-end crochet kits usually cost $30-$60.

Crochet supplies FAQ

What are the best crochet supplies for adult beginners?

A. There are plenty of beginner crochet supply kits out there that will help you learn the basics. If you are looking for the simplest kit, try a kids’ crochet supply kit. These typically have easy projects with very basic instructions.

Where can you look for project ideas if you can’t find what you want?

A. If you are a more experienced crocheter, you might enjoy developing your own crochet pattern, particularly if you’re looking for something fairly unique. You can also ask for ideas from online crochet communities. Someone in an online community may have just the crochet project or pattern you’re looking for.

Should you give a crochet project kit to an experienced crocheter?

A. Yes, seasoned and experienced crocheters always appreciate new crochet projects. Try to find one that suits their interests. For instance, if you know they enjoy crocheting scarves, look for a kit that offers a unique design. If you aren’t sure what they like, a more generalized kit with a hook set or assorted yarns may be more suitable.

What’s the best crochet supply to buy?

Top crochet suppy

BeCraftee Best Crochet Hook Set

What you need to know: This crochet supply kit from BeCraftee comes with an organized and durable case and is simple to travel with.

What you’ll love: This set features extra tools like stitch markers, scissors and needles, as well as a convenient soft zipper case with lots of organizational pockets.

What you should consider: The rubber grip may slide around the hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crochet supply for the money

Woo Crafts Crochet Hooks Set With Case

What you need to know: This inexpensive crochet supply kit from Woo Crafts provides you with most of the basic crochet tools you need.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Woo Crafts crochet supply kit comes with stitch markers, yarn needles and a convenient flower-print case. The top-quality metal crochet hooks also have a comfortable rubber grip.

What you should consider: This kit does not include scissors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Teamoy Ergonomic Crochet Hooks Set

What you need to know: These ergonomic crochet hooks from Teamoy make working on big crochet projects much easier.

What you’ll love: This Teamoy crochet supply set includes measuring tape, stitch markers, scissors, crochet hooks and a soft three-piece case that keeps everything well organized. The crochet hooks come with a plush rubber grip for a comfortable hold.

What you should consider: The included scissors may not cut through all yarn weights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.