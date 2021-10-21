Best craft scissors

Pick your scissors based on how sharp you need them to be, so you can cut whatever you’re using to make your craft.

Which craft scissors are best?

The right pair of scissors is crucial when crafting. No matter what you’re cutting, you’ll need something sharp and of good quality that will last a while. That said, different types of scissors will be needed for different crafts, so knowing your project will help you pick something that works perfectly for your needs.

The top choice for all-purpose craft scissors, the Karen Kay Buckley 6-Inch Perfect Scissors, are incredibly comfortable and work for a variety of crafting projects — especially ones that need precise cuts.

What to know before you buy a pair of craft scissors

Scissor quality

Having a quality pair of craft scissors will save you a lot of stress and frustration down the road. Nothing is worse than getting partway into a craft project and getting all your pieces ready, only for your cheap, dulled scissors to destroy the edge of your fabric or paper.

Crafting needs

Some people do all kinds of crafts. In that case, you’ll probably want different kinds of scissors, properly labeled and stored with other materials needed for each craft. However, if you’re more of a one-and-done type, you can get away with just one type

Multiple pairs

It’s always a good idea to have multiples of each crafting tool you own. No matter how good the product is, sometimes you might misplace a pair or they might break. Plan to buy an extra pair just in case so you won’t be out of luck if something happens during your next craft project.

What to look for in a quality pair of craft scissors

Comfort

It doesn’t matter how sharp or strong your scissors are if your hand starts to cramp up partway through cutting. Look for craft scissors with good rubber cushioning. For left-handed folks, find left-handed scissors. Ergonomics are important for anyone who wants to be able to craft for a long time, so finding scissors that are comfortable to work with is important.

Purpose

The exact type of scissors you need will depend on your project. If you spend a lot of time cutting cardboard, you’ll need sturdy scissors that keep their edge. For yarn or thread, you should look for something light and delicate but also strong. When cutting fabric, you’ll want something sharp and steady.

Durability

A tool is no good if it breaks the first time you use it. Good craft scissors should last a couple of years at least, more with good maintenance. They’ll last even longer if they don’t get lost, so make sure to keep them in a safe, designated place.

How much you can expect to spend on craft scissors

Good scissors cost anywhere from $10-$50. As mentioned above, budget for a backup pair, too.

Craft scissors FAQ

Do I need to clean my craft scissors?

A. Depending on how messy your craft is, you probably will need to clean your scissors somewhat regularly. Things like thread, dust, glitter and other small debris can build up and jam your scissors over time, making them more difficult to open and close. Wiping them down after particularly messy projects is a great way to prolong their use.

Should I sharpen my craft scissors?

A. This will really depend on a few factors. First, if they’re easy to take apart, then they’re probably pretty easy to sharpen. Second, if you already have experience with sharpening knives, you could sharpen them yourself. Third, if you know of a professional knife sharpener in your area, you can ask if they sharpen scissors and how much they charge.

Even if your scissors can’t be taken apart, a professional may be able to do it for you if you can show them what you have. One way to find out if this last one is an option is to see if any of your local restaurants have a professional knife sharpener they use. Many cooks and chefs sharpen their own knives, but some places will use a special service. They may give you contact information for this service if you ask.

What are the best craft scissors to buy?

Top craft scissors

Karen Kay Buckley 6-Inch Perfect Scissors

What you need to know: Karen Kay Buckley’s high-quality craft scissors are made with serrated blades and an ergonomic handle for maximum comfort. They come with a plastic cover to protect the blades.

What you’ll love: These scissors are great for cutting fabric and anything else that requires precise cutting. The serrated edges help keep fabric in place when cutting it. They have a comfortable ergonomic design with excellent cushioning.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported that the plastic cover was missing from the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top craft scissors for the money

Fiskars Crafts Titanium Softgrip

What you need to know: A great all-purpose pair of craft scissors, these come in a pack of three for $21, making them a steal.

What you’ll love: These Fiskars scissors are perfect for the casual crafter. They’re decently comfortable and sharp enough to cut through various materials. They also come in a variety of colors to liven up your workspace.

What you should consider: They’re not the best for fabric and can get sticky when cutting tape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

School Smart Paper Edger

What you need to know: Used mainly on paper products, these scissors can add a fun, creative flair to all kinds of projects.

What you’ll love: As a set of 12, there’s a lot of variety to work with, especially since they come in many beautiful colors. They’re made of stainless steel so they won’t become tarnished, and they hold an edge reasonably well.

What you should consider: They can be a bit sticky to open the first time, and they can’t be re-sharpened once they become dull.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

