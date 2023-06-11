Gardening is tough during a drought, but these products make it a whole lot easier

How to garden during a drought

There are ongoing droughts in roughly half of the United States. In some states, the droughts are categorized as D3 or D4, meaning extremely severe conditions. Gardening may seem impossible during a drought, but there are several things you can do to grow a garden with less water.

Why do droughts occur?

Droughts are periods where a region experiences conditions that are drier than average. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, when rainfall is less frequent than usual for weeks or years, drought conditions may develop. Droughts cause plants to die and streams, lakes and water reservoirs to begin drying up.

Many believe climate change is a significant driver behind droughts. Higher-than-average temperatures increase a dry climate’s susceptibility to drought conditions.

Considerations when gardening during a drought

Garden size

Many people grow more vegetables than they need, which is great for giving vegetables to friends but isn’t ideal for droughts. Consider shrinking the garden’s size to accommodate just your household.

You can use last year’s yield to determine how much you can shrink your garden. If half of your vegetables went to waste, it’s safe to assume you can shrink the garden’s size by roughly 50%.

Garden design

Gardens grown in enclosed spaces, such as a raised bed, tend to retain more water than those grown directly in the soil. Rather than planting your seeds in a straight line, consider planting them in hexagonal groups. Planting your seeds in offset hexagons provides more shade for the soil, resulting in less evaporation.

Consider using a companion planting strategy. Companion planting strategies group mutually beneficial plants together. For example, when planting corn, beans and squash together, the cornstalks provide structure for the beans, the squash provides mulch as it spreads and the beans add nitrogen to the soil.

Watering strategy

Consider watering your plants deeply once a week rather than watering them daily. This practice results in a more robust root system and less evaporation. The deep root system helps your plants survive during hot, dry conditions.

Drip irrigation systems and soaker hoses are excellent ways to water your plants during a drought. These systems reduce evaporation and keep your plants’ foliage dry, reducing the likelihood of fungus. Drip systems can be set up to carefully monitor the amount of water being used.

Gardening strategy

Soil: Choosing soil packed with organic matter helps your garden retain moisture.

Choosing soil packed with organic matter helps your garden retain moisture. Timing : Plant your garden early in the spring if possible. Planting earlier in the season allows your plants to begin growing before it gets too hot and dry. If you have to plant your garden closer to summer, consider using transplants since they have established root systems.

: Plant your garden early in the spring if possible. Planting earlier in the season allows your plants to begin growing before it gets too hot and dry. If you have to plant your garden closer to summer, consider using transplants since they have established root systems. Fertilizers: Fertilizers cause plants to grow faster than average, meaning they need more water. Growing plants without fertilizer results in slower growth, but they won’t need as much water and will often be just as large as you need them to be.

Fertilizers cause plants to grow faster than average, meaning they need more water. Growing plants without fertilizer results in slower growth, but they won’t need as much water and will often be just as large as you need them to be. Weeding: Make sure you remove weeds often. Weeds compete with your plants for water and vital nutrients. Adding mulch to your garden will reduce the impact of weeds and evaporation while keeping the soil cooler.

Make sure you remove weeds often. Weeds compete with your plants for water and vital nutrients. Adding mulch to your garden will reduce the impact of weeds and evaporation while keeping the soil cooler. Pest control: Avoid using herbicides and pesticides as much as possible. Weeds often resist herbicides during dry spells, while pesticides can cause plant damage when it’s excessively dry.

