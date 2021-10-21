Chores like planting grass seed, trimming weeds, mowing grass, and whisking away clippings will make the most of your green living space.

Which products are best to beautify your lawn for less?

If you want to keep your lawn looking picture-perfect all summer, you are going to need some dependable tools to get the job done. Chores like planting grass seed, trimming weeds, mowing grass, and whisking away clippings will make the most of your green living space. We’ve searched the web and found some outstanding deals on the tools you will need. So whether you have a small yard or acres to maintain, chances are you’ll find a useful bargain in the lawn and garden deals we are highlighting.

Brinly 270-Pound Combination Push/Tow Poly Lawn Roller

A great-looking lawn begins with the smooth ground, and the Brinley Combination Push/Tow Poly Lawn Roller can even out lumps and bumps with minimal effort. It can hold as much as 270 pounds of water or sand when filled, so it’s effective at doing its job yet it’s also easy to maneuver. You can push it or attach it to a lawn tractor, so it’s practical to use for small to mid-sized lawns.

Yard Butler M-7C Lawn Spike Aerator

Aerating your lawn is simple and affordable with a rugged tool like the Yard Butler M-7C Spike Aerator. A lawn aerator easily conditions your lawn and breaks up tough soil to prepare for planting new grass seed while optimizing moisture intake. This rugged lawn tool has a sturdy handle and 3-inch spikes to make quick work of this often-overlooked lawn task that can help make your grass look green and lush throughout the summer season.

Pennington Smart Seed Sun and Shade Grass Seed, 7 lb.

Kids, pets, hot, dry weather – there are many reasons your lawn ends up with bare spots, but this problem is a simple fix with quality grass seed. We love Pennington Smart Sun and Shade Grass Seed because it germinates quickly and grows well in most conditions. It’s especially hardy in shady areas and produces grass with a rich, bluish-green hue with 30% less moisture than most types of standard seeds.

Greenworks 16-Inch 10-Amp Corded Lawn Mower

For homeowners with small swaths of grass to mow, the Greenworks 16-Inch 10-Amp Corded Lawn Mower makes it easy to tackle this task without the need for fuel. Simply plug it in and go – the 10-amp motor is dependable and the machine handles well with minimal effort. It even comes with a grass-catching bag.

Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro Series LT 50-Inch 24 HP Lawn Tractor

Large lawns are no problem for the Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro Series LT Lawn Tractor because it’s designed for heavy-duty mowing jobs. It has a 50-inch cutting deck and delivers 24 HP, so even several acres can be cut efficiently. Twelve adjustable cutting heights, cruise control, and a smooth, comfortable ride are also part of its impressive feature set.

Toro TimeCutter HD Zero Turn Mower

Mowing large areas of land doesn’t have to take all day, thanks to the extremely tough and capable Toro TimeCutter HD Zero Turn Mower. With a 60-inch cutting deck and 24.5 HP Briggs V-Twin motor, almost no mowing job is too big to tackle. Despite the impressive power this workhorse delivers, the brand’s MyRide suspension keeps you comfortable until the work is done.

BLACK+DECKER Li-On String Trimmer

Keep the areas of your lawn that a mower can’t reach looking neat and tidy with a reliable tool like the BLACK+DECKDER Li-On String Trimmer. The trimming line is easy to advance with the push of a button, plus it gets decent battery life per charge. It’s also lightweight and easy to maneuver, so you can have your lawn looking like it has been professionally manicured with minimal effort.

Corona Fixed Tine Shrub Rake

A durable rake can be used to remove grass clippings, keeping your lawn looking its greenest. The Corona Fixed Tine Shrub Rake has an 8-inch tine spread that makes it easy to reach around objects and small areas. It’s constructed of aluminum that’s tough yet lightweight and easy to maneuver. The handle is covered with vinyl for a secure, steady grip.

Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper

Don’t like to leave grass clippings on your lawn? With the Agri-Fab Push Lawn Sweeper, you don’t have to. It has a lightweight build that makes it simple to push, and a hopper that holds up to 7 cubic feet of debris. Adjustable height settings add to its user-friendly features.

FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter

Once you mow your lawn, you don’t have to let the grass clippings go to waste when the FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter can turn them into fertilizer. The dual chambers provide capacity for 37 gallons, and the turning mechanism makes it easy to mix the contents without having to stir them manually.

