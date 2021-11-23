Best self-cleaning water bottle

Which self-cleaning water bottle is best?

From youthful skin to decreased likelihood of headaches, the health benefits of staying hydrated are highly publicized. As a result, reusable water bottles are a common sight in the gym, outdoors and in the office. However, keeping these bottles clean can be challenging. Many are not dishwasher-safe, so users often opt for a quick rinse under the tap before refilling.

To ensure that your drinking water does not become host to potentially harmful germs and bacteria, you will want to invest in a self-cleaning water bottle. The CrazyCap 2.0 UV Water Purifier & Self Cleaning Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle uses special sterilization technology to kill microbes and can perform for weeks on a single charge.

What to know before you buy a self-cleaning water bottle

How self-cleaning water bottles work

Self-cleaning water bottles use ultraviolet (UV) light to kill viruses, bacteria, parasites and other microorganisms. This light is emitted from within the bottle’s cap and powered by a battery that is charged via a USB cable. In some models, this light turns on automatically throughout the day to continually kill microbes. Depending on the model, it can take up to two minutes of UV-light exposure to ensure your water has been thoroughly cleaned.

No filtration

Self-cleaning water bottles sanitize your drinking water, but they do not remove sediment or metal from your drink. If you intend to use a self-cleaning water bottle in a camping or hiking situation, you will still need to filter any water collected from nature to strain out particulate matter.

Safe in nature

Self-cleaning water bottles can be used while spending time outdoors to safely drink naturally occurring water. Because the cap’s UV rays kill germs that would otherwise make you sick, self-cleaning water bottles can be a hiker’s or survivalist’s greatest tool when used responsibly.

What to look for in a quality self-cleaning water bottle

Insulation

Most self-cleaning water bottles feature excellent insulation, thanks to their modern, steel construction. Hot drinks remain hot for hours, and cold water is still refreshing even after being left in a hot car.

Capacity

Be sure to select a self-cleaning water bottle that will hold enough water to last awhile between refills, but isn’t so large that it becomes too heavy or cumbersome to keep handy. Most models hold between 16-25 ounces of water and are designed to fit into cup holders with ease.

Purification time

Most self-cleaning water bottles will kill 99% of the germs in your drink in 60 seconds. Some models feature more powerful modes that kill an even larger percentage of microbes by exposing them to UV light rays for a longer period of time.

Battery life

Because their UV light emitters require little power, many self-cleaning water bottles can operate for days. Depending on your usage, some models can even retain enough power to function for over a month after a full charge.

Aesthetics

Reusable water bottle manufacturers have known for years that buyers enjoy selecting models that appeal to their own unique style and therefore, provide a variety of colors and patterns to choose from. Self-cleaning water bottles carry on this tradition and are available in a spectrum of finishes to appeal to a wide range of preferences. Whether you want to match your phone, your car or just want to be able to identify your bottle easily from a distance, you will find one to meet your needs.

Smart features

Some self-cleaning water bottles feature a screen on the cap that indicates the temperature of the water inside, battery life and a countdown timer to let you know when your drink has been sterilized.

How much you can expect to spend on a self-cleaning water bottle

Budget self-cleaning water bottles can be purchased for under $30. Self-cleaning water bottles provided by premium manufacturers can cost around $100.

Self-cleaning water bottle FAQ

Do you still need to wash a self-cleaning water bottle?

A. Yes. Self-cleaning water bottles sterilize their contents, but they cannot remove sediment, debris or remnants left from drinks like coffee or soda. If you use your bottle for liquid other than water, you will still need to wash it to remove residue.

Do self-cleaning water bottles’ UV lights get hot?

A. The UV light emitted by self-cleaning water bottles does not produce heat and will not cause cold beverages to warm up.

Can the UV light emitted by a self-cleaning water bottle disinfect surfaces?

A. Yes. The UV rays produced by self-cleaning water bottles are the same that are used to disinfect operating rooms and medical equipment. Consult your bottle’s manufacturer for tips on how to use it to sterilize small objects and surfaces.

What’s the best self-cleaning water bottle to buy?

Top self-cleaning water bottle

CrazyCap 2.0 UV Water Purifier & Self Cleaning Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle

What you need to know: Available in 19 colors and three sizes, this self-cleaning water bottle accommodates all styles and features two sterilization modes.

What you’ll love: This bottle’s UV emitter turns on every four hours to ensure a consistently germ-free water supply. You can opt for standard 60-second sterilization or select “Crazy Mode” to deep clean your water for two minutes.

What you should consider: Some users wished this bottle’s opening was larger to accommodate ice cubes and allow for easier washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top self-cleaning water bottle for the money

Philips Water GoZero UV Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle

What you need to know: This reasonably priced, self-cleaning water bottle from Philips is available in four colors and two sizes.

What you’ll love: This bottle is dishwasher-safe (aside from the cap) and can work for 30 days after a full charge. Insulated construction keeps hot drinks warm for 12 hours and cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours.

What you should consider: This bottle charges using a proprietary cable and some users are disappointed with the quality control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LARQ Bottle PureVis

What you need to know: This bottle has a safety feature that prevents the UV light from turning on when you don’t intend it to.

What you’ll love: Available in three colors, this bottle from LARQ allows you to sterilize even water collected from streams and lakes. Its UV light turns on every two hours for continued sterilization.

What you should consider: In spite of its high price, some buyers were disappointed with the build quality of this bottle’s cap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.