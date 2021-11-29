Best marble rolling pin

Marble rolling pins are important tools to have on hand, whether you are a veteran or a beginner to the baking world.

Which marble rolling pin is best?

The Creative Home White Marble Rolling Pin with Cradle is a top-notch marble rolling pin for all of your baking needs. It features wooden handles and wooden rest to keep it in place when not in use.

What to know before you buy a marble rolling pin

Types

The most popular kinds of rolling pins are embossed rolling pins, traditional rolling pins and French-style rolling pins.

Usage

There are several different uses for marble rolling pins, including as a massager, a pizza and pasta maker, a meat tenderizer and a crusher. Before purchasing your marble rolling pin, be sure to check which type of rolling pin will best suit your needs.

Decor

You can also use a marble rolling pin as a household or kitchen decoration rather than putting it away in a drawer. If your rolling pin comes with a rest, cradle or stand, you can simply balance your rolling pin to ensure that it won’t roll away or off your countertop.

What to look for in a quality marble rolling pin

Material

Marble rolling pins are one of the most common materials for rolling pins, along with silicone, steel, glass and wood.

Size

Smaller-diameter rolling pins work well for household use, while larger rolling pins are better for professional use or for making large quantities of baked goods. Most rolling pins range in length from about 10 to 18 inches.

Weight

Lighter marble rolling pins are simpler to maneuver, but heavier rolling pins mean that you don’t need to press down as hard as you roll out your dough.

How much you can expect to spend on a marble rolling pin

Marble rolling pins range in price from about $13-$60, depending on the quality, size and features.

Marble rolling pin FAQ

How can you keep your dough from sticking to your marble rolling pin?

A. You should keep some extra flour on hand when you’re rolling out your dough. Dusting the rolling pin and the work surface with flour regularly can help keep your dough from sticking to your marble rolling pin. If you do dust it with flour and the dough keeps sticking to the pin, your dough might simply be too wet.

Can you place your rolling pin into your dishwasher?

A. You should never run wooden rolling pins or marble rolling pins with any wood through the dishwasher. Moisture can actually ruin your wooden rolling pin or any wooden baking tool. Be sure to read the guidelines from the manufacturer first.

Is there a foolproof way to roll out the dough?

A. It can take some practice to master the art of rolling out your dough, and the technique you use depends on what you’re creating with the dough. It’s easier to handle chilled dough, so you should refrigerate your dough for at least a full hour before you roll it out.

You should also make sure to flour your rolling pin and work space to prevent the dough from sticking to anything. You can also rotate your dough as you work through it to make sure that it rolls out as evenly as possible. There are some doughs that need a little extra pressure to roll out, so think about purchasing a heavy rolling pin for these tasks if you find them difficult.

Can you use a wine bottle to roll out your dough if you don’t bake very often?

A. A wine bottle usually works for rolling your dough in a pinch, but the size of the wine bottle might not work well. Wine bottles are typically bigger in diameter than many rolling pins, which makes them difficult to handle.

What’s the best marble rolling pin to buy?

Top marble rolling pin

Creative Home White Marble Rolling Pin With Cradle

What you need to know: This marble rolling pin from Creative Home features wooden handles as well as a wooden rest to help it stay in place.

What you’ll love: This Creative Home marble rolling pin is stylish, smooth and heavy, which makes it simpler to roll out your dough and pastry. The cradle also helps to keep the marble rolling pin from rolling away when you’re not using it.

What you should consider: Some consumers found this marble rolling pin too difficult to comfortably use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top marble rolling pin for the money

Zulay Kitchen 17-Inch Marble Rolling Pin With Stand

What you need to know: This marble rolling pin from Zulay Kitchen includes a beechwood handle and a stand to help keep it in place.

What you’ll love: This Zulay Kitchen marble rolling pin is the perfect non-stick rolling pin for baking pizza, bread, pastries and pasta. It comes with an ergonomic design with its thick beechwood handle, molded to comfortably fit your hands.

What you should consider: You might need some practice with this lightweight marble rolling pin to avoid rolling out your dough too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chefmade 18-Inch Marble Rolling Pin With Wooden Handles and Cradle

What you need to know: This 18-inch marble rolling pin from the Chefmade Store comes with a cradle and wooden handles.

What you’ll love: This Chefmade marble rolling pin is composed of 100% natural marble in both white and gray and features a smooth and cool surface with natural non-stick capabilities. It’s also simple to clean.

What you should consider: The wooden cradle that comes with this rolling pin is a little rough, so you might need to sand it down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

