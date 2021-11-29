Best spiralizer

A spiralizer can help you reach the goal of packing more vegetables and fruit into your diet, which should be a top priority for everyone to boost their well-being and health.

Which spiralizers are best?

What to know before you buy a spiralizer

Why you should purchase a spiralizer

There are many reasons to purchase a spiralizer. Slicing fruit and vegetables into fun shapes encourages your kids to eat more healthy produce. Spiralizers also allow you to create some fancy and unique garnishes for dinner parties so that you can impress your guests.

You can boost the number of veggies in your diet by replacing some or all of the noodles in a dish with vegetable noodles. Think zoodles, carrot noodles, sweet potato noodles, turnip noodles, beet noodles, parsnip noodles, squash noodles and more. You can also create a wide range of different foods for dishes, including spiralized apples for crumble or tarts, curly fries with sweet potato or potato and veggie ribbons for salads.

Understand the different kinds of spiralizers

There are two main kinds of spiralizers out there, including compact handheld spiralizers and bigger crank-style spiralizers.

Crank-style spiralizers rest on the countertop while you spiralize your vegetables and fruit. They tend to be more expensive but offer better and more consistent results.

Handheld spiralizers are much smaller and more compact than crank-style spiralizers, and you use them much like a handheld pencil sharpener. They're affordable and perfect for people who don't have much storage space.

How to use a spiralizer properly

It’s crucial to know how to use a spiralizer properly. You should center your vegetables and fruit on the spiralizer to get full spirals instead of half-moons. Your veggie noodles might end up longer than you want them to be when you use a spiralizer, so you can break or cut them into smaller pieces before cooking them.

What to look for in a quality spiralizer

Size

Size is typically an issue for many customers since people don’t have unlimited space and storage in the kitchen. Most handheld spiral slicers fit easily into a cutlery drawer, while crank-style spiral slicers measure about 10 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Blades

There are different kinds of blades for spiralizer to create different thicknesses and spiral shapes, including wide ribbons and thin spaghetti-style noodles. Handheld spiralizers usually have fixed blades, while crank-style options provide three to five interchangeable blades.

Blade storage

Some spiralizers come with built-in blade storage to help store multiple blades. You should choose a spiralizer with built-in blade storage so that you don’t lose the additional blades.

How much you can expect to spend on a spiralizer

Spiralizers range in price from about $10-$35. The most basic handheld spiralizers cost about $10-$15, while the higher-end crank-style spiralizers go for about $20-$35.

Spiralizer FAQ

Are spiralizers simple to clean?

A. One of the downsides of using spiralizers is that they have plenty of nooks and crannies, which can be hard to get completely clean, especially when you’re cleaning them by hand. That said, some spiralizers are safe to wash in the dishwasher and come out of the dishwasher looking brand new.

Does your spiralizer need to have suction feet?

A. If you want to purchase a crank-style spiralizer, you should choose a spiralizer that comes with suction feet since these feet will keep your device in place while you’re using it. If you’re trying to hold your spiralizer in place while slicing something on your own, the process of using a spiralizer will become more of a hassle than it’s really worth.

How do you know what to create with your spiralizer?

A. There might be a learning curve when you first begin using your spiralizer and figuring out what to make with it, just like any new kitchen tool or piece of kitchen equipment. The most obvious things to make are curly fries and zucchini noodles, also known as zoodles, but there are so many other foods you can make with your spiralizer.

Many spiralizers come with a recipe book to inspire you on what to make, but you can also ask the internet. There are thousands of spiralizer recipes out there on cooking blogs and websites.

What are the best spiralizers to buy?

Top spiralizer

Five-Blade Spiralizer

What you need to know: This versatile five-blade spiral slicer from Spiralizer features several different slicing styles and blades.

What you’ll love: This Spiralizer five-blade spiral slicer is very durable, and the blades are extremely sharp. The spiralizer also comes with suction feet to prevent slippage and onboard blade storage.

What you should consider: You need physical coordination to be able to use this spiralizer effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spiralizer for the money

Lifetime Dynamics The Original SpiraLife Vegetable Spiralizer

What you need to know: This well-constructed spiralizer from Lifestyle Dynamics comes with an accessory bundle, a wonderful option for both value and quality.

What you’ll love: This Lifetime Dynamics spiralizer set is simple to use, compact and affordable and features a handheld spiral slicer, a cleaning tool, a storage bag, a recipe book, an accessory kit and an instructional video.

What you should consider: You need to slice bigger vegetables first to fit them into this spiralizer unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paderno World Cuisine Tri-Blade Spiralizer

What you need to know: This durable and rugged spiralizer from Paderno World Cuisine can slice your veggies and fruit in a wide range of different ways.

What you’ll love: This Paderno World Cuisine spiralizer is dishwasher safe and straightforward to operate. The spiral slicer also comes with stainless steel blades to effectively slice the fruit and veggies.

What you should consider: There isn’t much direction included with this spiralizer from Paderno World Cuisine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

