Which pizza scissors are best?

Whether pizza is a Friday night treat or every night’s pizza night at your house, there is nothing quite like a fresh slice with golden, melted cheese, a rich tomato sauce and a crispy-chewy crust. Once the pizza is out of the oven (or off the grill), the best pizza scissors make short work of dividing it up.

Our top choice for pizza scissors, the Dreamfarm Scizza, cut cleanly and last forever.

What to know before you buy pizza scissors

Traditional pizza cutters like pizza wheels or rocking knives, work well, but pizza scissors have some distinct advantages. There are a few things to keep in mind while you’re shopping for pizza scissors.

Length of the blade

The length of the blade is the difference between a cleanly cut slice and burnt fingers. If you routinely divide a New York-sized pie, you’ll need longer blades to keep melted cheese and molten-hot sauce away from your knuckles.

Handle size

The handle size is also important. When it comes to the type of pie, you need to not only have a long enough blade but also an angled handle. Deep dish pizzas require a handle that angles sharply above the pie. This keeps knuckles safely away from potential burns.

Material

Stainless steel is the most common blade material for pizza scissors. This keeps them rust-free and makes them easier to sharpen.

Most pizza scissors handles are made from some form of hard plastic. Some handles might be rubber-coated metal. Regardless of which material is on the handle, they should be easy to grip and stable, even if they get wet.

What to look for in quality pizza scissors

Easy to use

The best pizza scissors are the ones that are easy to use for all people. Look for ambidextrous pizza scissors with generous openings that fit a wide variety of hand sizes.

Protective features

Pizza scissors need protective features that not only keep the user from injury but also protect surfaces and the scissors themselves. The best pizza scissors have a cover or a coating on the bottom blade that prevents them from scratching the surface the pizza sits on (i.e., metal tray or pizza peel).

In addition, pizza scissors that have a protective blade cover are safer in the utensil drawer — no more accidental cuts when searching for them. A blade cover also prevents your scissors from being damaged when other utensils bump the blade.

Detachable server

Never underestimate the convenience of pizza scissors with a detachable server. This allows you to cut and lift each slice without swapping out or dirtying another utensil. The fact that these servers detach makes for easy cleanup, too.

Safe to handle

Safety features like locking blades and blunt tips protect the littlest hands from injury. These features are similar to regular safety scissors.

Easy to care for

Sharpening pizza scissors keep your slices clean and tidy. The best scissors split apart for easy sharpening either at home or by a professional.

How much you can expect to spend on pizza scissors

The price of pizza scissors is comparable to other pizza cutting tools. Expect to spend between $10 and $30.

Pizza scissors FAQ

Are pizza scissors better than a pizza wheel cutter?

A. While some people prefer a pizza wheel cutter, pizza scissors offer several distinct advantages over that tool. A pizza wheel cutter can scratch or cut the surface below the pizza, but pizza scissors cut above that surface. This means there are no more deep grooves in your pizza peel or scratches on your baking sheets.

Over time, pizza wheel cutters also become very dull, especially if you use them on pizza baking stones. In general, most pizza wheel cutters are difficult to sharpen. In contrast, pizza scissors hold their edge for longer and are easily sharpened.

Why can’t you just use regular scissors?

A. You could just use regular scissors to cut your pizza, but because they are straight without an angled handle, you run the risk of burning your fingers or your hands on the pizza as you cut.

What are the best pizza scissors to buy?

Top pizza scissors

Dreamfarm Scizza

What you need to know: These pizza scissors work on a variety of crust styles and are available in black and red.

What you’ll love: These blades are safe to use on many different types of pizza, including Chicago and Detroit styles. A nylon lip doubles as a pizza server. Pull the blades apart to sharpen, and lock them closed when not in use.

What you should consider: These are on the expensive side, but they are sturdy and have extra features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pizza scissors for the money

Jugetware Pizza Cutter Scissors

What you need to know: Get two pairs of dishwasher-safe pizza scissors for the price of one.

What you’ll love: The detachable spatula is a big bonus that comes with these scissors. They cut well with sharp blades. Ergonomic handles make these comfortable and easy to use.

What you should consider: These scissors are designed for right-handed users only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Triangle Pizza Scissors

What you need to know: The pizza scissors are comfortable, versatile and ambidextrous.

What you’ll love: Thin crust pizza meets its match in these sharp, 5 1/2-inch blades. The thinline design means you can easily slide these underneath the crust to get the cutting started.

What you should consider: These are too small to cut thick crust-style pizza.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews.

