Canning food is an easy way to preserve the harvest or save money when buying in bulk. An electric pressure canner ensures the food you serve is safe.

Which electric pressure canner is best?

Preserving the bounty from the garden is an annual tradition many home preservationists participate in. An electric pressure canner is a great tool that ensures food safety and prevents canned foods from spoiling. And unlike water-bath canning, an electric pressure canner is recommended as safe for low-acid foods that more easily grow dangerous bacteria when improperly canned.

The best electric pressure canner for consistent results every time is the Presto 01755 16-quart Aluminum Canner Pressure Cooker.

What to know before you buy an electric pressure canner

Pressure canners are a kitchen staple for many home preservationists. If you don’t want to be bound by a heat source, an electric pressure canner provides more flexibility, plugging into any outlet.

How you’ll use it

If you will only use your electric pressure canner for preserving fruits and vegetables or jarring up jams and jellies for gifts, you can afford to buy a single-task canner. But if you prefer a kitchen appliance that has more than one function, look for an electric pressure canner that also functions as a slow cooker or other appliance. This will make it more useful to you in the long run.

Size

If kitchen space is at a premium, you might not want to purchase a large electric pressure canner. On the other hand, if you routinely put up dozens of jars of fruits and vegetables every year, a small electric pressure canner means canning tasks will be spread over several days.

If you have the storage space and use it regularly, choose a larger electric pressure canner.

What to look for in a quality electric pressure canner

Recipes

For new preservationists in particular, a quality electric pressure canner will come with basic recipes that have been tested with that specific appliance. Other recipes will work, but it’s a good idea to start with what the manufacturer has tested.

Preprogrammed settings

Preprogrammed settings take the guesswork out of when your jars are properly sealed. The best electric pressure canners have easy-to-read displays that offer specific settings, depending on the function you are performing.

Easy to care for

Your electric pressure canner should be easy to care for. You should be able to remove the inner pot for easy cleaning, and the whole unit should be safe to wipe down after each use.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric pressure canner

Electric pressure canners are an investment that will pay you back over time. Expect to spend $125-$300 for a high-quality appliance.

Electric pressure canner FAQ

Is an electric pressure canner better than water-bath canning?

A. In addition to the convenience of simply plugging your electric pressure canner into an outlet, one of the primary benefits of using it to can fruits and vegetables is its safety. Water-bath canning is not recommended for low-acid foods, but electric pressure canners are safe and prevent spoilage and dangerous bacteria from entering properly sealed jars.

How do you prepare jars for electric pressure canning?

A. Start by preparing whatever it is you will be canning. This might mean making sauces and jellies or simply cutting up fruit or vegetables.

Gather the glass mason jars and bands and lids that you will need. The jars and bands can be reused, but you’ll need to use new lids every time you can. Wash the jars, lids and bands in hot, soapy water and rinse completely. They should be kept warm if you are doing hot-pack canning, and the best way to do this is to wash jars, lids and bands in the dishwasher and let them stay hot in there.

When you are ready to add your prepared sauce, fruit or vegetable, use a funnel and fill each jar, leaving approximately a ½ inch of space at the top. Apply the lids and bands, tightening loosely.

Follow the directions on your electric pressure canner to process. You can check the seal after the jars cool by pressing the center of each lid. If it moves up and down, you will need to add a different lid and reprocess. Otherwise, your electric pressure canned food should last for at least one year on the shelf without refrigeration.

What’s the best electric pressure canner to buy?

Top electric pressure canner

Presto 01755 16-quart Aluminum Canner Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: This electric canner is made for home canners.

What you’ll love: This electric pressure canner has many safety features. It won’t open until the built-up pressure is safely released. A pressure dial gauge accurately reports the interior pressure, and it won’t engage unless the lid is properly secured.

What you should consider: Some home canners noted that water droplets were released from the bottom of the pressure stopper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric pressure canner for the money

NESCO Smart Electric Pressure Cooker and Canner

What you need to know: Beginners will find this simple electric pressure canner easy to use.

What you’ll love: Home canners who make medium-sized batches of food will appreciate the nearly 10-quart capacity of this canner. The lid features a safety lock, and the digital display is easy to read. It comes with good instructions for use, but it is simple and intuitive enough for even the most inexperienced canners.

What you should consider: It’s pretty big. Most of the canner’s size is in the outside housing (not the interior canning space).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: The Instant Pot is a trusted appliance that is known for slow cooking and food preservation.

What you’ll love: This electric pressure cooker is a kitchen multi-tasker, with nine separate functions in one machine: pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, sterilizer and food warmer. The Duo Plus and Pro models are also available options. Most elements of this appliance are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: This is not strictly designed for pressure canning. Proceed with caution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

