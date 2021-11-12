Best fall party food

Holiday cookbooks are a great resource to find recipes that pair different flavors and ingredients together that you might not have thought of before.

Which fall party food is best?

Fall is here and that means the start of the holiday season, decorations, endless festive recipe creations and holiday gatherings. If you’re not sure what to bring to the next fall party, you’re probably not alone. After all, there are numerous options. Though it’s difficult to find fall party food that no one will enjoy.

From fall finger food to meals, fall flavors come in an array of options. As long as your shopping list consists of some traditional fall favorites, you can’t go wrong.

What are the best fall flavors?

The best fall flavors always bring the season to the forefront of the mind no matter the time of year. Pumpkin spice is perhaps the most popular fall flavor, but it is far from the only one.

Salted caramel

Salted caramel is a perfect addition to any coffee, latte, cappuccino, or hot chocolate. Put it as a topping on almost any of your fall finger food ideas to keep the event festive. Most notably, caramel is known for coating apples for a delicious candied apple.

Butterscotch

Like caramel, butterscotch is a sweet touch to just about any fall party food or beverage. Unlike caramel, however, butterscotch is made with brown sugar instead of granulated sugar. Though they have different flavors, they’re both excellent choices to sweeten up some of your everyday snacks.

Maple

Serving pumpkin pancakes and waffles with a maple syrup topping might be difficult to do at a fall party. However, maple is an excellent glaze for meats such as turkey, ham, chicken and beef and even doughnuts and snacks. Try putting maple glaze on fall party food like pigs in a blanket and harvest trail mix to keep your guests satisfied.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a staple ingredient for fall finger foods at parties. It can be used on just about anything to sweeten your fall party food platter. Its warm taste is a welcoming ingredient in cinnamon rolls and cinnamon sugar cookies.

Ginger

While ginger might not be for everybody, there’s no denying that it adds a kick to your soups and stews. Ginger is a unique catalyst to many fall party food ideas, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

Nutmeg

The taste of nutmeg is quite distinguishable. It is commonly paired with cloves and cinnamon. Together, they can make just about any of your fall party food options a must-have. Try adding nutmeg to desserts and beverages to help your guests feel warm and cozy.

Cloves

Cloves are a great topping on all kinds of nuts when used with cinnamon and nutmeg. Many recipes simply require coating your nuts with a liquid sweetener like maple and coating the nuts with the three ingredients and baking them in the oven.

What are the best fall foods?

Pumpkin

Some might argue that it doesn’t truly fall without pumpkins. It’s undoubtedly the most popular fall food item and for good reason. Pumpkin is versatile and familiar to many. It is used for pies, streusels, muffins, bread, soups and stews. To keep your party festive, try making homemade pumpkin ice cream to really wow your guests.

Apples

Apples are second to pumpkin on the list of the most popular fall food items. There are several fall food party options that include apples: apple cider, apple cider doughnuts, apple spice, apple bites and many more.

Pears

Pears are a great fall food that tends to fly under the radar. Pears pair very well with cinnamon, gloves, nutmeg and star anise. They can also be used for snack-sized fall finger foods for parties when paired with blue cheese and nuts.

Cranberry

Cranberries will be a vibrant addition to your party’s table spread. Because they reach their peak in the fall, adding them to your fall party dishes will add depth and flavor. Try cranberry Brie bites to add some variety to your menu.

Pecan

Pecans are the perfect pairing for just about any fall party dish. Toasting these delicious nuts will take your dishes to the next level.

Best fall party food

King Arthur, Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread + Muffin Mix

This pumpkin bread mix is gluten free and easy to make into muffins that are sure to please all of your partygoers. This mix is certified gluten free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, certified Kosher and non-GMO.

Sold by Amazon

Concord Confections Caramel Apple Wrap, 5 Count

Caramel apples are the perfect fall party food. These traditional desserts can be cut into smaller slices to better serve your guests. Purchase these wrappers instead of making caramel yourself to save on time when prepping for your party.

Sold by Amazon

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Pumpkin Cake Mix

Pillsbury is a popular and trusted brand during the holiday season. This seasonal box mix can be made with whole eggs or egg whites. All you need is egg, water and oil. If making cupcakes, a muffin tray should be substituted for the cake pan. For added holiday spirit, align your muffin trays with festive muffin liners. Additionally, don’t wait to purchase this mix as this fall flavor is only available from August until January.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Cider Oreos

Oreos are another holiday favorite. With new flavors seemingly appearing every year, it won’t be difficult to find flavors for any season. The cookies on this seasonal treat are made of golden maple. Their small size makes them ideal for finger food at parties. But you have to act fast as these are only on the shelves for a limited time.

Sold by Amazon

Tara’s All-Natural Gourmet Sea Salt Caramels

These gourmet sea salt caramels are kettle-cooked in small batches. The candies are made with real butter, fresh cream and Madagascar vanilla. They’re also gluten-free and Kosher. Void of high fructose corn syrup or fat fillers, your guests might not feel as guilty or sluggish after eating one or two. The secret to their loyal following and tasty delicacies? The century-old recipe hasn’t been changed in a century.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashley Willis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.