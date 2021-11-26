Dash Air Fryer review: Can this device help you prepare healthier comfort foods?

Though cooking with an air fryer is touted as oil-free, it actually does require a small amount. A tablespoon of oil is all you need to produce a similar taste and texture to deep-fried foods.

Dash 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer and Oven review

Air fryers are versatile appliances designed to make healthy food easy and delicious. However, an overabundance of features and models can quickly turn the search for an air fryer into a burdensome and confusing task.

Dash claims to have the solution with its 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer and Oven. This compact appliance, which is the perfect size for snacks and meals, is designed to be quick, safe and easy to use. As a bonus, Dash promises air fryer oven claims to reduce added fat by 70%-80%.

To see whether the Dash 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer and Oven Cooker could make eating healthy food easy, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Dash air fryer

We tested the Dash 2.6-quart air fryer by cooking a few different types of food, including meat, veggies, seafood, snacks and frozen waffles.

What is the Dash air fryer?

An air fryer is essentially a small convection oven. A heating mechanism warms up the air while a fan circulates that hot air around the food. The rapid circulation and being surrounded by hot air is what produces crisp food.

The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer Oven is a basket-style air fryer, which is smaller than an air fryer toaster oven combo, but typically takes less time to heat up and cook.

This compact air fryer is on the smaller side at 2.6 quarts, making it the ideal size to sit on a countertop or move around without hassle.

How to use the Dash air fryer

Upon receiving the Dash air fryer oven, the only assembly needed is to insert the grill plate. This air fryer has only two buttons or knobs, making it very user-friendly and straightforward. After loading your food into the basket, all that’s left to do is set the temperature and timer. You will need to look up the cooking time and temperature or follow a recipe, since the Dash Air Fryer doesn’t have any presets.

Cleanup is quick, especially considering the nonstick fryer basket is dishwasher safe. When you’re not using the air fryer oven, it’s small enough to leave on your countertop or effortlessly move it into a cabinet.

Key features of the Dash air fryer

The main key feature of the Dash compact air fryer is its claim of reducing added fat by 70%-80% without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food. It’s also quick and energy-efficient, cooking in less time than it takes to preheat your oven.

Safety is an essential feature of the Dash air fryer. It has an auto shut-off function to prevent overcooking and to avoid being left on for long periods. The cool-touch housing and handle also make it safer to use. Dash claims the appliance is so simple, even your kids can use it.

This air fryer is considered compact, which is an advantage for apartments, smaller kitchens, college dorm rooms, or campers and RVs. However, Dash claims it can still accommodate one dozen chicken wings or one pound of french fries.

Dash Air Fryer price

The Dash 2.6-Quart Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer and Oven retails for $59.99.

Where is the Dash air fryer sold?

The Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer and Oven is available on Amazon. It comes in black, white, grey, red, teal and aqua.

Dash Air Fryer benefits

We enjoyed how straightforward it was to use the Dash air fryer oven and appreciated that there aren’t a plethora of buttons to decipher. The air fryer is compact and sleek, blending in seamlessly on our countertop. It’s the ideal size for snacks or cooking a meal for only one or two people. Every food item we tested was cooked to the perfect temperature and tasted great. Also, cleaning was quick and simple.

Dash Air Fryer drawbacks

The only drawback we found was needing to air-fry several batches when cooking a larger meal. It’s better for just one person or appetizers. While we found it to be quicker than our previous air fryer since it doesn’t need to be preheated, some users found it was slow to cook.

Another issue is that the numbers on the dial can wear off after a while, making it difficult to know where to set the temperature. Additionally, some users found the tray difficult to clean and the power cord too short.

Should you get the Dash Air Fryer?

Based on our experience, we feel the Dash Air Fryer is a healthy way to enjoy crispy foods. It’s user-friendly and straightforward to use and clean. The compact size also makes it ideal for one or two people, or those with limited space. We recommend this Dash Air Fryer Oven to anyone looking for a way to make healthy food easy.

