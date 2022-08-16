Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef Andrea Boudewijn gives us the answers

Whether you are planning a trip to a seafood restaurant to indulge in lobster or plan to cook the crustacean yourself in your own kitchen, you may be pondering a common question — is the sound a lobster makes when immersed in boiling water a scream?

To get an answer, we turned to our cooking and baking expert, Andrea Boudewijn. In addition to shedding light on the source of the sound, she also provided alternatives to cooking with live lobsters and suggested items for preparing the delicacy at home.

Do lobsters scream when placed in boiling water?

If you’ve ever observed live lobsters being cooked, you know that the sound that occurs when they are put in boiling water is an unpleasant one. However, according to Boudewijn, it’s not actually the lobster reacting to the hot water.

“Nope! A sound can emit from the shells of the lobsters — a high-pitched sound — but it’s due to steam escaping through a fissure in the shell, not the lobsters ‘screaming,’” she explained.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the cooking process is pain-free for the lobster. We asked Boudewijn if the crustaceans feel pain in this scenario.

“This is an age-old debate between animal activists and fisherfolk. Science points out that lobsters lack the neural anatomy to feel pain. I believe anything with any kind of eyes or senses, including lobsters, feels pain when immersed in boiling water,” she said.

Alternatives to cooking with live lobsters

The thought of lobsters feeling pain during the cooking process is concerning to some home chefs, especially those who are also animal lovers. Fortunately, there are alternatives. Frozen lobsters is one, Boudewijn said. “You can purchase frozen lobsters (already dead), but they’re not as fresh and soft. They may still make the high-pitched noise when immersed in the boiling water.”

Boudewijn advised that other crustaceans are also good alternatives to pricey lobster.

“You can purchase a crab. These are also delicious and less expensive,” she explained, adding that crawfish are another seafood choice that mimics the lobster-eating experience.

“Crawdads, or crawfish, or mud bugs — whatever you like to call them, these smaller cousins of the lobster are a great way to get the fresh seafood-boil vibe without the expense. Boil a bunch with corn on the cob (short cobs), new potatoes, and lots of Cajun spices for an unforgettable dinner,” Boudewijn said.

She also offered a tasty option for vegans and vegetarians who want the seafood-boil experience without the sea creatures. “For those wishing to avoid the animals altogether, just cut them out. Boil a bunch of your favorite hearty veggies: Corn, potatoes, artichokes, chopped onions, and lots of spices, then dump them out on a newspaper-covered table and serve with lemon wedges. Heaven,” she said.

Different methods for cooking lobsters at home

“Steaming and boiling are the two most common ways to cook a lobster, but they can also be grilled. All these methods work with whole lobsters or just the tail meat (this is how it’s frequently sold in markets, usually in sets of two),” said Boudewijn about the best lobster cooking techniques to use at home. She also provided a list of tips to help you achieve mouthwatering results:

Remove the rubber bands on the claws before cooking. Otherwise, they’ll impart a rubbery flavor to the meat. Prepare to get messy. Storing a live lobster, cooking it, and eating it is messy, but it’s all part of the fun. Melted butter and wedge lemon slices are the traditional dips and pour-overs for lobster, but you could do something nice by mixing melted butter, minced garlic, lemon juice, dried cilantro, and fresh ground pepper. Pick the leftovers and store them in an airtight container. Then mix the next day with mayo and a touch of mustard and smear on a toasted bun for a delicious snack. If you have pets, discard the shells in a tied-off bag and put them in your main refuse bins. Lobster shells can be dangerous for a family pet to consume, handle or play with.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews.



