Best edible gold leaf

Edible gold is gluten-free and does not have to go through any animal testing before being sold to humans for consumption. Gold leaf has no nutritional value and is only for decoration.

Which edible gold leaf is best?

Looking to take your party food to the next level of sophistication? Edible gold leaf is the perfect finishing touch to add to your cupcakes, cakes or desserts and impress your guests. This fragile decoration can be purchased as a number of sheets and require a very delicate hand and plenty of care.

A top pick great for any occasion is Barnabas Blattgold Gold Leaf, which comes in 5-packs, 12-packs and 24-packs.

What to know before you buy edible gold leaf

Number of sheets

Pay close attention to the number of sheets you’re buying when looking to purchase your gold leaf. It can be difficult for many people to know exactly how much gold leaf to purchase and how long one sheet will last. A sheet that’s around 12 inches by 1.5 inches should be plenty for a batch of cupcakes, but if you plan on covering a whole cake, then you’ll need to do some math beforehand and plan appropriately.

Food grade

When looking to buy edible gold leaf, you must make sure that the sheets are food-grade. Pure gold leaf is made from 100% gold but is still considered edible. It is, however, classed as biologically inert, meaning that your body won’t digest any of it but simply allow it to pass right through the system.

Some sheets will state that they are made up of both gold and silver. Silver is the same as gold in the way that they are both considered biologically inert and will pass through the body without the need for digestion.

Size

Pay close attention to the size of the sheets you are buying. Edible gold leaf that’s 1.5 inches is quite small, so get a ruler out, and try to make a rough estimate of just how much leaf you will need. Remember that leaf gold leaf will shrink and stick to whatever you place it on.

What to look for in quality edible gold leaf

Quality of karat

The highest quality gold leaf will be 24-karat gold. The cheaper you go when looking to purchase your edible gold leaf, the lower the quality of karat. Some gold leaf may be 22 karats, while others will be 24 karats.

Color quality after application

Read the reviews on the leaf you plan on buying. You’ll want to make sure that the leaf won’t change color as soon as it comes into contact with the frosting or cake you are putting it on. You may not have to worry about this with a high-quality 24 karat leaf, but it is something you should keep in mind when considering purchasing a lower-grade leaf.

Purity

Similar to the number of karats in your leaf, the purity of your gold leaf will determine the quality. Some gold leaf will actually be 1% silver, but this quality makes it slightly easier to work with when you are decorating your cakes or desserts.

How much you can expect to spend on edible gold leaf

For 12 sheets of gold leaf measuring between 1.5 inches by 2 inches, you can expect to pay around $0.71 per sheet. The larger the sheets, the more the leaf will cost, with an average of $2.40 for a 3.5-inch sheet.

Edible gold leaf FAQ

Does gold leaf have any taste?

A. Gold leaf has no taste or flavor and will never go off. That’s what makes it such a great piece of decoration for your baking. You can store this leaf in your cupboard for years and call upon it whenever you think the occasion is right.

Why is gold leaf so cheap?

A. When buying gold leaf, you’re buying very small amounts of gold. It is still a relatively expensive food. However, the cheaper the gold leaf, the more impurities it will have in it.

Will gold leaf dissolve?

A. Gold leaf will not dissolve when it comes into contact with wet surfaces, but it can break apart if exposed to large bodies of water. Once ingested, the gold will not dissolve but rather break up into smaller pieces and work its way through the body.

How is edible gold made?

A. Edible gold is made by hammering gold sheets until it reaches 1/8000 millimeters in thickness. This gold has to be pure and is usually 22-24 karat.

What’s the best edible gold leaf to buy?

Top edible gold leaf

Barnabas Blattgold 23.75 Karat Gold Leaf 12 Sheets

What you need to know: These 23.75 karat gold leaf sheets are perfect for those looking to take their baked goods to the next level of luxury while staying on budget.

What you’ll love: The sheets are 1.55 inches by 1.55 inches and come in packs of 12. The 1% silver included makes the leaf easier to work with when added to food. A total of 12 sheets will cover 27 square inches.

What you should consider: It isn’t 24-karat gold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top edible gold leaf for the money

YongbBo Edible 24 Karat Gold Leaf 24 sheets

What you need to know: This pack comes with a total of 10 sheets of 99% 24-karat gold.

What you’ll love: This leaf can be used for food items, as well as regular crafts. The sheets measure at 1.7 inches by 1.7 inches. The leaf will stick to everything, won’t lose its pigment and come sealed in thermal packaging.

What you should consider: These sheets are very delicate and fragile once unpacked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Slofoodgroup 10 Sheet 24 Karat Gold Leaf

What you need to know: These larger gold leaf sheets are perfect for larger projects in or out of the kitchen.

What you’ll love: These gold leaf sheets measure 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches and are a Certified Kosher product. These sheets come in loose-leaf form.

What you should consider: Users may want to avoid touching with bare hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

