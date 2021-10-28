Best knife sharpener

Having an excellent knife sharpener will help you make sure that all of your knives are in proper working condition.

Which knife sharpeners are best?

The sharper your knife is, the safer it is to use, and the easier it will cut. Rather than efficiently dicing and slicing your produce, a dull knife actually requires more force, which can cause you or someone else in your household to get hurt. That’s why it’s so important to have a top-quality knife sharpener on hand.

A top option is the Chef'sChoice Trizor XV EdgeSelect.

What to know before you buy a knife sharpener

Consider your budget

Think about your budget before purchasing a knife sharpener. Higher-end knife sharpeners can cost up to $150, but you don’t need to spend that much to buy a knife sharpener that will fit your needs.

Learn about the different types of knife sharpeners

There are a few different kinds of knife sharpeners out there, including serrated knife sharpeners, handheld or manual knife sharpeners and electric knife sharpeners. Serrated knife sharpeners allow you to sharpen serrated knives, while handheld knife sharpeners are compatible with most knives and work well for traveling cooks or those with limited storage space. Electric knife sharpeners are easier to use than others, but they are typically more expensive.

Figure out how often you should sharpen your knives

You will know when you need to sharpen your knives if you run into resistance while you are trying to cut something. It’s probably time to sharpen your knife if you notice that the blade doesn’t slice through meat and produce the same way it did before.

The frequency at which you need to sharpen your knives also depends on how often you use your knives, what you cut with them and how well you take care of them. The more inexpensive knives may need more frequent sharpening.

What to look for in a quality knife sharpener

Ease of use

Having a knife sharpener that takes the guesswork out of knife sharpening can be useful for beginners who aren’t very experienced with knives. Many knife sharpeners feature blade guides that help beginners learn how to sharpen the knives properly. The blade guides help you angle the blade properly as you sharpen the knife.

Material

The harder the material of the knife sharpener, the better the sharpener will perform. Sharpeners made of materials like tungsten and diamond cost more, but they’re also more effective at sharpening.

Safety

It’s important to choose a knife sharpener that provides a barrier for your fingers, especially if you are new to knife sharpening. This can help decrease the risk of injury. Keep in mind that most manual knife sharpeners lack any barriers or guides, so they are better suited for people who are more experienced at knife sharpening.

How much you can expect to spend on a knife sharpener

Knife sharpeners vary in price, depending on the type of sharpener and the quality. High-end knife sharpeners made of harder materials can cost up to $150.

Knife sharpener FAQ

Do you really need to sharpen your knives?

A. Yes, a well-sharpened knife is simpler to use and less likely to slip and hurt you as you slice through an item. A well-sharpened knife will also cut through all of your produce and meat more efficiently and effectively and make all of your meal prep easier.

What is honing? Is it the same as sharpening?

A. No, a butcher’s steel works to hone knives rather than sharpen them. Honing helps even out the edge of the knife blade so that you can get the straightest knife edge possible. Nothing is actually shaved off of your knife when you hone it.

Is there a way to keep your knives sharp longer?

A. The more you use your knives, the more frequently you will need to sharpen your knives. Obviously, you don’t want to limit your knife use, but there are a few things you can do to keep your knives sharp longer.

For example, you can use wood cutting boards to keep your blades from dulling quickly. You can also store your knives carefully so that the blades are well protected. Dry your knives immediately after washing them, and keep the knives away from the dishwasher.

What’s the best knife sharpener to buy?

Top knife sharpener

Chef’sChoice Trizor XV EdgeSelect

What you need to know: This superior knife sharpener from Chef’sChoice has a patented and powerful design that sharpens blades effectively.

What you’ll love: This durable electric Chef’sChoice knife sharpener combines a 15-degree angled edge and diamond abrasives for top-quality results. The knife sharpener is also backed by a three-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this knife sharpener does come with a learning curve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top knife sharpener for the money

Presto 08800 EverSharp

What you need to know: This affordable knife sharpener from Presto is easy to use and will give you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Presto knife sharpener features a two-stage sharpening system for grinding knife blades and honing them to a polished and sharp finish. The device is suitable for sharpening most straight-edge knives.

What you should consider: The grinding wheels on this knife sharpener can sometimes become unbalanced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mercer Culinary Ceramic Rod Knife Honing Steel

What you need to know: This solid and simple knife sharpener from Mercer Culinary is ideal for regular use in professional kitchens.

What you’ll love: This affordable Mercer Culinary knife sharpener is similar to a honing rod, but it removes metal. There is also a very low learning curve with this knife sharpening device, and it’s not prone to damaging a good bevel.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this knife sharpener can’t be used to fix bad geometry or dings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

