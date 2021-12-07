Best Fortessa flatware

If you’re using your flatware frequently, it can be carefully kept in a storage drawer with pieces divided. To preserve high-end flatware, store in an airtight container away from sunlight and moisture, preferably covered in cloth.

Which Fortessa flatware is best?

Flatware is often an underrated part of enjoying a meal, but material, weight and design all go into influencing dining experience. Quality knives, forks and spoons should complement a meal, offering durability without interfering with taste. An elegant set can easily elevate any meal by enhancing the atmosphere and appealing to the senses.

One of the leading dinnerware companies is Fortessa, and their Arezzo 20-Piece Set is an exemplary choice that represents the beauty they employ in their work. It’s one of many options to consider when searching for a versatile, long-lasting flatware set.

What to know before you buy Fortessa flatware

What is flatware?

Flatware is the catch-all term used to describe the utensils with which one eats. Flatware comprises spoons, forks and knives of various sizes and designs that are wielded to bring food to the plate and then to your mouth. They should be sturdy with some weight to them and made of stainless steel, which is easy to clean and doesn’t influence the taste of food.

Flatware sets typically feature five unique utensils: dinner fork, salad fork, dinner spoon, teaspoon and dinner knife. These options feature prominently in Fortessa flatware sets.

Material

Fortessa’s flatware is made of 18/10 stainless steel, which means the metal includes 18% chromium and 10% nickel. This is a common and sought-after ratio as the presence of nickel increases the longevity of the utensil. This composition resists corrosion rust, making maintenance easier. Other companies may offer 18/10 or 18/0 stainless steel that requires additional care.

Service

Flatware sets provide settings or service for a certain amount of people. Fortressa’s offerings are a bit more accessible than other companies: they provide selections that are small, with most sets serving four people. However, while other companies often sell sets that serve eight or 12 people, Fortessa’s more comprehensive sets are limited. Instead, they offer sets that serve one or two people. This makes it easy for consumers to buy the exact number of settings they need instead of buying extra and not using them.

What to look for in quality Fortessa flatware

Colors

Fortessa offers flatware finishes in various colors for those who want to forgo the traditional silver look. Black is ideal for those who want a clean, modern look, while gold offers an ornate, shimmering finish. Rose gold is a popular choice that often isn’t available with other companies. These copper-like tones offer a unique look for a warm, rustic feel.

Aesthetic

Fortessa boasts flatware with designs that cater to most tastes and decorum, including those that are classic, modern or something unique in between. Some are sleek and modern for those seeking a subtle, versatile look while other options while others are far more ornate. There are also options with an antique finish that gives the utensils a rustic, used aesthetic while others boast a mirrored finish that shimmers.

Serving utensils

Fortessa offers serving utensils that may match or complement flatware sets. A serving spoon and serving fork, both of which are larger than the standard dinner utensils, may be sold as a pair or as an addition to a larger flatware set. These options are ideal for those frequent hosts who may want to have a consistent aesthetic across the dinner table.

How much you can expect to spend on Fortessa flatware

Fortessa sets tend to be slightly more affordable than other companies, with five-piece sets costing around $25-$50 and more elaborate sets for more people running up to $150 or more.

Fortessa flatware FAQ

How do I maintain stainless steel flatware?

A. As Fortessa flatware is made with 18/10 stainless steel, maintenance is fairly minimal. Flatware should be rinsed immediately after use to remove any food morsels or other bits that could lead to spots or stains. While they may be washed by hand with warm water and mild soap, they can also be placed safely in the dishwasher. Be sure to use a detergent without any citrus and leave generous space in the utensil basket so items don’t knock into each other.

If washing by hand, be sure to dry immediately to avoid spots.

How many utensils do I really need?

A. The five unique utensils that come with a flatware set may seem excessive to some, and while they may not all be used equally, they all hold value. The salad fork, with its smaller size, is worth using with smaller, lighter meals, while the teaspoon can be used for coffee and dessert. Some users may want to invest in steak knives if they are partial to red meat.

What is the best Fortessa flatware to buy?

Top Fortessa flatware

Arezzo 20-Piece Set

What you need to know: Popular flatware set with a classic design that serves casuals and formal settings.

What you’ll love: This beautiful flatware set serves four users with five unique utensils each. It’s made of durable and rust-resistant stainless steel, and there are various finishes offered in this design.

What you should consider: This product is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Fortessa flatware for the money

Dragonfly 20-Piece Set

What you need to know: Stylish and modern flatware set that shows off a slender, futuristic look that adds a unique flair to any meal.

What you’ll love: This stunning flatware features long, slight handles and tapered ends. The polished stainless steel shimmers and the products are easy to maintain.

What you should consider: The style of this product may interfere with functionality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Grand City 5-Piece Set

What you need to know: Broad, effective flatware ideal for regular usage that comes at a decent price.

What you’ll love: This is a small set of larger, heavy-duty flatware for a single user. The simple look serves casual settings and daily use, and it’s easy to clean, as well as dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: No design or patterns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

