The best automatic pot stirrer

Automatic pot stirrers are an invaluable tool for hollandaise or tomato and cream-based sauces typically prone to burning.

What is an automatic pot stirrer?

If you like to multitask in the kitchen or are simply the kind of person who gets distracted by other things while cooking, an automatic pot stirrer might be your most brilliant buy this year.

These handy kitchen gadgets take over the task of stirring your soups and sauces so you can focus on preparing the other aspects of your dishes without worry about anything burning or sticking to the bottom of the pan.

We answer all your questions about automatic pot stirrers in this comprehensive guide, but if you are simply interested in finding the best one, you can check out the Ardente Gourmet Stirrer. It’s equipped with a high-torque motor and comes with two paddles of different sizes that can be used together or individually.

What to know before you buy an automatic pot stirrer

Design

The first thing to consider when buying an automatic stirrer is whether you prefer a standalone internal model or one that clamps to the pot’s exterior. Many people choose clamp-on stirrers because they are more secure, and you don’t have to worry about them accidentally tipping over. They are usually more powerful but also more costly. Interior stirrers are more compact, making them easier to store, but are usually a little less effective.

Stirring action

Not all stirrers use the same action. Some models feature large paddles or tines that extend out nearly to the edge of the pot and rotate in a comprehensive sweeping motion. Others have spoon-shaped paddles that move in much the same way as you would stir a spoon around a pot. Internal stirrers often add vibration to enhance their effectiveness.

Fit

While they tend to work with a lot of pot sizes, automatic stirrers are not necessarily universal. Before buying any model, check the specifications to see what pot sizes it is best suited.

Power source

Automatic pot stirrers generally rely on built-in rechargeable batteries or disposable ones. Models that have a rechargeable battery may be more costly upfront, but they can be more economical in the long run if used regularly.

Features to look for in a quality automatic pot stirrer

Durability

Any kitchen tool used regularly needs to be durable, and a pot stirrer is no different. In clamp-on models, the clips or brackets need to be strong enough to mount the unit securely in place while it works. Paddles on both kinds should be thick plastic or stainless steel, so they don’t break or bend when used in thick sauces and stews.

Stirring speeds

Many stirrers only offer a single speed, which may be enough for most people. However, if you need more precision for sauces of different consistencies, some offer two or three speeds.

Temperature rating

Every automatic stirrer has a different maximum temperature rating, and some are significantly higher than others. Most fall between 200-500 degrees. Check the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure the model you are considering is suitable for your needs.

Paddles

If not choosing an internal model that moves all-around a pot, you should opt for a model that comes with paddles of several types and sizes. This way, it can work with small and large pans alike and with foods of various consistencies. Ideally, any model you choose should have at least one plastic or rubber-coated paddle so you can use it with non-stick pans that a metal one would damage.

Cleaning

Stirrers with dishwasher-safe paddles are going to be the easiest to clean. You should also look at the motor housing and other components. Models with lots of tiny cracks and crevices will be more difficult to clean thoroughly.

How much can you expect to spend on an automatic pot stirrer

Internal models are the most affordable and range from $20-$40. Clamp-on stirrers start around $50 and may reach as high as $100 for premium units that come with several paddles.

Automatic pot stirrer FAQ

Do I still have to watch my sauce if I use an automatic pot stirrer?

A. You won’t have to watch your food as closely when using an automatic pot stirrer, but you should never leave a hot stove completely unattended for safety reasons.

Can automatic pot stirrers be used on very thick stews or candies?

A. The more powerful a model, the better it can handle thick stews and sauces. When it comes to candies, chocolate, caramel and foods of a similar consistency should be fine. However, very thick and sticky liquids like peanut brittle are too much for most household stirrers.

What is the best automatic pot stirrer to buy?

Top automatic pot stirrer

Ardente Gourmet Stirrer

What you need to know: With a powerful motor, you can rely on the Ardente Gourmet to handle thick sauces and chilis that others might struggle with.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to adjust to pots between 9 and 14 inches in diameter, and is suitable for those up to 11 inches in height. Plus, it can run continuously for 18 hours on four C-cell batteries.

What you should consider: The stirring speed is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair and Amazon

Top automatic pot stirrer for the money

Uutensil Stirr

What you need to know: This sleek-looking model makes an excellent addition to any kitchen and features plastic legs that won’t damage non-stick pots.

What you’ll love: With dishwasher-safe components and a smooth housing, cleaning it is quick and painless.

What you should consider: It is only suitable for liquids up to 248 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SAKI Automatic Pot Stirrer

What you need to know: The SAKI stirrer features a BPA-free construction and works well for chilies and other thick foods.

What you’ll love: It offers two speeds and quickly adjusts to most pot sizes.

What you should consider: A lackluster build quality means it’s not ideal for high-volume use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

