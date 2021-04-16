Rachel Ray doesn’t just offer cookware sets. If you enjoy the style and color, look for bakeware sets, kitchen and table accessories.

The best Rachael Ray cookware sets

However you enjoy preparing food in the kitchen, and whether you want to make something that’s quick and easy or an elaborate feast, cooking begins with proper pots and pans. A quality cookware set provides the cornerstone of any functional kitchen, allowing you to saute, fry, boil, steam and much more for years to come.

Rachael Ray has long been associated with colorful, functional and affordable kitchen products. Their cookware sets vary in style and size, accessible to aspiring chefs as well as seasoned veterans. We love the Brights Nonstick Cookware Set, a comprehensive collection for all kitchens. With many options, though, it’s worth exploring all that’s available. Our guide has what you need to know.

What to know before you buy a Rachael Ray cookware set

Quantity

Cookware sets may offer anywhere from only a handful of items to a complete 14-piece set. The standard set typically includes one or two frying pans, a pair of sauce pots, a stockpot and accompanying lids. For those cooking more frequently, especially for more than one person, it’s worth having extra pieces of various sizes on hand. Those who cook less often and only for themselves or maybe another person will suffice with a small set.

Nonstick cookware

Most Rachael Ray cookware sets are of the nonstick variety, offering more ease of use and more minor cleanup once cooking is done. They do, however, require some extra care and caution.

Nonstick cookware should not be preheated when it’s empty and should not reach high heat near or above 500 degrees. Nonstick cookware is not compatible with metal utensils; only wood or silicone should be used.

Colors

Rachael Ray cookware is known for its vibrant colors. Most exteriors feature a bright color, matched on the handles, lids and even utensils. In stainless steel pots and pans, only the lids and handles feature the splash of color.

What to look for in a quality Rachael Ray cookware set

Brights collection

This collection of cookware sets features pots and pans with a lively and colorful enamel exterior, typically offered in red, orange, blue or purple. They are durably made, with some coated in porcelain.

Cucina collection

Another option is those sets found in the Cucina collection, which feature more rustic and muted tones. Whereas the Brights collection is more modern and eye-catching, this set’s colors and style cater to those with a farmhouse sense. These pots and pans may be coated in porcelain for more durable construction.

Stainless steel

Rachael Ray also offers stainless steel sets for those seeking versatile yet straightforward cookware. These still feature color, but the shiny exterior is more in step with a modern style. Stainless steel cookware is durable and safe in the oven and dishwasher. Stainless steel is a popular material as it caters to all kinds of foods and cooking styles.

How much you can expect to spend on Rachael Ray cookware set

Rachael Ray cookware sets are reasonably affordable and typically less expensive than popular competitors. You can find quality sets with 10-14 pieces from either of the two main collections for between $100-$200.

Rachael Ray cookware set FAQ

How do I clean my Rachael Ray cookware?

A. We recommend washing your pots and pans by hand even though most Rachael Ray pieces are dishwasher safe. Warm water, soap and a soft sponge should easily tend to any messes. Should you choose the dishwasher, be careful that no other items move around and contact the surface as it can damage the nonstick coating.

What’s the best way to store Rachael Ray cookware?

A. Hanging your pots and pans keeps the items safe from potential scratching and makes them more convenient to access. Stacking items can damage the coating. If you must stack, insert a paper towel or cloth between the items to protect the surface. As Rachael Ray cookware boasts exciting colors, we also like hanging them to show off their style and add some excitement to the kitchen.

What’s the best Rachael Ray cookware set to buy?

Top Rachael Ray cookware set

Brights Nonstick Cookware Set

What you need to know: An attractive and comprehensive set for functional kitchens that includes matching colorful utensils.

What you’ll love: Sizeable set that includes a pair of utensils, baking sheet and large saute pans in addition to the basic pots and pans. Porcelain exterior and aluminum construction offer durability. Handles are riveted for a secure grip.

What you should consider: Not dishwasher safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rachael Ray cookware set for the money

Create Delicious Stainless Steel Cookware Set

What you need to know: Durably-made, classic stainless steel set allows for effective and reliable cooking.

What you’ll love: Versatile set that is easy to clean and distributes heat evenly. You may use it with various utensils. Compatible with induction tops. Handles and lids feature colorful silicone. Oven safe to 400 degrees.

What you should consider: Takes some time to heat up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set

What you need to know: Beautiful, rustic set that features large, durably-made pots and pans for those who enjoy cooking.

What you’ll love: Reliable, heavy-duty construction with comfortable, stay-cool handles. Food heats evenly. Includes a slotted turn and spoon. Offered in a range of stunning colors.

What you should consider: Items are quite heavy. Wash by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohls and Bed Bath & Beyond

