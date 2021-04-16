Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Honoring Black History Month
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
Mobile City Council will return to in-person meetings on April 27
History comes to life at Fort Conde this Saturday
Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day
Mass shootings wracking US in 2021
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Tracking the Tropics
Science Corner
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
South Alabama football player suspended indefinitely after arrest
Top Stories
Dewayne Betts Jr. suspended from South Alabama football indefinitely
Steelers players 10th group skipping in-person workouts
Dwyane Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group
The Latest: Sharks to welcome back fans on limited basis
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Biker Dad
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Fraud Fighters
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the New Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Living Local
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Top Stories
Alabama 7-year-old recovering from first brain surgery, preparing for a second
Video
Top Stories
Mobile’s Unique Thompson drafted into WNBA
Gallery
Top Stories
Bachelor news and a minimum wage increase top the headlines for April 15
Video
Actually, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did break up
New Google Earth time-lapse feature shows effect of climate change
‘Buddy the Beefalo’ captured after surviving Connecticut winter, 8 months on run
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Cookware
Best Rachael Ray cookware
Trending Stories
BREAKING: Second deceased crew member pulled from Gulf. 11 still unaccounted for.
Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day
Scammers target rental properties in Mobile and Baldwin counties
More ‘plus-up’ stimulus payments on the way to taxpayers this week, IRS says
Video
Multiple people shot at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Pensacola
Video