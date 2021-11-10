Best Keurig Black Friday deal

While there are hundreds of K-Cup coffee pods available, some of the bestselling varieties are made by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Starbucks and Dunkin’.

Snag these Keurig Black Friday deals

Ready to buy a new Keurig as a gift for yourself or someone else? Black Friday is the best day to do it since some models — likely including the models you’ve been eyeing — may have their prices slashed by as much as 50%.

Besides finding markdowns on Keurig brewers, shoppers may discover that branded accessories, ranging from K-Cup pods to cleaning tools, are also part of Black Friday sales. All things considered, the holiday shopping event is the perfect time to stock up on all things Keurig. Because so many retailers now carry Keurig products, shoppers need to start comparing deals now to make sure they get the best prices on Black Friday.

How to save big on a Keurig during Black Friday sales

Compare Keurig models

One of the best ways to save on Black Friday is by becoming an informed holiday shopper. There are several Keurig coffee makers on the market, ranging from compact models to deluxe machines that brew espresso-based drinks, and shoppers should be prepared to research around a dozen models to get a true feel for the brand. And to get the most value for Keurig purchases, including on Black Friday, they should compare key features among models — namely programmable functions, reservoir size and footprint.

Check out Keurig-exclusive deals

Keurigs are sold by most big-box retailers, but they’re not the only place to buy the single-serve coffee brewers. Shoppers can buy directly from the Keurig website, which sells every available model as well as accessories, K-Cup pods and bundle packs.

As far as Black Friday is concerned, there may be worthwhile Keurig-exclusive offers that outshine sales at other retailers. They’re particularly appealing to shoppers who want to purchase several Keurig products, as the company may run deals on starter kits and gift bundles. While Keurig has yet to announce Black Friday deals, shoppers can find current offers at Keurig’s Today’s Deals.

Sign up for deal alerts

Another way to stay on top of Black Friday deals on Keurigs is by signing up for deal alerts via email.

Keurig’s email list shares member-exclusive news, including information about upcoming holiday sales events like Black Friday. Sometimes, Keurig sends first-time subscribers a coupon to use on future purchases.

Several retailers that carry Keurig products, such as Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, send email subscribers deals alerts and coupons. Many of them send subscribers Black Friday circulars before the general public to give them an early scoop on sales.

The BestReviews email newsletter sends subscribers everything they need to know about saving big on Black Friday sales, including how to get the best deals on Keurigs and other small kitchen appliances.

Track Keurig deals with Amazon

Planning on shopping Amazon’s Black Friday sale for Keurigs? Here are a few ways to start tracking upcoming deals.

Use Alexa to stay on top of deals by asking, “Alexa, what are my Keurig deals?”

Add Keurigs and accessories to your Amazon cart ahead of Black Friday. When you view the cart, you’ll be able to see whether they dropped in price.

Visit CamelCamelCamel, an Amazon price tracker, to track fluctuations in Keurig prices. It’s also an ideal tool for researching whether Black Friday sales are worthwhile compared to previous prices.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll have early access to Lightning Deals on Black Friday. If any Keurigs are part of the sale, join the waitlist to be notified when the Lightning Deal begins.

10 best Keurig products to watch for Black Friday sales

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart

Keurig’s first smart single-serve coffeemaker lets users fully customize their brews through a companion app. The new Keurig has multi-stream technology to extract maximum flavor and aroma from K-Cup pods.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Keurig

Keurig K-Mini Plus

This space-savvy Keurig is only 5 inches wide, making it ideal for desks and small kitchens. It brews coffee just as quickly as larger models and the updated design is made with planet-conscious materials.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Keurig

Keurig K-Elite

With a 75-ounce reservoir, this Keurig brews up to 8 cups between refills. It has a hot water on-demand button with adjustable temperature between 187-192 degrees, Fahrenheit which means it can be used for making tea, noodles or instant soup.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Keurig

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker

The K-Cafe makes coffee and espresso-based drinks with a broad range of programmable settings and a built-in milk frother. The travel mug–friendly design accommodates mugs up to 7.2 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Keurig K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

Get the best of both worlds with this dual-function Keurig with single-serve and carafe brewing capabilities. It has a shared 60-ounce removable reservoir that makes refills quick, easy and mess-free.

Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Keurig K155 OfficePRO

A premium option, this commercial single-cup Keurig has a full-color touchscreen equipped with several brewing programs. The unit has a 90-ounce reservoir that makes 18 cups of coffee between refills.

Sold by Amazon and Keurig

Keurig K-Select Essentials Bundle

One of Keurig’s bestselling bundles, it comes with the Keurig K-Select and 48 Green Mountain K-Cup pods. It’s a good introductory Keurig set since it comes with pod storage and brewer cleaning accessories.

Sold by Keurig

Keurig Coffee Lovers’ Collection K-Cup Pods

The 60-pod variety pack features popular flavors and roasts from brands like Cinnabon, Kahlua and Newman’s Own. The well-rounded and diverse assortment includes a few fair trade and organic coffee varieties.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig Rinse Pods

Keurig rinse pods offer a quick and easy way to prevent flavor from carrying over between brews. It’s recommended to use one pod every week, which means this 10-count box offers over two months of cleaning.

Sold by Kohl’s and Keurig

Keurig K-Cup Pod Wood & Wire Carousel

The rustic wood and wire carousel is an attractive way to display up to 49 K-Cup pods. Given its mixed-materials design, the carousel blends in well with most kitchen decor.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Keurig

