Best cheap espresso machine

The best affordable espresso machines for 2021
Visiting a local coffee shop for your favorite espresso drink may be a daily tradition, but investing in an affordable home espresso machine can help save you money in the long run. They also allow you to customize every drink to your liking.
Some high-end espresso machines can indeed cost more than some of us are willing to pay. Still, several affordable options can produce barista-quality espresso at a fraction of the price. From larger machines with included milk frothers to smaller portable options, an espresso machine is suitable for all budgets.
What to consider when buying an espresso machine
Type of espresso machine
Every espresso machine is slightly different. There are super-automatic, fully-automatic, semi-automatic and manual options available.
Super-automatic espresso machines allow for a complete hands-free process, handling everything from grinding the beans to controlling the water amount and pressure.
Fully automatic machines are similar, as they control the pressure and amount of water running through the system.
Semi-automatic options control the pressure but allow you to turn the pump on and off. These are the most popular styles.
Manual models require you to physically push or force the water through the system, making them good travel options due to their smaller size.
Espresso machine uses
Espresso machines aren’t just for those who like drinking straight espresso. Espresso shots are the base of various drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, americanos, flat whites and many others.
Espresso machine features
Water tank
If your espresso machine doesn’t directly connect to your home’s water supply, the size of the water tank will play an important role. If you plan on making several drinks at a time, opt for a model with a large tank capacity.
Frother
You can froth your milk separately, but there are more than a few espresso machines that feature a built-in milk frother for easy access.
Grinder
Evey espresso drink requires finely ground beans. You can do this using a separate coffee bean grinder, though machines with included grinders can save your time and energy.
Some inexpensive espresso machines may not even require whole or ground beans, but instead, opt for individual espresso pods.
Best cheap espresso makers
Under $300
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine
For a reasonable price, you can own this 15-bar Italian pump espresso machine complete with a milk frother, 2-liter water reservoir and a cup warming tray to keep your drinks hot until they’re ready to be served.
EspressoWorks 7 Pc All-In-One Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker
If you’re in the market for an all-inclusive affordable espresso machine that includes a frother, frothing pitcher, bean grinder, portafilter, cups and more, this model from EspressoWorks might be just what you need.
De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Maker & Espresso Machine
De’Longhi is known for making long-lasting and high-quality espresso machines, and this model is perfect for coffee connoisseurs who enjoy espresso drinks and drip coffee. You can brew the perfect shot of espresso on one side while making a fresh cup of joe on the other.
Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso Maker and Cappuccino Machine
Sporting a 19 bar Italian pump, this Mr. Coffee model can extract the most flavor from your grounds, giving you an exceptional taste with each cup. It also features a removable milk reservoir for automatic frothing.
Under $200
De’Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine
This stainless steel model can easily make one or two espresso shots for those times when you need an extra caffeine pick-me-up. The built-in milk frother and steamer help create a perfect foam for any type of drink.
Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee and Espresso Machine
A compact and space-savings espresso machine, you can quickly brew your favorite coffee shop drink utilizing the Nespresso pod design. It includes a flavorful capsule welcome kit, so you can start brewing immediately.
This affordable espresso machine has a unique setting for espresso, cappuccinos and lattes, making it easy to achieve the perfect balance of coffee and milk.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino
With the option to brew four distinct cup sizes, you can make various drinks on par with your favorite coffee shop. By utilizing Nespresso capsules, you won’t have to worry about grinding beans each time you need caffeine.
DeLonghi EC155 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
With this quality machine, you’ll have the option to choose between using espresso grounds or a time-saving pod. You also won’t have to wait for the device to heat up between cups, letting you make large quantities at once.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Featuring the ability to make barista-quality single serve cups, this Nespresso machine has a 60-ounce water tank and brews sizes appropriate for both espresso and regular coffee.
As a best-selling espresso machine, this model includes everything you need to be a home barista, including an easily detachable 37-ounce water tank.
Under $100
Yabano 3.5 Bar Espresso Coffee Maker
Small but effective, this beginner espresso machine is perfect for those who have limited space or are just venturing into the world of homemade espresso. Weighing just 4.7 pounds means this can be transported from room to room with ease.
Wacaco Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine
The Wacaco Minipresso is ideal for anyone who enjoys treating themselves to espresso while traveling or camping. This portable espresso machine is manually operated and can produce up to 50ml in one shot.
De’Longhi Electric Espresso Maker
If you prefer to go the classic route, the De’Longhi Electric Espresso maker is a convenient alternative to stovetop espresso makers or moka pots. The electric heater keeps your coffee hot for 30 minutes and the automatic shut-off feature ensures you won’t have any messy spills.
Espresso accessories
LuxHaus 51mm Calibrated Pressure Tamper
A few espresso machines may come with a tamper, but for those that don’t, investing in a quality tamper will significantly increase the taste and quality of your drinks. This model even comes with a stylish storage bag for times when it’s not in use.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Espresso Mugs
No espresso is complete without an accompanying espresso mug. These elegant double-walled glass mugs will keep the contents warm without making the handle too hot to grip.
Yolococa Food Grade Silicone Rubber Espresso Mat
Once you’ve decided to make the switch to homemade espresso, you’ll likely want to invest in a tamping mat. This silicone rubber mat will help prevent damage to your countertop while also providing a solid surface to pack your grounds tightly.
Star Coffee Milk Frothing Pitcher 12oz
If you choose a model that doesn’t feature a built-in frother, you might want to consider purchasing both a milk frother and a stainless steel frothing pitcher. These handy accessories let you create and pour frothy milky evenly and consistently every time.
Zulay Super High Powered Rechargeable Milk Frother
Rechargeable by USB, this milk frother is a must-have for all home baristas who want to make cafe-quality drinks without much effort. When paired with a frothing pitcher, you can even create beautiful latte art from home.
