Best Margaritaville blender

If you can’t finish an entire Margaritaville-machine pitcher of frozen cocktails at one time, pour the remainder in a freezer-safe container and store in the freezer. When you are ready, let the frozen concoction thaw slightly before drinking.

Which Margaritaville blender is best?

Although the origins of the margarita drink are unclear, many consider it to be the quintessential “Mexican” cocktail. The original version is a simple blend of tequila, fresh lime juice and orange liqueur, but today there are dozens of fruity variations.

The margarita is often served on the rocks or straight up, but it becomes a delightfully refreshing tequila cocktail when served in a smooth frozen slush. While a regular blender can produce a frozen margarita, a dedicated margarita maker is needed to create a restaurant-quality drink with the ideal texture. Margaritaville brand machines are the best on the market and the Bali Frozen Concoction Maker model is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Margaritaville blender

Soft, smooth ice

A blender is an appliance designed to crush, mix or emulsify food and other substances. A high-quality machine does it very well, but they can still leave small chunks of ice in the blend when used to make a margarita. Even some restaurants serve margaritas with ice pieces that are too large or so small they melt immediately.

A dedicated margarita machine, such as the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, produces perfect granules every time because it shaves the ice instead of crushing it. Shaved ice flakes feel fluffy rather than chunky and the ice melts more slowly. The result is a pleasant ice-cold beverage with a classic margarita texture and taste.

Shaving and blending separately

Blenders and margarita machines prepare drinks differently. In a blender, all the ingredients including the ice are placed in the pitcher and a press of the button begins the blending process. A margarita machine is both an ice shaver and blender. The machine shaves the ice first before blending all the ingredients.

No bartending skills needed

Margaritaville machines include a no-brainer mixing tool with measurements for making margaritas, piña coladas and daiquiris. Measuring ounces, tablespoons or shot glasses are not required. Just place the mixer on the top of the margarita machine’s blender jar, fill the ingredients to the designated line and then pour them in.

The mixer also makes hosting a margarita party a breeze. You can leave the ingredients next to the machine and let your guests make their own drinks. With the right measurements and presets for various drinks, anyone can make the perfect margarita or piña colada.

Margaritaville machines are available with 36-ounce pitchers that hold enough margarita mix for six to eight people and the larger capacity machines such as the Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker is equipped with three 24-ounce blending jars that automatically produce 72 ounces of frozen drink per cycle.

What to look for in a quality Margaritaville blender

Robust work base

The premium build quality of the Margaritaville Concoction Makers begins with a robust base. The motor housing weight, balance and sure footing keep vibration to a minimum, ensure safe operation and produce relatively little noise.

Powerful motor

Inside the base, Margaritaville equips its machines with durable and resilient motors. The Key West model comes with a 450-watt motor while the Bali model boasts a 650-watt electric motor. All that power shaves ice without difficulty or overheating.

Quality reservoirs

All Margaritaville machines include at least two reservoirs: the ice bowl and the pitcher. Each is built with thick and sturdy glass to hold up to the rigors of blending and ice shaving.

On-demand self-dispenser

Some of the models include an on-demand self-dispensing lever and spout that allows party guests to serve themselves by merely placing their glass underneath.

Automatic remix channel

The remix channel blends and dispenses each serving to achieve a smooth, restaurant-quality texture for every drink.

Helpful preset programs

Margaritaville machines offer automatic presets to help blend up a few quick drinks. Just add the ice and the ingredients for your favorite drink, select your portion setting and flip the Shave and Blend switch. The Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker offers pre-programmed settings to blend margaritas, daiquiris, piña coladas and smoothies in no time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Margaritaville blender

The most affordable full-featured Margaritaville Bahamas margarita machine costs about $200, but you will have to spend about $500 for the high-volume Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker.

Margaritaville blender FAQ

Who owns Margaritaville blender?

A. The brand is named after the hit song “Margaritaville” sung by Jimmy Buffett, and the company is owned by Margaritaville Holdings LLC (a subsidiary of Cheeseburger Holding Company, LLC).

How do you create the perfect frozen drink texture with a Margaritaville machine?

A. Fill up the reservoir and let the ice sit for about 10 minutes. The ice melts slightly and helps the machine create the ideal frozen drink texture.

What’s the best Margaritaville blender to buy

Top Margaritaville blender

Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker

What you need to know: This margarita machine is pre-programmed with four settings to make margaritas, coladas, daiquiris and smoothies, and the 60-ounce ice reservoir is large enough for six drinks, making it ideal for pool parties or get-togethers with friends.

What you’ll love: A push on the dispensing lever activates the blender, swirling the contents around to produce a restaurant-quality drink. If the consistency is not to your liking, the manual shave and blend controls allow you to customize the drink to your taste.

What you should consider: Some users who prefer very thick, icy drinks reported that the machine will not mix the shaved ice if you don’t add enough liquid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Margaritaville blender for the money

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker

What you need to know: The Margaritaville Bahamas machine is equipped with a 36-ounce ice reservoir that makes roughly 2.5 pitchers of drinks, making it a smaller but more affordable alternative to the Bali model.

What you’ll love: The margarita machine uses a powerful 400-watt motor for shaving and blending and offers three preprogrammed drink settings. The robust Bahamas model weighs 20 pounds for a stable and relatively quiet operation.

What you should consider: Some users reported the machine did not create enough shaved ice in auto mode, but in manual mode, you could make all you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker

What you need to know: The Tahiti creates more than six drink types, including the colada, daiquiri, mojito and smoothie, and automatically produces three 24-ounce blending jars of frozen drinks per cycle, making it ideal for a party.

What you’ll love: Built with premium brushed aluminum and bamboo wood finishes, heavy-duty die-cast components and polished stainless steel accents, the Tahiti is fitted with a 700-watt motor for powerful shaving and blending.

What you should consider: The high cost of this margarita machine that creates three separate beverages in one round might be hard to justify except for parties, where it not only creates delicious drinks but provides entertainment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

