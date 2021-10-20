Best Breville blender

Breville is a well-known Australian brand founded in 1932. Known for high-quality small appliances, Breville makes some of the best blenders on the market.

Which Breville blender is best?

Whether you favor superfood smoothies or silky soups and sauces, Breville blenders are an industry leader when it comes to all kinds of culinary creations. Their countertop and immersion blenders help cooks create delectable dishes. The best Breville blenders match power and performance with your goals in the kitchen.

If you are looking for a workhorse of a blender that’s designed to last for years, the Breville Super Q Countertop Blender is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Breville blender

Countertop vs. immersion blender

Breville countertop blenders work well for food that requires more blending power. This includes:

Silky smooth purees and soups

Frozen cocktails

Smoothies with ice

When you need consistent, hands-free performance and some extra power for blending, a countertop blender is the way to go.

Immersion blenders are a great solution for small amounts of food or food that is soft and easy to blend. Use immersion blenders for things like:

Scrambled eggs

Pancake and waffle batter

Whipped cream

Salad dressings

Salsa and dips

Immersion blenders are also handy for pureeing large batches of hot soup directly in the pot. This lessens the chance of spills and means you don’t need to cool it down before blending.

Type of blade

Most blenders have two main types of blender blades: “X” blades and wing blades.

The “X” style of blade looks like its namesake letter and works best for pureeing soups and sauces. More blades (four) means more contact with whatever is in the blender, resulting in a smoother consistency.

looks like its namesake letter and works best for pureeing soups and sauces. More blades (four) means more contact with whatever is in the blender, resulting in a smoother consistency. Wing blades come in pairs that often have edges that are more blunt. These are better suited to crushing ice for frozen drinks or chopping nuts.

Breville offers another unique blade option:

The Kinetix blade: This blade is curved to make quick work of large particles to create a smooth, fine texture.

No matter the type, Breville blades are engineered from high-quality, surgical-strength steel for long-lasting, high-caliber performance.

Power

Breville is known for its powerful blenders. With power ranging from 1800 watts at the high end to 1000 watts for its smoothie blenders, you have plenty of power to get the job done.

What to look for in a quality Breville blender

Quiet operation

While blender noise level is also influenced by what’s in the blending jug, Breville blenders offer some of the quietest operation available.

Speed you need

Breville blenders come in a variety of speeds, depending on what you need. From smoothie blenders that require just one powerful speed to professional-quality appliances with 12 speeds, you’ll get your kitchen prep done fast.

LCD display

Some Breville blenders come with LCD displays that help make the most of your machine. These displays give you all of your blending options and indicate the current setting. If your machine is overloaded, the display also guides you through fixing that. Easy-touch presets make operation a breeze, too.

Accessories

Some Breville blenders come with convenient accessories like to-go cups, jug scrapers and blend tampers.

Easy cleaning

All Breville blender jugs and blades are dishwasher-safe. Immersion blenders are easy to clean, too. Simply detach the blending wand and place it in the top rack of the dishwasher.

How much you can expect to spend on a Breville blender

Breville blenders are not cheap, but you really do get what you pay for. Immersion blenders range from $120-$150, and countertop blenders cost $180-$500.

Breville blender FAQ

Can you blend hot liquid in a blender?

A. Hot liquid expands when it is blended and can cause the lid of a countertop blender to explode. Allow hot liquid to cool before blending, blend in small batches or use an immersion blender instead.

How long will a Breville blender last?

A. All Breville blenders have at least a one-year limited warranty, but your machine will last longer than that. With proper care, your blender should last a decade or more.

How do you care for a Breville blender?

A. As always, look first to your manufacturer’s users’ manual for proper care instructions for your specific Breville blender. That said, countertop blender jugs, lids and blades are all dishwasher-safe.

If you would prefer to hand-wash, an easy way to start is to place a small amount of dish liquid and warm water into the blender and turn it on low. In most cases, this will be enough to clean your blender. You can follow up with a sponge if needed, then rinse thoroughly and dry completely.

Immersion blenders can also be cleaned in the dishwasher or hand washed. If hand washing, unplug the blender and remove the blending wand before cleaning.

If you notice cracks in the blender jug, lid or silicone seal, Breville offers replacements of these (instead of replacing the entire blender).

What’s the best Breville blender to buy?

Top Breville blender

Breville Super Q Countertop Blender

What you need to know: This powerhouse blending produces perfect purees and superior smoothies.

What you’ll love: With 1800 watts of power and a 186-mph blade tip speed, this blender is up for any blending task you have. It features five one-touch programs and 12 speeds.

What you should consider: This blender is the most expensive model Breville sells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Sur la Table

Top Breville blender for the money

Breville the Fresh and Furious Countertop Blender

What you need to know: This blender is a great entry point for enthusiastic cooks looking to upgrade.

What you’ll love: The jug is BPA-free and shatterproof, and it comes with surgical-grade serrated ice crushing blades. The operation of this blender is relatively quiet. The lid stays tightly sealed during blending, but removes easily when it’s done.

What you should consider: Some users had problems with the motor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Breville The Control Grip Immersion Blender

What you need to know: This is the best immersion blender for easy, portable blending.

What you’ll love: With a blending wand that is 8 inches long, this immersion blender blends in deep pots with no problem. The ergonomic grip and included accessories (whisk, extra-large jug and 2-cup chopping bowl) complete the set.

What you should consider: There are few complaints, but some users found it heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Sur la Table

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.