Best copper mug

Though it is now one of the most popular cocktails, the original Moscow mule was created in 1941 at the Chatham Hotel in New York City.

Which copper mug is best?

If you’ve ever enjoyed a Moscow mule or similar cocktail, it was likely served in a classic copper mug. Copper mugs are a stylish and eye-catching addition to any kitchen or home bar, with their unique color, texture and appearance. Copper is also a great conductor, making it the perfect vessel for drinking chilled beverages on hot summer days.

Copper mugs come in various sizes, styles and designs, so before you decide on your favorite model, you might want to consider a few key features. As one of the top choices, the Copper-Bar Moscow Mule Copper Mugs offer a premium experience for first-time buyers and aspiring mixologists.

What to know before you buy a copper mug

When to use a copper mug

While copper mugs certainly aren’t limited to use with any single beverage, they are most often associated with the Moscow mule. A Moscow mule typically includes vodka, ginger beer, ice, lime and occasionally a mint garnish. Other cocktails also work well in a copper mug, including a mint julep, margarita, dark and stormy and the classic gin and tonic.

Because copper conducts heat so well when you pour cold ingredients into the mug, the copper walls themselves are quickly chilled, making the mug cool to the touch.

Benefits and concerns of copper mugs

Copper has long been linked to several potential health benefits, ranging from improved immunity, bone and heart health, to increased brain and nervous system function. Copper is also known to have antibacterial properties, which can aid in water purification.

We all need some copper in our diet to aid in vital functions, with the recommended daily intake for adults at approximately 900mcg. That said, excessive exposure to copper can cause adverse effects, including abdominal pain, nausea, headache and, in extreme cases, potential organ damage. If you are worried about copper toxicity, choose a mug lined with a non-reactive metal.

What to look for in a quality copper mug

Size

The majority of copper mugs will feature a 16-ounce capacity. This is ideal for a variety of cocktails and other drinks. If desired, there are slightly smaller and larger options available, though they are not as common.

Material

When it comes to copper, there are both low-gauge and high-gauge options. With low-gauge copper, you’ll receive a thicker and heavier mug, while high-gauge will offer a thinner construction.

You’ll also likely have the option to choose between 100% copper mugs and those lined with metals like stainless steel or nickel. Though there are some safety concerns regarding 100% copper mugs, the associated risk is minimal when only used occasionally. 100% copper will provide consistent coloring and style, while lined copper mugs often have a contrasting silver interior.

If you want to ensure that your mugs keep their signature shine, choose a model with a lacquer finish.

Design

The most classic copper mug design is a rounded body with a relatively thin handle and wide brim and opening. However, there are variations of this design, with some brands offering taller or more cylindrical styles.

Many users enjoy the hammered copper look, as it adds a unique design element. If that doesn’t appeal to you, there are smooth and solid copper options available as well.

Double-walled

Copper, in general, will do an excellent job at keeping your drinks cold. Still, for even longer ice retention and cooling abilities, you may want to consider choosing a double-walled mug that adds extra insulation.

Included accessories

You can choose to purchase an individual copper mug, though many will come in a set of two, four, six or more. Sets are also more likely to come with additional accessories such as a shot glass, reusable straws, coasters and even handy recipe books.

How much you can expect to spend on a copper mug

Copper mug sets will likely cost between $15-$35. Sets featuring some accessories or hand-crafted mugs are likely to run slightly higher.

Copper mug FAQ

How should I wash a copper mug?

A. You should wash your copper mugs by hand using a mild soap and warm water. Scrub them gently to not scratch or damage the copper, and then dry them as quickly as possible. This will help prevent the metal from tarnishing.

Can you drink hot beverages from a copper mug?

A. Copper mugs are best when used with cold beverages but you can still use them for warm drinks like tea or hot chocolate. When drinking hot liquids, be careful while handling the mug as the exterior will heat up quickly, sometimes making it too hot to grip in places other than the handle.

What are the best copper mugs to buy?

Top copper mug

Copper-Bar Moscow Mule Copper Mugs

What you need to know: These durable and affordable copper mugs are a great addition to any home bar setup.

What you’ll love: The food-grade copper is high-quality and resistant to tarnish, featuring a lacquer coating for increased longevity. The brass handles add a vintage appeal, while the included straws and shot glass make it easy to whip up your favorite cocktail in no time.

What you should consider: These mugs are not the easiest to keep clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top copper mug for the money

Moscow Mix Copper Mugs Set

What you need to know: This 100% copper set features simple yet elegant mugs, perfect for personal use or as a gift option.

What you’ll love: Every Moscow mule enthusiast will enjoy the classic style and quality handcrafted touches found on these mugs. The included copper shot glass and straws are a bonus. Plus, these beautiful mugs come with a year-long, money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some people thought the mugs were not as shiny as initially pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yooreka Moscow Mule Mugs

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a set of copper mugs in a non-traditional shape and style, these are a top choice.

What you’ll love: Not only does this set come complete with a shot glass and four copper straws, but it also features convenient wooden coasters to help keep your tables and countertops from forming unsightly water rings. The food-safe lacquer is easy to wash and keeps the copper looking shiny and new.

What you should consider: A few buyers received slightly damaged or chipped models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.