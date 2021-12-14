Best slim can koozie

The koozie traces its history back to mid-1970s Australia, with the "Stubby Holder." The name "koozie" was registered in 1980 in Texas by the Radio Cap Corporation, which started producing neoprene beer coolers shortly afterward.

Which slim can koozies are best?

No matter what the weather is like outside, we all like our drinks to be cool and to stay chilled as we drink them. A slim can koozie not only insulates 12-ounce cans against the ambient temperature but also from the heat from your hand as you hold it. They also stop drinks from sweating and becoming slippery or causing pooling on tables — a problem that is compounded in humid climes.

If you want a durable koozie for keeping slim cans and bottles cool, consider the Brumate Hopsulater Slim.

What to know before you buy a slim can koozie

Different slim koozie materials

Koozies were traditionally made from neoprene, but as their popularity caught on, they have been manufactured in several materials, each with different aesthetic and insulating qualities. These include models made of foam, polyester, stainless steel, polyurethane and even fabrics like burlap and denim. Many people favor the neoprene style as it folds flat and slips in a pocket, plus they are relatively inexpensive. However, the best slim can koozies are made of rigid materials such as stainless steel and polyester, as they are better at insulating and are much more hard-wearing.

Slim koozie versatility

Slim cans are very common nowadays, thanks to the popularity of premixed drinks, seltzers and light beers, all of which are available in slim 12-ounce cans. Still, slim can koozies don’t hold larger cans, whereas regular 12-ounce koozies have the same diameter as many higher volume cans and can be used to partially insulate these. Therefore, they are less versatile than their wider-base counterparts, and it is a good idea to own both types of koozie if you don’t exclusively drink from slim cans.

Slim koozie colors and styling

Slim koozies are available in a vast range of colors and designs, with industry leaders like Yeti and Brumate selling products in pastel shades, matte tones, marble, stainless steel and two-tone. Other designs can include quirky brickwork, cowhide and camouflage options, with flexible neoprene koozies adorned in every color or print. Not only does this personalize your drink, but also it stops people from accidentally swiping your beverage at parties.

What to look for in a quality slim can koozie

Build quality

If you are buying a traditional koozie, such as a neoprene model, check that the stitching isn’t coming apart around the seams. Also, check for fraying around the aperture and base, as these can tear over time and affect their stability when placed on a surface. Solid koozies are generally sturdily-built, and the best slim can koozies are dishwasher-safe and robust enough to last for many years of use.

Insulating properties

Neoprene koozies offer an effective insulation layer, but your drink will start to feel warm over time. You may also feel dampness where the condensation from the bottle permeates the neoprene sleeve. Where neoprene is the material used to make wetsuits and is notable for its stretchy and spongy feel, solid koozies use an outer layer of polythene or steel that is insulated with polyurethane foam filler. This method is highly effective in making your drink remain as cool as when you bought it, and it won’t create condensation, leaving tables free of puddles.

Ergonomic properties

Some of the best slim can koozies feature textured coatings that greatly improve grip, while others have non-slip matte coatings that effectively generate friction. Other styles are inverted at the sides with slightly-raised rims around the top and base. These also fit well in the hand and reduce the likelihood of a drop or spillage. Finally, while some koozies feature a strap or handle to help you lift your drink, most come in the form of a simple jacket or sleeve.

How much you can expect to spend on slim can koozies

A neoprene slim can koozie can cost as little as $2. Solid slim can koozies start at around $10, with some high-end examples with special materials costing as much as $25.

Slim can koozies FAQ

Do beer bottles fit in slim can koozies?

A. Twelve-ounce slim can koozies are generally not designed to accommodate bottles, and most brands have separate products for each purpose. With that said, some brands have specially engineered 2-in-1 products that do fit both types of containers.

How do you clean a slim can koozie?

A. Neoprene is a durable material, and soft neoprene koozies can simply be rinsed in warm soapy water and left to dry. Most solid koozies are dishwasher-safe or can be run under a hot tap, as these don’t generally touch the mouth or have contact with the drink itself.

What are the best slim can koozies to buy?

Top slim can koozie

Brumate Hopsulater Slim

What you need to know: The Hopsulater Slim is the first slim can koozie and is triple-insulated, making it ideal for use in warm climes.

What you’ll love: Innovative features of the Brumate include a special gasket to lock the can in place and a rubberized non-slip base. Its tapered profile is designed to fit in most cupholders, and it’s available in dozens of colors.

What you should consider: These are not adaptable like some Brumates and only fit slim 12-ounce cans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top slim can koozies for the money

Maars Skinny Can Cooler

What you need to know: This is an affordable alternative to Brumate and Yeti, although a compromise must be met in terms of design quality.

What you’ll love: The Maars Skinny range comes in a multitude of colors and finishes, including glitter, matte and gloss. They are made from premium stainless steel and are triple-coated for extra durability.

What you should consider: The sides of these items are not tapered, and glossy finishes could become slippery to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yeti Rambler Slim

What you need to know: As its name suggests, the Rambler is built for life on the trail and is a rugged and attractive option that also looks great when used in the home.

What you’ll love: Yeti’s double-wall, vacuum insulated slim can koozie is made of extra-thick stainless steel, with its hardy Duracoat finish that is dishwasher-safe. It is notable for its load-and-lock gasket, which secures the can with a quarter turn.

What you should consider: Yeti models are generally much more expensive than premium slim can koozie counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

