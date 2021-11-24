Best cocktail shaker set

A shaker can be used to create a variety of exciting mocktails and nonalcoholic drinks as well. The blending action creates froth for colorful and tasty drinks like the Shirley Temple.

Which cocktail shaker set is best?

If you want the fanciest and most delicious cocktails, you don’t need to go out to the bar — you can bring the bar to you. A cocktail shaker set gives anyone the tools to make their favorite drink creations at home with the right ingredients.

This Mixology and Craft Bartender Kit is the best pick for its style and comprehensive coverage. There is a range of different items that can be included in a cocktail shaker set, with style and quality also varying, which is why it’s important to know what’s available and find the right option for your cocktailing needs.

What to know before you buy a cocktail shaker set

Cocktail shaker type

There are three main types of cocktail shakers.

The Boston shaker is a popular option among seasoned bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts. It comprises just two pieces: a main large tin shaker and a smaller tin shaker or glass. Contents go in the main part, and then the second option is inverted to cover up the shaker and allow mess-free shaking. A strainer is not built-in but may be included in a set. If the smaller shaker is made of glass, it may chip over time.

is a popular option among seasoned bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts. It comprises just two pieces: a main large tin shaker and a smaller tin shaker or glass. Contents go in the main part, and then the second option is inverted to cover up the shaker and allow mess-free shaking. A strainer is not built-in but may be included in a set. If the smaller shaker is made of glass, it may chip over time. The Cobbler shaker features three pieces and is the most common for home use and beginner bartenders. There is the main shaker, a lid with a built-in strainer that fits over the main portion, and a small-cap that is placed on the lid when shaking. One drawback is that the top part can stick to the main shaker, making removal difficult.

features three pieces and is the most common for home use and beginner bartenders. There is the main shaker, a lid with a built-in strainer that fits over the main portion, and a small-cap that is placed on the lid when shaking. One drawback is that the top part can stick to the main shaker, making removal difficult. A French or Parisian shaker combines elements of both. It’s designed like a Cobbler with a top and bottom portion but doesn’t include a strainer. These are harder to come by and tend to be more expensive.

Key components

The central part of a cocktail shaker set is the shaker itself. If a strainer is not built into the shaker, one should be included in the set. Most sets will also include a bar spoon and a muddler, which are important tools for more elaborate and delicate drinks. Also often included is a double-sided jigger, featuring one-ounce capacity on one side and two-ounce capacity on the other.

Shake capacity

Take note of the shaker capacity, which typically ranges from 18-28 ounces, and will inform how much drink you can create at a single time. For those often hosting others, a larger capacity is important to save time and efficiency. Smaller options may only allow for a single cocktail to be made at a time.

Material

The shaker itself along with various components should be made of high-quality stainless steel. This offers durability and easy cleaning. Concerning the Boston shaker, the secondary component may be a pint glass or rocks glass, which is suitable for its function. Some muddlers may be made of bamboo.

What to look for in a quality cocktail shaker set

Aesthetics

A cocktail shaker and matching components may be finished in a specific color or tint, allowing you to match your set to your preferred aesthetic or decor. While silver is the most popular, copper, gold and black are also available.

Stand

Some sets come with a stand that conveniently houses all the various parts of the set. The stand provides convenience, but can also serve to elevate a bar cart’s look. Typically, these are made from wood, but they can be finished to match the aesthetic of the set. Just be sure to completely dry the tools before placing them back in the stand.

Extra tools

Some cocktail shaker sets feature 10-20 different pieces, providing every home bartender with all the tools they need for just about every cocktail. Popular extras include liquor pourers that can be inserted into the top of a liquor bottle for a controlled pour. A corkscrew, bottle stopper, and beer opener may also be included.

Some sets may include extra strainers designed specifically for certain drinks that include leaves or fruit. A citrus peeler and squeezer is also a possibility, as are ice tongs. Some sets even include a cocktail recipe book for inspiration.

How much you can expect to spend on a cocktail shaker set

Most cocktail shake sets cost between $25-$75, depending on the number of tools included as well as the quality of materials.

Cocktail shaker set FAQ

How do I use a cocktail shaker?

A. For the tastiest cocktail, first fill the cocktail shaker with ice. Add the appropriate ingredients and then cap the shaker. Group the shaker firmly with two hands and shake vigorously above your shoulder for about ten seconds, Some cocktails may require a longer shake, depending on the ingredients. Then pour the drink into the glass using a strainer. For drinks on ice, put fresh cubes in the glass first and then strain.

What drinks can I make with a cocktail shaker?

A. A cocktail shaker allows a world of drinks to be made, such as the margarita, daiquiri, or sidecar. The shaking motion froths the beverage and blends the drinks. It tends to dilute some drinks as ice cubes chip within, adding a bit of water to the cocktail.

Generally, any drinks that include citrus, cream liqueurs, milk as well as those that need to be chilled, like a basic martini, call for use in a shaker. More delicate drinks require stirring, like those with sparkling wine or simple liquor mixes.

What are the best cocktail shaker sets to buy?

Top cocktail shaker set

Mixology and Craft Bartender Kit

What you need to know: This stylish and long-lasting cocktail shaker kit includes some useful accessories for the aspiring home bartender.

What you’ll love: Kit come with basics for making most cocktails, including a muddler, bar spoon, corkscrew, and ice tongs centered around a cobbler shaker. It comes in three different finishes with a bamboo or mahogany stand.

What you should consider: This set is rather pricey, and the shaker components can stick together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cocktail shaker set for money

FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set

What you need to know: This comprehensive cocktail shaker set comes at a low cost for dedicated bartenders who care about functionality.

What you’ll love: A stainless steel Boston shaker is at the center of this efficient 14-piece cocktail set. The jigger, bottle opener, and bar spoon are all double-sided. Included is a coveted strainer.

What you should consider: Some feel that stainless steel lacks aesthetic value.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zulay Kitchen Cocktail Shaker Set

What you need to know: Simple yet stunning shaker for seasoned bartenders looking to elevate their cocktailing.

What you’ll love: This large capacity stainless steel Cobbler shaker comes in four different finishes, including rose gold. Includes double-sided jigger and quality bar spoon with muddler.

What you should consider: It lacks any accessories or a stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

