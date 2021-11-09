Best rotating cake stand

The first iced cake was invented by a French chef in 1655, with the frosting being made from eggs, rose water and sugar. The iced wedding-cake trend would eventually emerge 100 years later.

Which rotating cake stands are best?

A rotating cake stand might be precisely the kitchen apparatus you need if you’re looking to take your cake decorating skills up a level. These stands will help you achieve a more professional finish by helping you smooth icing evenly, pipe intricate designs without needing to take a break and ice your cake at a comfortable level.

The top rotating cake stand is the Kootek Aluminium Alloy Revolving Cake Decorating Stand, but there is an option out there that is perfect for everyone.

What to know before you buy a rotating cake stand

Materials

If you’re new to the cake decorating business, then you might want to start by looking at your plastic options. Plastic rotating cake stands are affordable, lightweight and easy to clean, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to experiment with their bakes. Plastic turntables are stable and will get the job done, but if you’re looking for something that will hold up when you’re tackling larger, heavier bakes, you’ll need to invest in a cast iron or aluminum stand. The last thing you need while icing a cake is for your stand to be sliding around or tip over.

Height

Don’t make the mistake that most novice icers make by overlooking the height of your cake stand. You need a cake stand that will be at the right height for you and won’t make your back and shoulders ache after a few hours of decorating. A good height to look for is around 2.5 inches, but the best way to make sure it’s the right fit for you is to measure your countertop.

Diameter

The diameter of your cake stand is also very important. You need a stand that will have enough room for all the bakes you want to try and will have enough space around the cake for you to spin the stand without sticking your thumb into the icing accidentally. The ideal size you’ll want to purchase is 12 inches. A cake stand of this size will give you plenty of room for larger cakes and still work out for the smaller ones.

What to look for in a quality rotating cake stand

Adjustments and locks

One of the most important elements for any rotating cake stand is the locking mechanism and different adjustments it will allow you to make. You need to be able to secure the stand in place so that when you’re icing certain intricate details, the cake doesn’t suddenly slip or move. Underneath the platform on the stand, there should be a small lever that you can pull to prevent the stand from moving. When looking at different cake stands, this feature is something you will need to consider.

As your bakes get bigger and more detailed, you can start to look for stands with tilt mechanisms. A tilting base will make your work a lot easier and will angle the cake perfectly so that your body doesn’t have to strain. This stand will be made from aluminum or cast iron and will have a stable base with a non-slip platform for the cake. The only downside of these bases is the cleaning process. Due to the various mechanisms, you will need to make sure that the stand is adequately dried so that it does not rust.

Non-slip

As previously mentioned, rotating cake stands with a tilt will have a non-slip platform for the cake. Some cake stands come with removable non-slip mats, making them more versatile for all the different bakes. The stand should also have some sort of non-slip material to not slip around while you are decorating your cake.

The build

Depending on the type of work you plan on doing, you’ll need to pay close attention to the build and design of the stand. For bigger commercial projects, you’ll need a solid cake stand that won’t move anywhere while you are icing. A durable and heavy stand won’t slide around and will support larger cakes. These heavy-duty stands will be made from something sturdier than plastic and will last a lot longer, so you won’t have to worry about the stand breaking.

How much you can expect to spend on a rotating cake stand

A good quality, heavy-duty aluminum cake stand will cost anywhere between $30-$55. For amateur bakers looking at purchasing a plastic rotating cake stand, you’ll spend on average $20.

Rotating cake stand FAQ

Do I have to own a turntable to decorate cakes?

A. A rotating cake stand is not necessary when you’re decorating cakes, but it can make your life a lot easier. This will allow you to achieve smoother layers of frosting and more symmetrical piping work.

What material should I choose for my cake turntable?

A. A plastic rotating cake stand is great for amateurs, but it may not last very long with repetitive use. The size of the bakes and the more you plan on doing will determine whether or not you should invest in a cast iron or aluminum stand.

What are the best rotating cake stands to buy?

Top rotating cake stand

Kootek Aluminium Alloy Revolving Cake Decorating Stand 12″ Cake Turntable

What you need to know: This is an aluminum rotating cake stand that comes with two spatulas and a sturdy base for big bakes.

What you’ll love: A rotating cake stand that spins easily and smoothly, this is made from aluminum, making it a sturdy choice for bakers to complete bigger projects. With a 12 inch diameter, this will fit most bakes. The set includes two spatulas and a stainless-steel decorating comb. The platform and stand are both non-slip for secure icing.

What you should consider: The aluminum will need special cleaning after every project.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rotating cake stand for the money

RFAQK 35PCs Cake Turntable and Leveler-Rotating Cake Stand

What you need to know: This plastic rotating cake stand set is perfect for beginners.

What you’ll love: This stand comes with a complete icing set and an ebook for icing beginners. The base of the stand is anti-slip. This model is a good plastic option for amateur bakers just getting into decorating.

What you should consider: This stand is made from plastic, so it may not last as long as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kootek 11 Inch Rotating Cake Turntable

What you need to know: This 11-inch cake stand rotates in both directions.

What you’ll love: The rotating mechanism is effective and smooth. The stand rotates both ways, making it an excellent choice for both left-hand and right-hand bakers. The base and platform are made from durable plastic.

What you should consider: The stand is not very tall, so some may struggle to find a comfortable icing position.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

