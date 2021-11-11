There’s been an uptick in people buying KitchenAid mixers. Snap one up while you can.

KitchenAid Black Friday deals

If you’re dreading the mere thought of mixing up batch after batch of holiday treats all by hand, it’s time to invest in a mixer. The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of the most coveted kitchen tools and has been for generations. However, with more people staying at home over the past year, we’re seeing an uptick in demand for this desirable appliance.

The good news is that Black Friday is only a month away, and shoppers can expect to see deals on a few KitchenAid products. Based on previous years, here are the KitchenAid mixer deals to look out for this Black Friday.

How to get the best KitchenAid mixer Black Friday Deals?

KitchenAid mixers are an investment that you expect to keep for years and maybe even decades. As a result, they’re highly sought after and rarely discounted, so we’ll probably see the best prices of the year on Black Friday. Unfortunately, there have been supply issues that have made it hard to keep stand mixers in stock, so being prepared to act fast is the best way to make sure you snag a KitchenAid mixer this Black Friday.

Sign up for emails

Last year there were deals on KitchenAid mixers from a variety of stores, including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Wayfair and Home Depot. Signing up for their emails is a great way to get notified of their Black Friday deals. However, not many people want their inbox flooded with a dozen store emails every day. Instead, you can sign up for the BestReviews email list. They’ll alert you with the best deals each day from a variety of stores, and you can specify your interests.

Which KitchenAid mixer is best?

Deciding which KitchenAid mixer is best depends on your needs. The main differences between mixers are size, wattage and tilt-head vs. bowl-lift.

Size

You’ll find sizes of stand mixers between 3-7 quarts. A 3-quart can make four dozen cookies, while a 7 quart can make 14 dozen at once.

Tilt-head vs. bowl-lift

A tilt-head tilts back, so you never have to move the bowl. However, a bowl-lift design has a lever to lift the bowl into place. Pay attention to the difference in height when choosing between these two options.

Wattage

The smaller sizes generally have less wattage than the larger stand mixers. If you plan to make dense doughs every day, opt for high wattage so the motor doesn’t burn out. However, any mixer should be more than enough for occasional mixing.

Best KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deals we expect to see

KitchenAid 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

One unique feature of the Professional 600 Series mixer is its bowl-lift design rather than a tilt head. Since the head doesn’t tilt, the entire mixer is sturdier and can handle larger batches of dense ingredients, which will fit in the spacious six-quart bowl. It’s currently discounted by over 10%.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer

If you prefer a tilt-head and want a large bowl, this five-quart stand mixer is your best bet. It comes in a variety of colors so you can match your kitchen decor. Additionally, cleanup is a breeze since the bowl is dishwasher safe.

Sold by Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl

Whether you’re shorter or cooking with young kids, the glass bowl is much more convenient than the traditional stainless steel bowl. It also allows you to see measurements from the outside of the bowl. However, it still has all the features you love, including a tilt-head design and 10 speeds.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

This classic series stand mixer is the beloved traditional model we all think of. It has a locking tilt-head to ensure it won’t move while mixing. It also comes with a few accessories, including a dough hook, whisk and flat beater.

Sold by KitchenAid and Wayfair

KitchenAid Artisan 3.5-Quart Mini Stand Mixer

If you don’t have space for a large stand mixer or don’t see yourself mixing up large recipes, this mini stand mixer is perfect for you. It’s only 3.5 quarts but can still mix up to five dozen cookies at once with the same power as a full-sized KitchenAid stand mixer.

Sold by Sur la Table and Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer

As far as mixing up recipes at home, this is the largest stand mixer you can get from KitchenAid. It has a bowl-lift design and can fit up to 16 cups of flour at once in the sizable seven-quart bowl and up to 14 dozen cookies.

Sold by KitchenAid and Amazon

KitchenAid 8-Quart Commercial Countertop Mixer

While you could get away with using this mixer at home if you consistently make large recipes, it’s technically a commercial stand mixer and requires a 120V electrical connection. Its powerful motor is designed to run for long periods, and it can make enough dough for eight loaves of bread at once.

Sold by Amazon

Hand mixers

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer

If you’re not quite ready to invest in a stand mixer or don’t have the space, hand mixers are an ideal compromise. This one is currently discounted by 20%.

Sold by KitchenAid and Amazon

KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer

This nine-speed hand mixer comes with an exclusive accessory pack, including two beaters, dough hooks and a whisk. You’ll also get a storage bag to keep everything organized.

Sold by KitchenAid, Wayfair and Amazon

Attachments

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

The variety of quality attachments are one feature that makes KitchenAid mixers a quality investment. This pasta press can create a variety of homemade pasta, including spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni and small and large macaroni. Right now, you can get it for 10% off on KitchenAid’s website.

Sold by KitchenAid, Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

KitchenAid 7 Blade Spiralizer Plus with Peel, Core and Slice Attachment

In addition to spiralizing a variety of fruits and vegetables, this attachment can also peel, core and slice. It comes with different sized blades, which are all dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair

