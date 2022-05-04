Which 2-quart casserole dish is best?

For smaller households of one or two people, you may not need cookware to make large batches of food. A 2-quart casserole dish holds a few servings of your favorite lasagna or brownie recipe. It’s also the perfect size to make sides to bring to a gathering.

When buying a smaller casserole dish, you’ll find that you’re not limited in options. For instance, there are glass and ceramic ones, oval-shaped dishes and square ones. For ceramic bakeware with a lid, FE Casserole Dish is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a 2-quart casserole dish

Casserole dishes are made from a variety of oven-safe materials.

Glass

Glass casserole dishes are classic and affordable. They are thick glass that retains heat well, meaning your food will keep warm when you remove the dish from the oven. Glass dishes are non-toxic, BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. They also are non-reactive to acidic ingredients, like tomatoes, so you can bake your favorite lasagna recipe in them.

Ceramic

If you’re baking a recipe that requires a higher baking temperature, a ceramic casserole dish can withstand more heat than other cookware materials. Another benefit of ceramic is that you can place it in the refrigerator, microwave and freezer safely. It’s also non-stick, making it easier to clean, and many ceramic casserole dishes are dishwasher-safe. The downside is that ceramic is heavy and pricey.

Cast iron

Casserole dishes made of cast iron are extremely heavy but highly versatile. You can use them in the oven and on the stovetop for cooking a whole range of recipes. The material is highly durable and conducts heat well. Your cast-iron dish can last a lifetime if properly maintained. Cast-iron cookware requires special care, including seasoning with unsaturated fat like avocado oil or vegetable oil.

Porcelain enamel

This lightweight ceramic material comes in various patterns and colors, making it the most attractive oven-safe cookware. Porcelain enamel casserole dishes can double as a serving dish after taking it out of the oven. They also clean easily and are resistant to stains. The downside is that porcelain enamel can chip and doesn’t retain heat well.

What to look for in a quality 2-quart casserole dish

Stovetop-safe

You can place certain casserole dishes on your stovetop. If you want to cook soup or stew in your casserole dish, look for a stovetop-safe one, ideally with a lid. You can use your dish as you would a regular pot or pan.

Lids

Many casserole dishes come with a snug-fitting lid. Oven-safe lids can help prevent your food from burning while it’s baking. Some dishes come with lids that are designed for storage so you can put your leftovers in the fridge. These lids often are plastic. Before you use a lid for baking, make sure it’s oven-safe.

Handles

A casserole dish with handles makes it easier to remove from the oven as well as transport to the table or to a party. The majority of casserole dishes come with two handles placed on opposite ends of the dish. Some handles are ergonomic for a better grip and lifting.

Shape

You can find 2-quart casserole dishes in a variety of shapes.

Rectangular ones are longer than they are wide, with dimensions of 9 by 7.5 inches. This shape is perfect for small casseroles, lasagnas or a roast.

ones are longer than they are wide, with dimensions of 9 by 7.5 inches. This shape is perfect for small casseroles, lasagnas or a roast. Square ones are 8 by 8 inches and also work for small casseroles, roasts and deserts.

ones are 8 by 8 inches and also work for small casseroles, roasts and deserts. Round ones are around 8 inches in diameter. You can use them for certain baked goods, soups, stews and rice dishes.

ones are around 8 inches in diameter. You can use them for certain baked goods, soups, stews and rice dishes. Oval ones are wider than round ones but you can also use them for stews, soups, rice dishes and roasting meats.

How much you can expect to spend on a 2-quart casserole dish

Glass 2-quart casserole dishes cost $10-$18. Two-quart ceramic and porcelain enamel ones cost $20-$50. Cast-iron casserole dishes cost $15-$30 for a 2-quart size.

2-quart casserole dish FAQ

What is a casserole dish exactly?

A. A casserole dish is a wide and low pan or pot that you can place in the oven. Its sides are straight and some come with a tight-fitting lid. The dish is often used for serving the food it cooked. “Casserole” is the name for the food traditionally baked in these dishes and is typically the combination of a protein (meat or beans), chopped vegetables and a starchy binder, such as pasta or potatoes.

What can I cook in my 2-quart casserole dish besides casseroles?

A. Other popular uses of casserole dishes are for roasting chickens and cuts of meat, lasagna, macaroni, cakes and brownies. Stovetop-safe dishes are great for making stews and soups.

What’s the best 2-quart casserole dish to buy?

Top 2-quart casserole dish

FE Casserole Dish

What you need to know: This ceramic, lidded dish is a beautiful addition to any kitchen or potluck.

What you’ll love: The embossed exterior has a homey, traditional look and the glaze comes in three colors. For ceramic, this dish isn’t too heavy. It’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The handles are a great size for holding with or without oven mitts. The material and lid keep food warm.

What you should consider: Though it’s round and lidded like a pot, this casserole dish is not safe to use on the stovetop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 2-quart casserole dish for the money

Pyrex Easy Grab 2-Quart Glass Casserole Dish with Lid

What you need to know: For an affordable casserole dish, this glass one is a solid purchase.

What you’ll love: The rectangular dish is sturdy and has well-built handles. The lid is glass instead of plastic, which means you can use it in the oven. It can be stored in the fridge or freezer and is microwave-safe.

What you should consider: There are minor but serious reports of the glass shattering from heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Glass 2-Quart Baking Dish with Lid

What you need to know: This square dish is the perfect size for making brownies or a casserole for two.

What you’ll love: The glass can be put in the oven, fridge, freezer or microwave. The lid is great for transporting your baked goods to a potluck or party. The glass is nontoxic and BPA-free, making it safe for storage and heating.

What you should consider: The plastic lid is only for storage and cannot go in the oven.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.