BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

WHICH FOURTH OF JULY SALES ARE BEST?

There are several major sales events per year in the U.S. Amazon has a handful of them, and you can find discounts on everything from air fryers to toothbrushes. In the winter you have Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are prime times for electronics deals on TVs. Over the summer, major sales events fall around Memorial Day, when you can get discounted outdoor gear such as patio furniture, and July 4, which offers deals on a wide variety of goods.

Shop this article: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum and Sillbird 12-in-1 Robot Toy.

BEST FOURTH OF JULY ELECTRONIC SALES

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 Gigabyte In Phantom Black)

Top-notch phones rarely get discounted, even when they’ve been replaced by a new model. If you love folding smartphones and you’re due for an upgrade, this deal is hard to pass up. It normally costs $1,919.99 but is 23% off for a total of $1,469.99.

Sold by Amazon

Teamgee Laptop Screen Extender

Extra screen real estate is king if you work with a computer. This portable one gives you that extra space while on the go. It normally costs $259.99 but is 15% off for a total of $219.99.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This speaker offers up to 20 hours of playtime and has an Ingress protection rating of 67. It normally costs $179.95 but is 17% off for a total of $149.95.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Swift X Laptop

This laptop has a 14-inch, high-definition screen and has a biometric fingerprint reader for security. It normally costs $1,069.99 but is 16% off for a total of $899.

Sold by Amazon

BEST FOURTH OF JULY KITCHEN SALES

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Air Fryer

This combination slow cooker and pressure cooker can be used for countless recipes and is a must-have for any home cook. It normally costs $99.99 but is 16% off for a total of $84.38.

Sold by Amazon

Margaritaville Tahiti Margarita Machine

Frozen drink lovers can make three different drinks at once with this triple blender. It normally costs $659.99 but is 45% off for a total of $359.99.

Sold by Amazon

GE Immersion Blender with Accessories

An immersion blender eliminates the need to transfer foods from pots and pans to a standard blender and back again. It normally costs $69 but is 28% off for a total of $49.98.

Sold by Amazon

Songmics Trash Can

This trash can has two 8-gallon compartments so you can split your trash and your food waste. The lid keeps odors sealed away. It normally costs $139.99 but is 11% off for a total of $125.

Sold by Amazon

BEST FOURTH OF JULY HOME SALES

Champion Power Equipment 2,500-Watt Duel Fuel Portable Inverter Generator

Generators are excellent emergency devices, but you can also use them to power anything you might need while camping or otherwise away from your home. This option normally costs $839 but is 51% off for a total of $414.42.

Sold by Amazon

Signature Design By Ashley Yandel Recliner

This recliner uses a remote to move instead of a lever or by pushing backward, making it suitable for seniors. It normally costs $1,022.56 but is 51% off for a total of $499.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

This vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes and comes with a combination dock and charger. It normally costs $469.99 but is 26% off for a total of $349.

Sold by Amazon

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum

Investing in a robot vacuum helps you keep your home that much cleaner while also leaving you more time for other pursuits. It normally costs $599.99 but is 50% off for a total of $299.99.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub

Hot tubs require upkeep and maintenance, enough so that you’re wasting money by not using it regularly. This inflatable tub is a better option for the occasional hot tubber. It normally costs $649.99 but is 35% off for a total of $419.99.

Sold by Amazon

BEST FOURTH OF JULY BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE SALES

Braun Series 5 Electric Razor For Men

This razor comes with everything you need to shave, trim and otherwise maintain your facial and body hair. It normally costs $89.94 but is 11% off for a total of $79.94.

Sold by Amazon

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal with Cooling System

This hair removal system can permanently remove hair in eight weeks by using it between one and three times a week. It normally costs $199.99 but is 45% off for a total of $109.99.

Sold by Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser

This cordless flosser has a battery that lasts for up to 40 days and it comes with six tips. It normally costs $49.98 but is 46% off for a total of $26.99.

Sold by Amazon

Lifestance Waxing Kit

This kit comes with four bags of wax, 30 applicators split between three sizes, two treatment oils and five collars. It normally costs $45.99 but is 13% off for a total of $39.89.

Sold by Amazon

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Eye strain is common because of our reliance on screens. This massager soothes that and includes a Bluetooth feature for music. It normally costs $129.99 but is 48% off for a total of $68.10.

Sold by Amazon

BEST FOURTH OF JULY CLOTHING AND ACCESSORY SALES

Crocs Toddler and Kids Classic Lined Clogs

Crocs are smart shoes for kids since they’re easy to get on and off, and above all, they’re comfortable. They normally cost $49.99 but are 36% off for a total of $28.96.

Sold by Amazon

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Square Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses have been popular for decades. There’s no better proof of something’s timelessness. They normally cost $151 but are 42% off for a total of $86.90.

Sold by Amazon

Citizen Men’s Promaster Navihawk A-T Eco-Drive Watch

This watch is synced to atomic time, has a perpetual calendar and can display the time in a second time zone. It normally costs $695 but is 57% off for a total of $299.82.

Sold by Amazon

Merokeety Women’s Summer T-Shirt Dress

Summer is here, so it’s time to dress the part. This dress is both stylish and cool, temperature-wise. It normally costs $39.99 but is 5% off for a total of $37.99.

Sold by Amazon

BEST FOURTH OF JULY ENTERTAINMENT SALES

Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console

This device is built for cloud gaming and can access both your Steam account and your Xbox Game Pass subscription. It normally costs $349.99 but is 14% off for a total of $299.99.

Sold by Amazon

Temi 4-in-1 Sand Water Table

This kids’ table has four sections that can hold anything you want, with sand and water being suggested. It normally costs $59.99 but is 17% off for a total of $49.99.

Sold by Amazon

Jasonwell Magnetic Tiles (65 Pieces)

This set of colorful magnets is useful as both a teaching aid and simply for entertainment. It normally costs $43.99 but is 41% off for a total of $25.99.

Sold by Amazon

Sillbird 12-in-1 Robot Toy

This set of parts includes everything you need to build one robot in 12 different ways. It’s perfect for hands-on education. It normally costs $39.99 but is 48% off for a total of $20.76.

Sold by Amazon

Gammeefy Switch Controller

This controller can be used with both the standard and OLED Switch models and gives those with larger hands a more comfortable experience. It normally costs $53.99 but is 20% off for a total of $42.99.

Sold by Amazon

BEST FOURTH OF JULY PET SALES

Supet Dog Cone

If your dog is prone to injury, having a comfortable cone on hand for their healing is a must. It normally costs $16.98 but is 12% off for a total of $14.99.

Sold by Amazon

ABRCT Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Not only does this automatically handle the dirty business of litter box cleanup, you can sync it with an app to track your cat’s habits. It normally costs $589.99 but is 15% off for a total of $499.99.

Sold by Amazon

FOURTH OF JULY SALES WORTH CHECKING OUT

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.