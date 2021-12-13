Best Miele canister vacuum

Canister vacuums are the best choice for cleaning stairs and tight spaces, since they maneuver very well.

Which Miele canister vacuums are best?

Miele is one of the most trusted brand names when it comes to reliable household appliances. Over the last century, it’s earned its reputation by manufacturing everything from kitchen appliances such as coffee makers and refrigerators to premium washing machines and dryers. Nowadays, Miele is best known for its world-class canister vacuums, which offer powerful suction, unusual attachments and durable construction.

What is a canister vacuum?

Canister vacuum cleaners feature segmented construction where the motor and filter are separate from the vacuum head, and connected by a long, flexible hose. They are particularly well-suited for homes with a variety of floor surfaces, since they usually come with an assortment of specialized head attachments, each designed for cleaning a different type of surface. The attachments are easy to switch out when, for instance, you need to move from the carpet to the hardwood floor. The long hoses make canister vacuums perfect for reaching tight spaces under your bed, couch or coffee table.

Canister vacuums vs. upright vacuums

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, you’ve undoubtedly asked yourself if you should get a canister or upright vacuum. Upright vacuums are great for cleaning carpeted homes. However, if you have hardwood or tile flooring, a canister vacuum is probably a better choice because of its additional maneuverability and attachments.

Attachments

Miele includes a dusting brush, upholstery tool and crevice tool with each of its canister vacuums. All Miele canister vacuums feature a convenient location for attachment storage.

Dusting brush: With soft horsehair bristles and a wide circular opening, the dusting brush is the best attachment for removing dust and debris from delicate objects such as bookcases, picture frames, ceiling fans and lampshades.

With soft horsehair bristles and a wide circular opening, the dusting brush is the best attachment for removing dust and debris from delicate objects such as bookcases, picture frames, ceiling fans and lampshades. Upholstery tool: Miele’s upholstery tool has a rectangular opening with two built-in lint-removal strips that loosen dirt from furniture fabrics. The upholstery tool makes it easy to clean your furniture without damaging the fabric.

Miele’s upholstery tool has a rectangular opening with two built-in lint-removal strips that loosen dirt from furniture fabrics. The upholstery tool makes it easy to clean your furniture without damaging the fabric. Crevice tool: The crevice tool is a thin, elongated attachment made of heavy-duty plastic, ideal for vacuuming tight spaces. If you’re trying to pick up food crumbs from the opening between your refrigerator and oven, the crevice tool is your best bet.

Best Miele canister vacuums

Miele canister vacuums under $400

Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction PowerLine

What you need to know: This is an affordable and lightweight vacuum that operates at a quiet volume.

What you’ll love: The lightweight construction makes it easy to store and maneuver in tight spaces. It has six suction settings, each designed for a specific type of floor.

What you should consider: While it does have HEPA compatibility, HEPA filters do not come with your purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team PowerLine

What you need to know: This powerful and efficient vacuum is exceptionally well-suited for deep cleaning carpets.

What you’ll love: The turbo brush combined with the vacuum’s suction power effectively dislodges dirt, hair and other debris from deep within your carpet. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and upholstery tool, making it easy to clean different surfaces.

What you should consider: Hair and other debris will build up in the turbo brush over time. This can lessen suction power, so be sure to clean the bristles every few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Miele canister vacuums under $700

Miele Blizzard CX1 Pure Suction

What you need to know: It boasts a premium filtration system and powerful suction.

What you’ll love: It comes with a washable HEPA filter, making this vacuum more earth-friendly and easy to clean. It has a long power cable that lets you clean every corner of the room without having to plug into another electrical outlet.

What you should consider: Although this model is more powerful than other Miele canister vacuums, it only offers four suction modes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Miele Classic C1 Cat and Dog PowerLine

What you need to know: This pet-friendly canister vacuum uses Active AirClean filter to help get rid of pet odors once and for all.

What you’ll love: The motorized floorhead brush works wonders for removing pet hair and dander from carpets. And the adjustable stainless steel telescopic wand allows you to clean at five different carpet heights.

What you should consider: While this is one of Miele’s more powerful canister vacuums, it’s a bit heavier and more difficult to move around the house.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Miele canister vacuums under $1,000

Miele Complete C3 Calima

What you need to know: This is one of the quietest, most powerful and most hypoallergenic canister vacuums Miele has to offer.

What you’ll love: The compact design makes it easy to store, and it uses a patented HEPA AirClean Sealed System to eliminate 99.9% of dust and dirt particles.

What you should consider: The turbo brush floorhead might not perform as well on high-pile carpets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Miele Compact C2 Electro+

What you need to know: It features Miele’s popular Electro Plus, a motor-driven floorhead engineered for deep cleaning all types of carpets.

What you’ll love: The Electro Plus floorhead has five settings, each designed to tackle a different carpet height. This model also includes a parquet floorhead that glides effortlessly on hardwood and tile flooring.

What you should consider: Some users damaged the power cord when they accidentally vacuumed over it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Miele Complete C3 Kona

What you need to know: This vacuum features six suction settings with footswitch controls, a telescopic stainless steel wand and two specialized floorheads.

What you’ll love: The footswitch feature makes it easier than ever to switch among suction settings while you’re vacuuming. The telescopic stainless-steel wand makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas of your home.

What you should consider: Some users report that the full bag indicator can turn on when the bag isn’t actually full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nick Rezzonico writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.