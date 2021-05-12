The best storage benches for a small space

Small storage benches can be used to maximize storage in walk-in closets. They’re ideal for holding off-season items, including seasonal footwear, beach gear or hats.

Storage benches

When you’re short on space, finding storage solutions that work can be more challenging. Storage benches are considered ideal for smaller spaces.

Unlike other organizers and pieces of furniture, storage benches offer portable and flexible solutions. Most designs are easy to push or lift from one spot to another, and many of them double as seats or have collapsible designs. Others are compatible with cube or bin organizers.

Wondering which storage bench works in your space? This buying guide shares an overview of different styles that are genuine possibilities.

Small storage benches: A buying guide

Measure your space

Before you shop around for a storage bench, measure your space. This will help narrow your choices by giving you the maximum dimensions allowed for a bench.

In addition to considering the length, width and height of a bench, there should be adequate clearance for its lid. If you intend to sit on the bench, make sure there is enough room to walk around it.

Determine storage needs

To get the most out of a storage bench, determine your storage needs.

Some storage benches are used for quick access to certain items, like toys and board games. Others are present in a room to conceal other items, like linens or devices. If you’re using a storage bench primarily for sitting, you might not require one with a large or deep trunk.

Decide on portability needs

Storage benches are relatively easy to move, though some are more portable than others.

Many designs are light enough for one or two people to move without much effort. However, larger storage benches, including those made of solid wood, can be more cumbersome to relocate.

There are also collapsible storage benches, which are considered the easiest to move. In addition to being lightweight, they pop open and break down within seconds.

Create a budget

Like any household investment, it’s helpful to create a budget for a storage bench that suits your small space. Here’s a quick breakdown of the price range:

Affordable storage benches made from lightweight materials cost $40 or less, while more durable ones made of wood run closer to $100.

High-quality storage benches, including those with fine details like tufted cushions or hand-carved designs, cost between $150-$600.

Small shoe storage benches

Shoe storage benches remain popular for their practical, space-savvy designs. They tuck neatly beneath windows, in corners or at the foot of a bed. Here are some of our favorites:

Songmics Bamboo Shoe Organizer

Consumers appreciate the heavy-duty design of this shoe organizer, which supports up to 260 pounds. It’s less than a foot deep, so it won’t jut out too much or monopolize floorspace.

Where to buy: Amazon

Kolten Entryway Upholstered Shoe Storage Bench

This versatile bench has two shelves that hold up to eight pairs of shoes. The modern design features a black metal frame and a tufted cushion.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Andover Mills White Toucha Wood Storage Bench

Popular for entryways and mudrooms, this country-inspired bench has a flip-top design to store hats, gloves and scarves. Its lower rack has enough clearance for heels and boots.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Rolanstar Rustic Shoe Storage Bench

This small bench draws rustic inspiration from mixed materials, including mesh shelves, metal feet, and a distressed wood seat. It coordinates well with most floor types and furniture finishes.

Where to buy: Amazon

Andover Mills Sybil Shoe Storage Bench

Maximize storage space beneath a window with this shoe bench designed with 18 cubbies. Its traditional appearance has refined details like molded trim and a curved apron.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Small storage benches for a bedroom

Collapsible or folding storage benches are ideal for the bedroom. We’re fans of these designs:

Sorbus Folding Storage Bench

The soft, faux suede material of this folding storage bench gives the design a touch of coziness. It’s considered an ideal size to hold a couple of throws or decorative pillows.

Where to buy: Amazon

Seville Classics Foldable Tufted Storage Bench

This pop-open storage bench offers divided storage for more organization. It’s often used as an ottoman or makeshift seating because its lid and frame support up to 500 pounds.

Where to buy: Amazon

Otto & Ben Folding Toy Storage Bench

Unlike other folding storage benches, this one has a two-way lid. The bench is wrapped in premium tweed material that blends in well with most décor.

Where to buy: Amazon

Small ottoman storage benches

Small ottoman-inspired storage benches are attractive and blend well with décor, so they’re frequently used as hidden storage in living rooms. These pieces caught out eye:

First Hill Fifth Avenue Upholstered Storage Ottoman

This small rectangular ottoman with stacked feet has room for board games, remotes or books. Its fine craftsmanship is highlighted with nail-head trim and a plush, tufted lid.

Where to buy: Amazon

Songmics Storage Cube

At 15 inches by 15 inches, this cube fits into tight spaces between furniture or in corners. It’s constructed with a durable MDF frame and upholstered in easy-to-clean faux leather.

Where to buy: Amazon

HomePop by Kinfine Round Storage Ottoman

This tufted ottoman has wood legs and a soft microfiber shell for an upscale look. It’s available in a dozen colors, and many consumers invest in more than one.

Where to buy: Amazon

