Best magazine holder

Magazine holders can be used for a variety of different uses, though holding magazines is, perhaps, the most common reason people buy the product.

Which magazine holders are best?

Magazine holders are a household staple, offering users a wide range of potential storage options using a classic storage option that’s low-profile and out of the way. Still, the various magazine holder styles available out there can be daunting, so choosing one that’s right for your needs may not be as straightforward as it seems.

For those wanting something simple, this classic Spectrum Steel Seville Magazine Holder is perfect for bathrooms and other household or office locations, offering an easy-to-access opening on top for magazine storage.

What to know before you buy a magazine holder

Where you’ll put the magazine holder

Considering where you plan to put your magazine holder is a great way to be sure whichever model you get will fit into the space you want it to. While many of the best magazine racks can simply be set on the ground, others can also be mounted on walls or easily concealed within shelves, dressers or desktops.

Magazine volume

Magazine holders do have limited space for holding magazines and other items, so it can be helpful to consider what the capacity of a given model is if you need to store a certain amount of items. Most magazine holders will hold between five and 20 magazines, depending on the type and size of the magazine holder.

Magazine holder shapes

Magazine holders come in a variety of shapes, making it easy to choose a model that fits your aesthetic and your magazine holding needs. While some magazine holders include a wide-open top, like classic Seville magazine racks, others may include ovular or rectangular openings that keep their contents a little more secure.

What to look for in a quality magazine holder

Versatility

While magazine holders are commonly used to hold magazines, for obvious reasons, some buyers also use them to hold books, smart devices, mail or other items entirely. Finding a magazine holder that’s versatile enough to fulfill multiple needs isn’t always necessary, but it might be a good way to get more use out of your purchase than simply holding newspapers in the bathroom. If that is how you plan to use your magazine holder, however, there’s also no shame in that.

Stability

Finding a magazine holder that remains stable, even when full of magazines, is a great way to avoid making a quick mess out of the room you put your magazine rack in. Magazine holders with robust legs may tend to be more stable than other models, while more minimal designs might lack a bit of stability compared with the former.

Style

The style of your magazine holder is up to you, but many choose models that match the look and feel of the room they’ll be placed in. If you don’t care about the style of your magazine holder, you can also find a variety of simple, box-like magazine holders that are affordable and will get the job done.

How much you can expect to spend on magazine holders

Magazine holders can span a range of prices, depending on what material, quantity and style you go with. While you can find cheap magazine holders for as low as $7, most magazine holders will tend to range from around $12-$40 for bulk packs and those made from nicer materials.

Magazine holder FAQ

What are some magazine holder storage ideas?

A. Depending on what you’re hoping to store, magazine holders can offer their buyers a wide range of potential options. For instance, many magazine holders can be either displayed on the ground, on a wall or sitting on a shelf somewhere. You can also use magazine holders to compartmentalize desks, and create stations for paperwork, reading or a range of other useful options, if you want to use them to store specific goods.

Can you find magazine holders that fasten to the wall?

A. You can find several magazine holders that are made to be fastened to the wall, with most including a simple hook or hanging hardware to mount them in a variety of locations.

What’s the best magazine holder to buy?

Top magazine holder

Spectrum Diversified Steel Seville Rack and Magazine Holder

What you need to know: This simple steel Seville-style magazine holder is a great choice for basic magazine and journal storage, featuring a nice, matte black finish that most buyers love.

What you’ll love: With its small and out-of-the-way build, this magazine holder is a great pick for many households. Its unassuming, matte black design easily tucks into corners and other spaces, measuring about 15.5 inches wide and 13.5 inches tall.

What you should consider: A few buyers found that this magazine holder was a little smaller than it appears in the product listing picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magazine holder for the money

mDesign Decorative Metal Farmhouse Magazine Holder and Organizer Bin

What you need to know: For those that prefer something slightly more modern, this farmhouse magazine holder features a simple ovular design that’s great for holding around nine or 10 magazines.

What you’ll love: Made from a durable steel material with a rust-resistant finish, this simple magazine rack is small and fits in well in most household or office rooms. This magazine holder can also be purchased in bronze, chrome, rose gold, satin or soft brass.

What you should consider: Those wanting to keep full novels in their magazine holders may find this model’s opening a little too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

QPEY Gold Triangle File Organizer and Magazine Holder

What you need to know: For an awesome and stylish take on the classic magazine holder, this golden triangle-shaped rack features five different slots for newspapers or other media and an aesthetically-pleasing design.

What you’ll love: On top of its awesome style and overall look, this newspaper and magazine holder also comes at a very low price point. In addition to gold, it also comes in black and can be purchased in either single or dual packs.

What you should consider: This magazine holder may not work as well on the ground as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

