When shopping for a new LG dryer, remember that it’s possible to install it incorrectly, which can lead to major safety issues; always consider purchasing or taking advantage of free professional installation.

Which LG dryer is best?

It’s hard to imagine that in the past and in many parts of the world, washing clothes was done entirely by hand while the drying process was slow and could easily be interrupted by the weather and climate. Luckily, most of us have machines to do both sides of the clothes washing process.

The best LG dryer is the 9.0 Cubic Feet Stackable Electric Dryer with TrueSteam, SteamFresh and Pedestal Compatible in Graphite Steel. This huge capacity dryer can handle anything you throw into it and make it looks great too.

What to know before you buy an LG dryer

Power types

LG dryers are powered either via electricity or gas.

Electricity: Electricity-powered LG dryers are most frequently used, as most homes are run on electricity. They’re easy to install as long as you have a specialized outlet for them to plug into, and they’re cheaper to purchase as well.

Gas: Gas-powered LG dryers need a natural gas line to be hooked up to and practically require professional installation since mistakes in the installation process for a gas-powered LG dryer can be very dangerous. While they do cost more than an electrically-powered LG dryer, they require less energy consumption to reach the same levels of heat, which will mean lower energy bills.

Size

Compact: These LG dryers are roughly 34 inches tall, 24-27 inches wide and 23 inches deep. They’re best for household sizes of one or two.

Regular: LG dryers of this type are roughly 36 inches tall, 27 inches wide and 25-26 inches deep. They’re best for household sizes of two to four.

Oversized: These LG dryers are roughly 36-40 inches tall, 27-29 inches wide and 26-32 inches deep. They’re best for large households or households that find themselves frequently doing very large loads of laundry.

What to look for in a quality LG dryer

Drying methods

Many LG dryers have more than one method for drying clothes, with most of them being some kind or multiple kinds of wrinkle management and some rapid-dry settings for small loads of laundry.

Bonus features

Extra features found outside the usually included feature sets can include moisture sensors for determining how long or short a drying cycle needs to be as well as antimicrobial washing to fight bacteria. The top-of-the-line models can also include smart home features, like Wi-Fi connections.

How much you can expect to spend on an LG dryer

LG dryers are one of the better brands available that don’t put a premium on their costs. Most LG dryers can be purchased for $600-$900, though the larger capacity and more feature-rich options tend to cost $900-$1,300. Any costs higher than this are likely to include an LG washer with the LG dryer.

LG dryer FAQ

What are the reasons an LG dryer isn’t drying as quickly or efficiently as it used to?

A. There are many reasons an LG dryer could not be effectively or quickly drying your clothes. Usually, the most common reason is that you’re putting too many clothes in it at once, while an uncleaned lint filter is a runner-up. If these issues have been addressed and your LG dryer still isn’t working right, you’ll likely need to bring in a professional to examine it.

Do gas dryers make clothes smell like gas?

A. Not at all. In fact, if you do smell gas before, during or after the drying process, you should immediately call a professional to examine your dryer, as it could be leaking dangerous gas levels into your home.

What’s the best LG dryer to buy?

Top LG dryer

9.0 Cubic Feet Stackable Electric Dryer With TrueSteam, SteamFresh and Pedestal Compatible in Graphite Steel

What you need to know: This extra-large LG dryer is perfect for large households or anyone who waits to do large loads of laundry all at once.

What you’ll love: The 9-cubic-feet capacity is large enough to dry a king-size comforter and all accompanying sheets and pillowcases. The TrueSteam function generates enough steam to greatly reduce the number of wrinkles in large loads, while SteamFresh targets wrinkles in five-garment loads or less.

What you should consider: This big machine requires a lot of space, with measurements of 40.8 inches tall, 29 inches wide and an open door depth of 59 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top LG dryer for the money

7.4 Cubic Feet Smart White Electric Vented Dryer With Sensor Dry

What you need to know: This is an excellent budget option for an LG dryer that’s almost half the cost of LG’s bigger and better options while maintaining LG’s general quality.

What you’ll love: The Sensor Dry function allows this LG dryer to detect the moisture levels still present in the dryer and increase or decrease the drying time as needed, saving energy. It uses 20 percent less energy than the requirements to be ENERGY STAR compliant.

What you should consider: While this LG dryer is stackable, you’ll need to purchase a stacking kit and compatible LG washer separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

7.3 Cubic Feet Ultra Large Graphite Steel Smart Electric Vented Dryer with EasyLoad Door and Sensor Dry

What you need to know: This LG dryer is smart home and Wi-Fi compatible for easy operation and even troubleshooting issues directly from your smartphone or tablet.

What you’ll love: The EasyLoad door can be attached to the LG dryer for one of three opening methods: to the left, to the right or up and down like an oven. FlowSense ability means no guessing when to clean your ducts, as it’ll alert you when it’s needed.

What you should consider: This LG dryer cannot be stacked with any washer, and some consumers reported issues with the Sensor Dry function not accurately detecting moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.