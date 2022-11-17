Which door sweep is best?

A door sweep acts as a buffer between the outside world and your home or between each room in your home. A quality door sweep can do the trick if you want to cut down on sound, light, pests, dust, dirt or moisture.

The strip of material called a door sweep attaches to the inside of a door and graces the top of the door’s threshold, sealing any air gaps in between. If you’re looking for an affordable, high-performing door sweep, the M-D Building Products 48-Inch Door Sweep is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a door sweep

There are a few key things you need to know before you can install a door sweep. Most importantly, make sure you understand the measurements you need to buy, and consider whether you need a door sweep that protects your home from something specific. For more information, check out this complete door sweep buying guide.

Door width

Before you shop for a door sweep, measure the width of your door so you know what size you need. Some door sweeps are adjustable and easy to cut down to the length you need. For others, you may need the exact measurement. Keep in mind that newer doors are generally wider than older doors at 36 inches instead of 28 to 32 inches.

Height

Measure the height of the gap between the top of the threshold and the bottom of the door. Some door sweeps only fit a certain height, so knowing the measurements ahead of time ensures you know what kind of door sweep to find.

Function

Door sweeps are a popular tool for weatherproofing your home and keeping out drafts. They’re also helpful for sealing your home from other nuisances as well, like rodents, insects, smoke, moisture and fire. Specific door sweeps work best for particular purposes. For example, rodents avoid bristle-like brushes against their fur but have no problem chewing through rubbery materials.

What to look for in a quality door sweep

When shopping for the right door sweep for your home, consider whether you want it to be permanent or temporary, what materials work best for your flooring and what color you need to find to blend into your finishings.

Materials

Door sweeps are made of an upper and lower segment. The two parts create a firm attachment to the door and a level strip of material that covers the gap between the door and the threshold.

The upper part is usually lightweight and made with aluminum or plastic. This piece attaches directly to the door.

The lower part of the door sweep is the piece that blocks the air gap. You can find door sweeps with nylon bristles or solid strips of rubber, vinyl or silicone. You can also find some door sweeps with rolls of fabric stuffed with Styrofoam that sit on either side of the door.

Fixture

If you’re installing permanent door sweeps, you’ll attach them to the door with screws. For seasonal or temporary door sweeps, you can find some that use a heavy-duty adhesive to hold the door sweep in place.

Design

You can find door sweeps in a variety of colors and finishes to match your space’s color palette. Some fabric-based door sweeps even come in seasonal patterns.

How much you can expect to spend on a door sweep

Most door sweeps range in price from $1 to $20. Cheaper and more expensive options are available, depending on the quality of materials, length and additional features, like unique fabrics.

Door sweep FAQ

Can you use a door sweep to block sound?

A. Yes, somewhat. Door sweeps won’t block every sound altogether, but they can dampen up to 50 percent of the noise coming in from the other side.

Do door sweeps prevent pests from coming inside?

A. Yes, depending on what kind you get. Insects have a difficult time getting through vinyl weather stripping. However, rodents can chew through hard materials like rubber, so nylon bristles work best to prevent them from entering. Consider what you’re trying to keep out and find a door sweep that excels at blocking those specific pests.

Will door sweeps get caught on rugs or carpet?

A. Not if you measure the height correctly. If you set the door sweep too low on the door, it will leave marks and maybe even get caught on soft materials, like rugs and carpets. Make sure you measure carefully and install the door sweep to barely touch the top of the flooring.

What’s the best door sweep to buy?

Top door sweep

M-D Building Products 48-Inch Door Sweep

What you need to know: This affordable door sweep will help reduce energy costs with a tight seal and can be cut to fit any door.

What you’ll love: The strip measures 48 inches. The vinyl insert offers weatherproofing protection. It comes in an aluminum finish for greater durability. The aluminum and grey materials blend well into industrial-style spaces.

What you should consider: The aesthetics aren’t as appealing as other door sweeps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Top door sweep for the money

M-D Building Products 36-Inch Door Sweep

What you need to know: This is a cost-effective solution for a rubber door sweep built for industrial or commercial spaces.

What you’ll love: The affordable price tag is hard to beat. The durability of this door sweep is impressive, even though the lower segment is rubber. A metal plate fixture helps extend the life of the door sweep. It’s built for all-season weather protection and fits doors up to 36 inches wide. All parts are included for installation.

What you should consider: The pre-drilled holes in the metal attachment frame may not align perfectly with the rubber door sweep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Pemko 36-Inch Door Sweep

What you need to know: The nylon bristles on this door sweep offer over an inch of protection from dust, weather and rodents.

What you’ll love: The aluminum plate fixture is built to last, and nylon bristles will stay flexible through temperature changes. Thick bristles trap debris and prevent dust from entering through the door gap. Attaching the aluminum plate and installing the bristle insert is easier than installing other door sweeps.

What you should consider: Nylon bristles won’t offer as much energy efficiency as a vinyl strip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.