It is not unheard of for shipping to cost over $100 for a large piece of furniture. If this is the case for an item you desire, subscribing to Amazon Prime could pay for itself in just one delivery.

What’s the Best Black Friday furniture deal?

The right furniture is what transforms a house into a home. Consequently, buying furniture should fill you with excitement. That is when you get to design your rooms and choose the specific pieces that will complete your vision of how you want to live. However, for some, the joyous experience can be diminished by the cost of modern furniture.

To make furniture shopping fun again, all you have to do is keep an eye on the best Black Friday furniture deals. It’s one thing to find that perfect couch, but to get it at a substantial savings takes the thrill to a whole new level. That is why it is important to not only know how to shop for furniture, but how to shop for deals.

How to shop for furniture

Know all measurements

When purchasing a large item, such as a sofa, measurements are crucial. You have to make sure the sofa fits comfortably in the available space and you have enough room to use it. However, just as important is knowing the measurement of your doors and hallways—it doesn’t matter how beautiful the furniture is if you can’t get it inside your house or upstairs to its intended destination.

Consider the materials

Purchasing cheaper furniture means sacrificing quality. A particle board bed frame might save you a few dollars and look sharp, but it won’t hold up as well as a metal bed frame. Conversely, while solid wood furniture will be more durable than other options, it will require more care and attention to keep it looking great.

Remember what you already own

A single piece of furniture is but a brushstroke—it has to fit in with the rest of the painting. Think about what you already own before settling on that new piece of furniture that has you completely dazzled. Will this new addition be a seamless fit, or will you need to upgrade everything else for it to work?

Think about the future

Since furniture tends to be purchased piece by piece, and some items can last several years, it is important to consider the future. A bright purple love seat might look great with your current decor, but if you upgrade other pieces over the next few years, will a more neutral color be a better fit?

Be honest about your lifestyle

Do you have pets? Do you have children? Do you regularly entertain guests? Before purchasing any piece of furniture, think about how other elements in your life might impact this item. For example, a white, plush sofa might not be the best decision if you have dark-haired pets that shed.

How to shop for Black Friday furniture deals

Be prepared

Well before Black Friday rolls around, you need to be prepared. This includes not only selecting what you want and having backup choices (already secured in your wishlist or shopping cart) but knowing what the average price is. If you don’t know the cost of an item, it is impossible to be certain you are getting a good deal.

Set a budget

It is only a deal if it fits in your budget. If you have $1,000 set aside for Black Friday, but you get caught up in the excitement of the event and put $3,000 on a credit card, and it takes a few months to pay that card off, you are no longer getting a deal.

Take advantage of free shopping tools

Even if you try your best to be diligent, you can miss out on new products or lightning deals. Because of this, it is important to sign up for a free service, such as the BestReviews email newsletter, so you have the best chance of identifying the best discounts on the best products during big-deal days like Black Friday.

Furniture to watch for Black Friday

This curated list of furniture features high-quality items to watch as Black Friday approaches.

Home Decorators Collection 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa

This Chesterfield sofa is upholstered in full-grain leather, has a tufted back and rolled arms for a touch of elegance. It features solid wood legs, and it has high-density foam and down cushions for comfort.

Sold by Home Depot

Madison Park Calla Swoop Arm Settee Loveseat

If you’re looking for a stylish loveseat, this model has tapered legs and a velvet-like feel. It features silver finish nailhead detailing and a hardwood frame. It is capable of supporting up to 600 pounds.

Sold by Kohl’s

Signature Design by Ashley Ludden Ultra Plush Recliner

This ultra-plush recliner makes a cozy home for any family member who is looking to relax. It features a one-pull reclining motion, and when fully reclined, it is 70 inches long.

Sold by Amazon

Simpli Home Cosmopolitan Faux Leather Storage Ottoman

Storage ottomans are a great way to hide items, such as throws and extra pillows. This model has faux leather upholstery and an easy-open top that conceals a large storage space.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Homall Gaming Chair

This stylish chair has multi-directional wheels, a recline function and a rocking function, making it suitable for working at a desk, watching TV or playing games. It’s made with a thick steel frame and high-density foam for durable comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison Furniture Company Rustic Oak Wood TV Stand

This rustic, farmhouse-style storage console can add a splash of charm to your home. It features barn door-inspired cabinet fronts with metal hinges, handles and corners.

Sold by Home Depot

New Classic Furniture Dining Table Set

If you are looking for a round, counter-height table and chairs set, this traditional cherry model will make you happy. It’s manufactured using rubberwood for durability, and the chairs feature padded seats and backs for comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Nathan James Leighton Black 2-Drawer Writing Desk

Whether you want a stylish vanity or a quaint writing desk, this black and gold offering is built to satisfy. It can be assembled in 30 minutes, and the legs have an L-shaped design for added stability.

Sold by Home Depot

Walker Edison Solid Wood Dining Table

This solid wood dining table features a simple yet appealing design and is manufactured using responsibly sourced pine. It is rugged enough to support 200 pounds and large enough to seat eight.

Sold by Amazon

Walker Edison 4-Tier Bookshelf Cabinet

Sometimes, you just need a place for your stuff. This beautiful compact cabinet is 41 inches high and 18 inches wide. It is made of high-grade MFD, metal and durable laminate, and it has adjustable shelves and can support up to 250 pounds of books and other items.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.