Why manufacturers are starting to see the positive side of TikTok

IN THIS ARTICLE:

TikTok has divided the nation. While some lawmakers want the controversial app banned, others are fighting against a TikTok ban. Likewise, Baby Boomers don’t trust it, but Generation Z can’t seem to go a day without it. However, the impact the app is having on shopping trends may cause some to reconsider as they strategize how to leverage the app to drive product interest that translates into sales.

How powerful is TikTok in creating shopping trends?

TikTok has been around for nearly a decade, searching for its identity. Once life hacks became popular shortcuts to getting things done, more and more users began focusing on revealing gadgets that served the same purpose. But it wasn’t until people started buying those products (in staggering amounts) that TikTok became an important force in creating sales trends.

In 2022, more people bought products because of social media, specifically TikTok, than ever before. Since Generation Z uses the app as a search engine, products that hit on TikTok take off in real life too. According to InsiderIntelligence.com, by 2025, sales are expected to reach over $100 billion, which is a 20% growth.

Trending TikTok items that BestReviews has purchased

The influence of TikTok is undeniable. Products that linger for decades in relative obscurity can be catapulted into bestsellers nearly overnight. One of the most notable success stories is Bissell’s Little Green Machine, a product that doubled its sales and became a must-have item after trending on TikTok.

BestReviews tests trending products to determine if the hype is justified. Some of the items the company has purchased and tested include the Dyson AirWrap, the Ninja Creami and the Stanley Cup.

Why is TikTok so different from other social media platforms?

Arguably, it’s Generation Z’s acceptance and reliance on the app that has made the difference. Forbes estimates that about 60% of all TikTok users were born after 1996. Since the app is already part of Generation Z’s daily routine, it became easier than ever to watch a video of something, see how it works in under 15-20 seconds and decide that you “have to have it.”

Top TikTok products

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner

This portable multipurpose cleaner is suitable for carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. It is a potent tool that gets rid of spots and stains via a combination of spraying and suction. Each purchase helps support the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Airwrap

This innovative hair care tool from Dyson is a complete styler that can curl and wave hair. It lets you smooth, style and dry in one easy step. Best of all, it can accomplish this task without extreme (potentially damaging) heat.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Creami

If you love ice cream, this popular product lets you turn everyday ingredients into chilly treats, such as milkshakes, smoothie bowls and more. The compact design makes it suitable for even the smallest kitchens, while the easy-to-use functionality makes it fun for the whole family.

Sold by Amazon

Stanley Quencher

This Stanley tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps beverages cold for longer. You can choose from a wide variety of colors, and the sizes range from 14 to 40 ounces. Since it is constructed of 90% recycled stainless steel that is BPA-free, it is an earth-friendly option as well.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.