Which air conditioner is best for my home?

During the hottest days of summer, the right air conditioner can be a lifesaver, and there is a different solution for every space.

The best air conditioner for every type of home

Summer is a favorite season for many people, but every home needs an excellent air conditioner when the temperature rises. Unfortunately, there is no universal solution to the summertime heat, and every home requires its own unique air conditioning solution. For apartment or condo renters, options may be limited to cooling the hottest rooms with either a window or portable air conditioner. At the same time, homeowners can install long-term or permanent units, including central air conditioning.

There are several factors to consider when choosing an air conditioner, including your budget, home size and location. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices when it comes to finding the right air conditioner for your home. Here’s a guide to help you stay cool all summer long.

How to choose the right air conditioner for your home

When it comes to keeping your home cool, it’s essential to find the right air conditioner before the temperature skyrockets. Large homes like multi-level houses are much harder to cool than smaller houses and apartments, making central air conditioning the best solution.

In smaller homes, a window unit or portable air conditioner helps cool individual rooms or areas. Still, they can differ significantly in power and effectiveness, which might mean using different units in each room. The power of every air conditioner is different, as measured by BTU (British thermal units). The higher the BTU, the more space the unit can effectively cool.

Before you add anything to your cart, you should make sure your new air conditioner fits not only your home but your budget as well. That could also include professional installation or refitting of an electrical source, which might be a worthwhile investment to consider.

Other factors that may sway your decision include window style and size, humidity levels and energy efficiency, all of which could require a more substantial purchase. Once you determine the best air conditioning solution for your home, you should look forward to almost a decade of cooling with proper use and maintenance.

Best air conditioners for small rooms

Keystone 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This window unit is a good fit for smaller spaces and delivers just enough cooling without breaking the bank. Its quiet operation makes it ideal for small bedrooms, and with LED controls and a temperature-sensing remote, it’s easy to adjust from anywhere in the room. Available at Amazon.

Costway 8,000 Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier

This unit’s dehumidifying feature can keep your small room from getting too muggy in geographical locations with consistently high humidity. It’s also suitable for up to 350 square feet. Available at Amazon

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote and WiFi Control

If you’re looking for a small room air conditioner with smart connectivity, this unit can be used with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa or with its included remote. It’s also Energy Star compliant and energy-efficient and features a 24-hour programmable timer and sleep mode. Available at Wayfair and Home Depot

Best air conditioners for mid-sized rooms

GE AHY10LZ 10,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner

This window unit is powerful enough to cool rooms up to 450 square feet, features a dehumidifier function and is Energy Star certified. It also features smart functionality with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit. Available at Amazon

Frigidaire 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner

This unit powerfully keeps it cool for rooms up to 550 square feet while the dehumidifier removes up to three liters of moisture daily. It also comes with an easy-to-clean filter and built-in cleaning alert. Available at Wayfair

Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

If you need a bit more power, this portable unit dehumidifies while easily and quickly cooling up to 350 square feet. It’s also lighter and slimmer than most portable units, making it easier to store during off-seasons. Available at Amazon

Best air conditioners for larger rooms

LG 24,500 BTU 230V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner

This model is about as powerful as a window unit gets, good enough to cool the largest rooms while maintaining Energy Star certification. The only downside is that it requires a 230-volt electrical connection, which calls for professional installation. Available at Amazon and Wayfair

DELLA 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier

This hard-working portable air conditioner features a dehumidifier function that removes an impressive 157 liters of moisture per 24 hours. It cools up to 700 square feet in the highest temperatures and can be controlled with the included remote or the Della app. Available at Amazon

Frigidaire 25,000 BTU FFRH2522R2 Window Air Conditioner

If you’re looking for another powerful window unit, this Frigidaire covers up to 1600 square feet. It features a strong dehumidifier function, as well as additional heat capabilities. Unfortunately, it requires a 230-volt outlet. Available at Amazon

Best air conditioner for the whole home

Mr. Cool Signature Complete Split Air Conditioning Heat Pump System

If you’re looking for a whole-home central air solution, this powerful unit offers both air conditioning and heat functions and has a 15.5 seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER). This unit requires professional installation, making it an effective, long-term solution. Available at Home Depot

Matt Fleming is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

