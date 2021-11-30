Frigidaire dehumidifier vs. Toshiba dehumidifier

Placing a dehumidifier right above a drain can remove the need for a hose while still continually emptying out the water container.

Are Frigidaire or Toshiba dehumidifiers better?

When living in a humid area, keeping your home dry can prevent the buildup of mold, reduce the chance of bugs and keep areas cleaner. The best way to keep your home dry is by owning a dehumidifier. There are many dehumidifiers available at varying pint capacities and from different companies. Two of the most popular companies selling dehumidifiers are Frigidaire and Toshiba. Each company offers multiple options and provides quality models for your home or apartment.

Frigidaire dehumidifiers have highly rated options with portable designs, while Toshiba sells models at lower prices with more efficient energy usage.

Frigidaire dehumidifiers

Frigidaire products offer high-quality dehumidifying for all-day use. Each of the devices comes with wheels to allow for easier transport or movement around the house where it’s needed most.

Frigidaire dehumidifier pros

Frigidaire dehumidifiers come with three fan settings to help keep homes at exactly the right level of moisture throughout the day. Each device has automatic sensors that will shut down the motor if the water capacity is reached. Due to the four wheels on the bottom, you can simply move the device closer to a drain when emptying out. If you don’t want to remove the water bucket, you can attach a hose to the back of the device and empty it directly from there.

Frigidaire dehumidifiers have washable filters, meaning you won’t have to replace them when they get dirty. The products also come with custom humidity controls that help you choose the exact level of moisture in a room.

Another major advantage is the smaller Frigidaire options available. Instead of scaling up to industrial sizes, the company has more compact sizes that allow for easy use in apartments and smaller rooms. Frigidaire products are also slimmer than many of its competitors.

Frigidaire dehumidifier cons

One of the downsides of Frigidaire dehumidifiers is their cost. Even for models with the same water capacity, Frigidaire devices cost close to $100 more. If you’re shopping on a budget, the price difference might make Frigidaire too expensive a brand.

Furthermore, some users have reported issues with the hose connection. If not properly secured, the continuous drainage hose may leak and cause damage to the flooring around it. Frigidaire also doesn’t sell any sizes on Amazon above 60 pints. This is markedly lower than Toshiba, which offers a 70-pint model for larger spaces.

Smaller models from the company also lack a pump for drainage. This means that you will have to empty all smaller products by hand or place it directly over a drain or sink.

What are the Best Frigidaire dehumidifiers to buy?

The best all-around product from Frigidaire is the Frigidaire White Energy Star 50-Pint Portable Dehumidifier. This dehumidifier comes with a 24-hour timer that allows you to leave it on while you’re away from the house without worrying it will stay on all night long.

A smaller, more affordable option from the company is the Frigidaire White 22-Pint Dehumidifier. This product comes in a much more compact size that helps fit it more comfortably in bathrooms or bedrooms without taking up too much space.

Toshiba dehumidifiers

Toshiba dehumidifiers don’t have quite the same level of quality as their Frigidaire counterparts, but they offer more affordable prices and incredibly high energy efficiency.

Toshiba dehumidifier pros

The largest advantage that Toshiba has over Frigidaire is the difference in price. Toshiba devices cost close to $100 less than comparable Frigidaire models with the same water capacity. If you’re on a budget, this would make a significant change in which dehumidifier to buy.

Several Toshiba devices rate extremely high in energy efficiency. Multiple models from the brand have been awarded Energy Star’s Most Efficient award for leading their class of products.

Much like Frigidaire, most Toshbia products also come with four wheels on the bottom to make transportation between rooms much easier.

If you’re looking to reduce moisture in a larger space, Toshiba offers a 70-pint capacity device. Additionally, the company sells 22-pint devices, meaning it has a larger range of products than Frigidaire.

Much like Frigidaire, Toshiba dehumidifiers come with several additional features. The products come with 24-hour timers that allow you to have the device turn on or off based on your preferences. Additionally, you can set custom humidity levels which the device will reach, and then automatically shut off. If the humidity rises above that level, the dehumidifier will turn back on and begin working again.

Toshiba equips its devices with warning sensors if the water container gets too full, and also offers continuous drainage through a backport.

Toshiba dehumidifier cons

The largest downside to Toshiba devices is their overall performance. Most individual users and industry experts consistently rate Frigidaire dehumidifiers as a superior option to Toshiba. If you care more about pure performance over everything else, this serves as a major difference between the two companies.

Much like Frigidaire, however, Toshiba also has issues with its internal pump and continuous drainage system. Many users have reported blockages or leaks, which has forced them to return back to emptying the water container every time they use the dehumidifier.

What are the best Toshiba dehumidifiers to buy?

The best Toshiba device on the market is the Toshiba 50-Pint 115-Volt Energy Star Most Efficient Dehumidifier. This device is energy-efficient and is built with four wheels for easier transport from room to room.

An affordable option from the company is the Toshiba 22-Pint 115-Volt Energy Star Most Efficient Dehumidifier. This small dehumidifier comes with all the same features as larger devices with a washable filter that doesn’t need to be replaced.

Should you get a Frigidaire or Toshiba dehumidifier?

Both Frigidaire and Toshiba sell high-quality dehumidifiers. If you’re looking for performance over everything else, Frigidaire is the brand to choose. If price plays a large factor, Toshiba is the right answer.

However, the bottom line is that Toshiba offers all the same basic features as Frigidaire, comes in more sizes, and costs significantly less. While of slightly lesser quality, the price difference and versatility of the dehumidifiers more than makes up for it.

