Best chandelier ceiling fan

Which chandelier ceiling fan is best?

Most ceiling fans are run-of-the-mill fixtures with a lightbulb or two. If you want to upgrade your fixture, take a look at the numerous chandelier ceiling fans available, which have a chandelier attached to the fan. Chandelier ceiling fans bring a mix of both a fan and light to add a decor element to your space. The Akron Fire YX0103 Chandelier Ceiling Fan is a first-class chandelier ceiling fan.

What to know before you buy a chandelier ceiling fan

Cubic feet per minute of airflow

Also known as CFM, cubic feet per minute refers to the measurement of airflow that helps to cool down a space. You want the highest possible cubic feet per minute of airflow in most cases, so you can increase the temperature on your thermostat and save some money on energy costs in your home.

Size

It’s important to choose the right size of chandelier ceiling fan. You should choose a ceiling fan with a blade span that’s about 36 inches or shorter for a space that is about 75 square feet or smaller.

Select a ceiling fan with a blade span of about 36 to 42 inches for a space that’s 75 to 144 square feet, and a chandelier ceiling fan with a blade span of 50 to 56 inches for a space that’s 144 to 224 square feet. For a space that is about 224 square feet or bigger, purchase a chandelier ceiling fan with a blade span of 52 to 62 inches.

What to look for in a quality chandelier ceiling fan

Motor

Choose a chandelier ceiling fan with a motor with sealed bearings that don’t need lubrication, since they don’t need as much maintenance. A DC motor tends to be the most expensive and efficient. Select a fan with a motor that’s bigger than 200 millimeters if you want a budget-friendly fan that still performs fairly well.

Lighting

Most chandelier ceiling fans have beautiful lights within the chandelier itself. There are some ceiling fans with other lighting styles, such as contemporary fixtures or traditional globes.

Energy efficiency

Search for a chandelier ceiling fan with an EnergyStar seal if you want to reduce your energy costs.

How much you can expect to spend on a chandelier ceiling fan

Chandelier ceiling fans range in price from about $500-$600 depending on the features, materials and size. The most basic chandelier ceiling fan goes for about $500-$150, while midrange chandelier ceiling fans cost about $175-$275 and the most high-end chandelier ceiling fans vary in price from about $300-$600.

Chandelier ceiling fan FAQ

What’s the difference between a downrod-mount ceiling fan and a flush-mount ceiling fan?

A. Flush-mount ceiling fans are mounted so they are flush with your ceiling; they work well in spaces where low profiles are preferred or rooms with low ceilings. Downrod-mount ceiling fans use a rod to move the ceiling fan slightly lower from the ceiling. This kind of ceiling fan works well in rooms with high ceilings, usually about 8 feet or taller.

How do you keep a chandelier ceiling fan from wobbling?

A. Chandelier ceiling fans typically wobble because of small differences in the weight between the blades, but most ceiling fans have a balancing kit, which includes weights you can add to the ceiling fan blades to give the fan proper balance and adjust the weight.

What should you look for in a chandelier ceiling fan that you want to use in an outdoor space?

A. Search for a chandelier ceiling fan that is wet-rated or damp-rated to protect the motor of the ceiling fan, and make sure the ceiling fan can be exposed to high humidity or moisture without malfunctioning.

What’s the best chandelier ceiling fan to buy?

Top chandelier ceiling fan

Akron Fire YX0103 Chandelier Ceiling Fan

What you need to know: This unique chandelier ceiling fan from Akron Fire is an excellent conversation starter.

What you’ll love: This chandelier ceiling fan is operated by a remote control, and as soon as you learn how to operate the fan, the blades of the ceiling fan will move at an angle. The fan looks stunning with the chandelier.

What you should consider: There are multiple parts to assemble with this chandelier ceiling fan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chandelier ceiling fan for the money

Modern Crystal Chandelier Ceiling Fan

What you need to know: This modern chandelier ceiling fan brings glamour into your home without a huge price tag.

What you’ll love: This chandelier ceiling fan circulates the air in your home fairly well and has a stylish industrial look.

What you should consider: You need to regularly clean the crystals in this chandelier ceiling fan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Warehouse of Tiffany Charla Four-Light Chandelier Ceiling Fan

What you need to know: This chandelier ceiling fan from Warehouse of Tiffany has all the features you want in a modern home.

What you’ll love: This chandelier ceiling fan comes with a bronze finish that looks incredible at night and during the day. The chandelier ceiling fan is simple to install and looks both luxurious and elegant.

What you should consider: This chandelier ceiling fan is not quite as big as it might appear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

