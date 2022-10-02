Put these must-have items in your cart today

Recently, The Hill reported that online shopping prices have dropped for the first time in 2 years. The price of gasoline has also gone down. The financial pressure that has been so tight for so long is finally showing signs of easing up.

This is great news for shoppers because Prime Early Access Sale is on the way. If there’s something that you’ve had your eye on, but have been waiting to strike, now is the time to add these items to your cart.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: October 2, 3 PM ET.

Prime Early Access Sale is all about preparation

To get the most out of the Prime Early Access Sale, you need to be prepared. This means not only knowing what you want and how much you are willing to spend, but putting it in your shopping cart or adding it to your watch list so you know when it is the best time to buy. Whether it is an Amazon Echo Device or resistance bands for working out, you’ll feel better about your purchase if you get it at a deep discount. Following are 25 items you can add to your cart today.

Best items to add to your cart before Prime Early Access Sale

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

These over-ear headphones have dual-noise sensor technology that automatically senses sounds in the environment and actively cancels them out, so your music sounds crisp and clear, even with the volume turned down. The long-lasting battery provides 35 hours of power, while the ultra-comfortable design means you can wear them for hours.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is not a toy. It is a fully functioning device that comes with 1 year of Amazon KidsPlus, so your kids can have access to thousands of age-appropriate books, games, videos and more. The browser has built-in controls that filter out inappropriate sites, and parents can block additional sites at any time to help keep their child safe.

Philips Norelco Shaver

This shaver has ComfortGlide rings and a special coating that help protect the tender skin on your face from irritation. It can be used when either wet or dry and it comes with a pod that cleans and lubricates your shaver in about 60 seconds. The long-lasting battery delivers up to 20 shaves per charge.

iRobot Roomba s9Plus

Cleaning your floor doesn’t get much easier than this. The s9Plus has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts and sucks away debris to provide a deep cleaning without any effort from you. The vacuum even empties itself so you won’t have to lift a finger to have an debris-free floor for up to 60 days. This unit learns the layout of your home and can be called on for a spot cleaning whenever one is needed.

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router

For all of your devices to work, you need reliable Wi-Fi. Amazon’s mesh router is the perfect start for blanketing your entire home with a strong Wi-Fi signal. This intelligent system features tri-band technology and two gigabit Ethernet ports so you can connect your most important devices for the fastest possible in-home speeds.

Other must-have deals

