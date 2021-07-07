Dorm room ideas for women

If you’d like to expand storage options in your dorm, invest in bed risers. These can add up to 6 inches of space underneath your bed, which makes room for additional storage bins.

Transform your dorm into a stylish living space

College dorms are simple spaces that don’t have much more than a bed, desk and a few pieces of furniture. Since you’ll be spending a lot of your time there between classes, transform your dorm into a stylish and comfortable living space.

Cozy throw pillows and photo collages are ideal aesthetic touches, while functional investments in bedding and portable organizers can turn a dorm into a productive workspace. The sky’s the limit when it comes to dorm decor, and if you shop wisely, it can actually be a budget-friendly endeavor.

What you need to do before decorating your dorm

Talk with your roommates

If you share a dorm with other students, it’s a good idea to discuss your decorating plans with them before diving in. After all, it’s a shared space, so it’s important for everyone to be on the same page in terms of decor, furniture and item placement. If your roommates want to pitch in with decorating and shopping, it may turn into a fun, team-building project.

Check dorm rules

Your school may have some rules in place regarding dorm decorating, so it’s important to be aware of them. Brush up on your student handbook, or speak to your resident assistant for more information.

In some residence halls, drilling or nailing holes into walls is not allowed. If that’s the case in your dorm, options may be limited in terms of hanging certain decorative items, such as mirrors or wall art.

However, you may be able to use non-damaging wall hooks that won’t leave marks or residue behind once they’re removed. They’re available in a wide variety of sizes, and some options can support up to several pounds of weight.

Measure the space

Before you start buying items for your dorm, make sure you have room to accommodate them. In addition to measuring floor space, here are a few more important measurements you should jot down:

Room height

Space between your bed and the ceiling

Free space around the walls

Window dimensions

Be prepared with essential decorating tools

Besides imagination and creativity, there are a few decorating tools you’ll need before embarking on your dorm decor project. Long after you’ve executed the vision for your dorm, you can use these items for other DIY and craft projects.

A simple tool kit includes basic tools for small-scale decorating projects, such as furniture assembly or hanging mirrors. If the tool kit you buy doesn’t include a measuring tape, be sure to buy one.

Scissors are an indispensable tool that get their fair share of use in decorating, scrapbooking projects and daily chores.

Double-sided tape works well to hang posters, photos or flyers.

A hot glue gun comes in handy for creating personalized decor projects, and it can repair many items in a pinch.

Top dorm decor items for women

Best dorm decor for your bed

The Big One Comforter Set with Throw

This 11-piece twin XL bedding set is as convenient as it is cozy. It comes with two flat sheets and two fitted sheets, which simplifies your laundry rotation. The set is suitable for year-round use, and it comes in four designs.

Sold by Kohl’s

Koolaburra by UGG Bella Faux Fur Throw Pillow

Plush and welcoming, this brushed faux fur pillow adds a soft, delicate touch to any bed. It’s available in five colors, and the cover zips off for easy cleaning.

Sold by Kohl’s

Koolaburra by UGG Aliza Throw

An everyday throw like this one can keep you warm, or it can function as a decorative accent piece. This throw features a reversible design with faux fur detail.

Sold by Kohl’s

Siam Bed Canopy and Mosquito Net

Transform a plain dorm bed into a sweet retreat with this simple mesh canopy. It mounts easily to the ceiling and is machine washable.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Best dorm decor for your wall or door

Minetom USB Fairy String Lights

Fairy string lights provide a soft ambiance to an otherwise plain dorm room. This 66-foot string includes 200 LED lights that can be used both indoors and outdoors. It comes with a remote control that allows you to adjust brightness, set timers and toggle between different lighting modes.

Sold by Amazon

Dakota Fields Mandala Tapestry

This lightweight wall tapestry is often placed behind beds, but it looks great displayed across any dorm room wall. It’s easy to hang, machine washable and available in three sizes.

Sold by Wayfair

Americanflat Over the Door Mirror

A simple over-the-door mirror is a worthwhile, space-saving investment. Not only does it let you check out your look before heading to class, but it also instantly makes your room appear larger.

Sold by Amazon

WhoaOn Rustic Wood Frame Letter Board

Felt letter boards add a sentimental touch to any space. This square board is 10 inches by 10 inches, and it is ideal for posting inspirational quotes or messages to your roommates. It features a pink background, and it comes with over 400 letters and 50 emojis and symbols.

Sold by Amazon

Red Barrel Studio Floral and Botanical Art Print

This vibrant print adds a pop of nature-inspired colors and visually elevates a bed or desk area. The print is made with fade-resistant colors and has a rich, brushed watercolor texture.

Sold by Wayfair

Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Set

Two 4-by-6 and three 5-by-7 prints are included in this hanging picture frame set. This sleek design comes in four finishes and can be hung horizontally or diagonally.

Sold by Amazon

Best dorm decor for your floor

Mistana Denys Abstract Pouf Ottoman

This versatile pouf ottoman can be used as a makeshift coffee table, footrest or seat. It’s made with 100% woven cotton and is filled with plush polyester fiber.

Sold by Wayfair

Dakota Fields Ivory Area Rug

A shag rug like this option is soft and cozy, making it ideal for walking around barefoot. This Dakota Fields rug is made with durable polypropylene and holds up well in high-traffic areas.

Sold by Wayfair

Best miscellaneous dorm decor

SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart

This slim storage cart is ideal for organizing beauty and self-care products. It’s 5 inches wide, making it suitable for tight spaces.

Sold by Amazon

AeroGarden Black Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Cultivate a mini flower or herb garden with this beginner-friendly hydroponic garden. It comes with a starter seed kit and can grow up to six plants at a time.

Sold by Amazon

