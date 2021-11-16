Best terrarium candle for your desk

Candles should not smoke while burning. If it does, the wick is too long.

Which terrarium candles for your desk are best?

The most peaceful homes are sunlit, with deliberate interior design and thoughtfully placed decorations to create a soothing atmosphere. Terrarium candles are a charming home-decorating trend featuring wax sculpted arrangements of cactuses and other succulents. These candles can be lit like any standard candle, releasing a pleasant scent into the air and enlivening a home with their darling design.

The Succulent Cacti Terrarium Garden Homemade Soy Candle by Ember And Ash Candle Co is a delicate arrangement of citrus-agave scented candles in a glass bowl. The candle manufacturing and shaped details are done by hand.

What to know before you buy a terrarium candle for your desk

Most terrarium candles are handmade by small businesses. You can narrow down the search for the perfect candle by deciding what kind of wax, wick and scent you want. Ultimately, it is important to remember that despite how cute and unique a terrarium candle is, it is still a flammable object. Terrarium candles, like all novelty candles, have certain standards for safety and upkeep that must be followed.

Handmade quality

The most beautiful terrarium candles are handmade, not constructed by machinery. Candlemakers have more control over handmade batches’ scent and consistency, so the candles are of better quality. Hand-poured candles are carefully made and pricier, but the result is a more luxurious product.

Features

Terrarium candles have a basic purpose, but their simplicity does not inhibit their possible features. Akin to standard candles, these handcrafted creations can have various scents or be unscented. They can be fashioned with fiber, wooden or specialty wicks. Most terrarium candles are fashioned with wooden wicks, which can either be hardwood or softwood. You may prefer softwood wicks, as they imitate the sounds of a crackling fire as they burn.

Upkeep and safety

Treat terrarium candles the same way you would treat a regular candle. Keep your desk relatively decluttered to reduce the chance of accidents. The open flame of a candle should never be left unsupervised. Always trim the candles’ wicks to keep them feeding the flame properly throughout the burn.

What to look for in a quality terrarium candle for your desk

A quality terrarium candle should be made of good materials that burn efficiently. There should be a certain level of artistic detail, and it should have something that sets it apart from the many other terrarium candles out there.

Burn time

The type of wax, size and physical manufacturing of the candle all affect how long the candle will last. Hand-poured soy wax candles will burn longer than paraffin. Most candle sellers list the estimated burn time for their item, roughly 5 to 8 hours per ounce.

High detail

Many small businesses make their terrarium candles from soy because it saves money compared with beeswax and coconut wax, without sacrificing the quality of their products’ smell and appearance, neither of which is influenced by the type of wax. Most of the craftsmanship is focused on the candle shape; the artistic detail should be the most impressive part.

Is it unique?

Candles and plants add character to a person’s home, and it is no surprise that terrarium candles have become increasingly popular. A quality terrarium candle should have something that sets it apart from the others. Candlemakers may offer several scents to choose from or they may add something unusual to their candle terrariums, such as crystals or floral accents.

How much you can expect to spend on a terrarium candle for your desk

You can expect to spend between $25 and $35 per candle.

Terrarium candle for your desk FAQ

How often should I trim my candle wick?

A. Always trim a candle after using it or before using it the next time. It works best at a quarter inch in height. If burning for long periods, you should be trimming it every 4 hours.

What type of wax is best for candles?

A. Paraffin is the most common wax used in mass-produced candles. The better alternative to paraffin is soy wax, which burns longer, cleaner and more evenly. Beeswax and coconut wax are the best, being eco-friendly and producing very little soot.

What are the best terrarium candles for your desk to buy?

Top terrarium candle for your desk

Ember And Ash Candle Co Succulent Cacti Terrarium Garden Homemade Soy Candle

What you need to know: This soy candle is styled as a cactus and succulent terrarium and comes in a citrus-agave scent.

What you’ll love: The smell is described as a blend of freshly zested oranges, lemon peel, tangerine, mandarin, grapefruit, and hints of peach. The vegan soybean wax is hand-poured in micro-batches and decorated by hand.

What you should consider: These are some of the most popular terrarium candles and can occasionally be out of stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top terrarium candle for your desk for the money

Sophie And Rose Soaps Cactus Terrarium Candle & Cactus Rose Gift Set

What you need to know: This set is packed with a 7-ounce terrarium candle, a box of matches, and a 4-ounce bar of soap.

What you’ll love: The terrarium candle is handcrafted and poured into a heat-resistant glass with a cork lid. Both the soap and candle are cactus rose-scented with hints of flowering succulents, lemon, bergamot, vetiver, and white musk.

What you should consider: The size of soap is inconsistent, but always above 4 ounces.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Leafy Lovers Plant Shop Cacti & Crystals Collection Handmade Scented Candle Jar

What you need to know: A 9-ounce handmade candle with assorted crystals inside.

What you’ll love: This candle has five styles of wax succulents and crystals to choose from. There is a choice between the scents — blueberry pancake, caramel candy apple, or a mix of the two.

What you should consider: The wick is slightly big for the candle. It will need to be trimmed and burn faster than normal.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

