Best black rug

Which black rug is best?

A black rug is a bold design choice that is not reserved for gothic and art deco-style homes. These dark accents can fit any rustic or modern theme, complementing ornate decorations or adding a puddle of shadow to an otherwise brightly colored room.

Beni Ourain Carpets Moroccan Black Rug is an expertly crafted rug from Morocco with customizable dimensions and black-dyed wool. It’s soft and plush to the touch but easily cared for and maintained, making it the perfect addition to any room.

What to know before you buy a black rug

Measurements

The first step to buying an area rug in any color is determining the measurements. You should have an idea of where your rug will be placed and what style you’re going for before shopping.

To be sure you’re buying the right size, measure the space you want the rug to fill, not the entire room. A basic interior design rule is that if a rug is placed at the center of a room, there should be 18 inches of exposed floor around it.

In a living room , all furniture should either be touching the rug or not touching it at all.

, all furniture should either be touching the rug or not touching it at all. In a dining room , all table and chair legs should be on the rug.

, all table and chair legs should be on the rug. In a bedroom, a rug can be placed completely underneath the bed or placed half under the bed at its foot.

How to style a black rug

A black rug is an unconventional choice but surprisingly versatile given its bold color. It can be used to enhance gothic accents or match dark door and window trims. Glamorous homes add black rugs to bring a touch of darkness to all-white furniture and light wood framing. Meanwhile, bohemian-style or hippie-inspired homes use black to contrast their wicker and mid-toned furniture. In short, a black rug can fit any rustic, classic or modern design if used properly.

Find the right merchant

Finding a reliable seller is just as important as finding the perfect rug. You want to purchase from someone who lists the many specifications of a rug and is upfront about its production. If you’re buying a synthetic or factory-made rug to save some money, the seller should be open that it will be subpar quality to any handmade woolen rug. Many sellers offer a rug pad with your purchase at a discounted price.

What to look for in a quality black rug

Material

The type of fiber determines the rug’s durability and cleaning requirements.

Wool is the best material, being soft, warm and easy to clean. These rugs are more expensive but last a long time.

is the best material, being soft, warm and easy to clean. These rugs are more expensive but last a long time. Synthetics are inexpensive and easy to clean. The only downside is that these rugs have an odd smell from being produced in a factory — though the smell will go away eventually.

are inexpensive and easy to clean. The only downside is that these rugs have an odd smell from being produced in a factory — though the smell will go away eventually. Cotton is less expensive than wool but is not as long-lasting.

is less expensive than wool but is not as long-lasting. Silk rugs are unique, having a smooth sheen that isn’t seen in other rugs. This material is delicate and not easily cleaned.

rugs are unique, having a smooth sheen that isn’t seen in other rugs. This material is delicate and not easily cleaned. Jute rugs can be placed in indoor and outdoor locations. The fibers are rough to the touch but very durable.

Pile and counts

The “pile” is the length of the fibers in a rug. Low pile rugs are less than an inch tall and firm, while high pile rugs can be several inches tall and fluffy. High pile carpets are pricier and more aesthetically pleasing, but they’re much more difficult to clean due to their tangled fibers.

A line count is the number of stitches per square inch of the rug. Having at least a 200-400 line count is usually a sign of a fine rug. Rugs with a 1,000 line count or more are premium products and are often handmade with intricate patterns. Needle counts are the number of loops in the fibers, but this count is not often listed for rugs unless they’re very expensive.

No irregularities

A good-quality rug should have relatively even dimensions on all sides. It will lay flat against the floor and the edges won’t curl up or down. If you purchase a rug with curled sides, you can flatten it by pinning it under heavy furniture until it stays flat on its own.

How much you can expect to spend on a black rug

Rugs often cost $3-$15 per square foot, depending on the quality and whether they’re handmade. You can estimate a 5-by-8-foot rug will cost $120-$600.

Black rug FAQ

Are black rugs harder to keep clean?

A. A dark rug isn’t harder to keep clean, and the color can help hide stains and dirt. However, it should still be vacuumed regularly.

Do dark rugs make a room look smaller?

A. Darker rugs can make a room look smaller, cozier and more secure, making them preferable in living rooms, offices and bedrooms.

What’s the best black rug to buy?

Top black rug

Beni Ourain Carpets Moroccan Black Rug

What you need to know: This is a custom-made Moroccan carpet made from lamb’s wool.

What you’ll love: This carpet can be ordered in any dimension you need and has tassels on the sides that can be removed upon request. You can make custom requests by contacting the seller through phone or email.

What you should consider: A custom rug can take up to four weeks to create.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top black rug for the money

Andover Mills Marsily Jet Black Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a machine-made rug in a jet black color with 20 different dimensions to choose from.

What you’ll love: This rug is easy to clean and doesn’t shed. Its synthetic material is a 1-inch pile and has a cotton backing.

What you should consider: The corners need to be pinned down to keep it from curling for the first few days after purchasing. It isn’t moisture-resistant and needs a rug pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Wade Logan Rowen Handmade Flatweave Black Area Rug

What you need to know: This handmade black rug is made in Turkey and is available in 29 different sizes.

What you’ll love: It’s a handmade synthetic fabric with a jute backing material. It’s safe to use on a heated floor and can be vacuumed without the rotating brush. It has a high pile height of 2 inches.

What you should consider: This item is not stain-resistant and requires a rug pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

